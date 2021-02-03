Shopping

The Best Fashion Picks at Walmart -- Including TikTok Favorites

By ETonline Staff
Walmart/Eloquii Elements

Walmart isn't just a place to purchase electronics and household essentials. The retailer is also home to on-trend fashion pieces, including clothing, shoes and accessories. 

The fashion lineup at Walmart is popular with TikTok users for its affordable, trendy buys -- such as the $10 jeans TikTok users were obsessed with DIYing -- from brands like Kendall + Kylie, Scoop, Eloquii Elements, Champion and more. 

Shop everything from jeans and loungewear to winter boots and face masks

Browse through ET Style's selection of fashion favorites from Walmart below.

Pre-Owned Tory Burch Tote
Pre-Owned Tory Burch Women's One Size Fits All Tote
Walmart
Pre-Owned Tory Burch Tote
Did you know you can buy pre-owned pieces on Walmart? The retailer has teamed up with ThredUp to offer pre-owned fashion pieces by big brands such as Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein and more. 
$75 AT WALMART
George Regular Fit Jean
George Regular Fit Jean
Walmart
George Regular Fit Jean
The George Regular Fit Jean became a DIY favorite on TikTok. 
$10 AT WALMART
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Skinny Mid Rise Stretch Ankle Jeans
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Skinny Mid Rise Stretch Ankle Jeans
Walmart
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Skinny Mid Rise Stretch Ankle Jeans
Need new skinny jeans? This mid-rise pair from Sofia Vergara's denim line is stretchy and comfy enough to wear at home. 
$23 AT WALMART
Scoop Tie Dye Sweatshirt with Drawstring Waist & Tie Dye Joggers with Elasticized Cuffs
Scoop tie dye sweatsuit
Walmart
Scoop Tie Dye Sweatshirt with Drawstring Waist & Tie Dye Joggers with Elasticized Cuffs
Score this on-trend tie-dye sweatsuit for $55 from Scoop's exclusive line at Walmart. 
SWEATSHIRT: $28 AT WALMART
JOGGERS: $27 AT WALMART
PORTLAND by Portland Boot Company Shearling Lace Up Boot
PORTLAND by Portland Boot Company Shearling Lace Up Boot
Walmart
PORTLAND by Portland Boot Company Shearling Lace Up Boot
Snow boots that are practical and fashion-forward.
$25 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $60)
Eloquii Elements Plus Size Sweater Midi Dress
Eloquii Elements Plus Size Sweater Midi Dress
Walmart
Eloquii Elements Plus Size Sweater Midi Dress
Eloquii Elements offers stylish wares that don't break the bank. We love this sweater dress with balloon sleeves. 
$18 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $35)
iMPOWER by Prabal Gurung Reversible Face Mask, Purple Animal Print
iMPOWER by Prabal Gurung Reversible Face Mask, Purple Animal Print
Walmart
iMPOWER by Prabal Gurung Reversible Face Mask, Purple Animal Print
Stock up on chic printed face masks designed by Prabal Gurung. 
$10 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $14)
Kendall + Kylie Shani Faux Fur Slingback Slipper
Kendall + Kylie Shani Faux Fur Slingback Slipper
Walmart
Kendall + Kylie Shani Faux Fur Slingback Slipper
Kendall and Kylie Jenner's fashion line, Kendall + Kylie, is available shop at Walmart. Our top pick is this cozy, plush faux fur slipper to style with loungewear. 
$25 AT WALMART
Champion Powerblend Graphic Crew
Champion Powerblend Graphic Crew
Walmart
Champion Powerblend Graphic Crew
A comfy crewneck sweatshirt featuring the Champion logo. 
$34 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $45)

