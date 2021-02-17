Shopping

TikTok Says Skinny Jeans Are Out -- Here's What to Buy Instead

By ETonline Staff
In addition to dance challenges and air fryer recipes, TikTok is the platform to scour through for the latest fashion trends. The latest wardrobe staple the app has us considering for an update is jeans, especially skinny jeans. 

Now, we'll never truly let go of our beloved skinny jeans. The fitted denim style is so versatile! But if you're looking to try something trendier than the classic, many TikTok users, including the app's biggest stars like Addison Rae and Charli D'Amelio, are opting for baggier silhouettes from the straight-leg to the wide-leg that are reminiscent of '90s fashion. 

And since TikTok is the source for all things affordable (like the $31 booty-lifting leggings Lizzo loves), you know the recommended jeans won't break the bank -- featuring budget-friendly brands like Levi's, Gap, H&M and American Eagle. 

Shop TikTok-approved jeans below. 

Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
The ultra-high rise Levi's Ribcage style is a fave among the app's biggest personalities like Addison Rae and Charli D'Amelio. 
$80 AT AMAZON
Gap High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans
Gap High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans
Gap
Gap High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans
This classic, cheeky Gap jean has the right amount of stretch. 
$36 AT GAP (REGULARLY $70)
George Men's Regular Fit Jean
George Men's Regular Fit Jean
Walmart
George Men's Regular Fit Jean
This men's straight-leg jean from Walmart became a viral DIY item on TikTok. 
$10 AT WALMART
AE Stretch Curvy Mom Jean
AE Stretch Curvy Mom Jean
American Eagle
AE Stretch Curvy Mom Jean
Specifically designed for curves, the American Eagle Curvy Mom Jean is made from mid-weight denim that's shaped slim at the top and roomy through the hip and thigh. 
$50 AT AMERICAN EAGLE
H&M Wide High Jeans
H&M Wide High Jeans
H&M
H&M Wide High Jeans
We've been seeing a lot of H&M denim on TikTok, especially their wide-leg styles. 
$35 AT H&M
PacSun Medium Blue '90s Boyfriend Jeans
PacSun Medium Blue '90s Boyfriend Jeans
PacSun
PacSun Medium Blue '90s Boyfriend Jeans
The '90s Boyfriend Jeans from PacSun is a popular choice. It's fitted on the hip and upper thigh and loose throughout the leg. The ripped detail adds to the effortlessly cool vibe. 
$60 AT PACSUN
Pull&Bear Dad Jeans in Light Blue with Rips
Pull&Bear Dad Jeans in Light Blue with Rips
ASOS
Pull&Bear Dad Jeans in Light Blue with Rips
The Pull&Bear Dad Jean is perfect if you're looking for a baggy silhouette. 
$53 AT ASOS

