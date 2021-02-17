TikTok Says Skinny Jeans Are Out -- Here's What to Buy Instead
In addition to dance challenges and air fryer recipes, TikTok is the platform to scour through for the latest fashion trends. The latest wardrobe staple the app has us considering for an update is jeans, especially skinny jeans.
Now, we'll never truly let go of our beloved skinny jeans. The fitted denim style is so versatile! But if you're looking to try something trendier than the classic, many TikTok users, including the app's biggest stars like Addison Rae and Charli D'Amelio, are opting for baggier silhouettes from the straight-leg to the wide-leg that are reminiscent of '90s fashion.
And since TikTok is the source for all things affordable (like the $31 booty-lifting leggings Lizzo loves), you know the recommended jeans won't break the bank -- featuring budget-friendly brands like Levi's, Gap, H&M and American Eagle.
Shop TikTok-approved jeans below.
