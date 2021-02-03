The Best Fashion Picks at Walmart -- Including TikTok Favorites

Walmart isn't just a place to purchase electronics and household essentials. The retailer is also home to on-trend fashion pieces, including clothing, shoes and accessories.

The fashion lineup at Walmart is popular with TikTok users for its affordable, trendy buys -- such as the $10 jeans TikTok users were obsessed with DIYing -- from brands like Kendall + Kylie, Scoop, Eloquii Elements, Champion and more.

Shop everything from jeans and loungewear to winter boots and face masks.

Browse through ET Style's selection of fashion favorites from Walmart below.

Pre-Owned Tory Burch Tote Walmart Pre-Owned Tory Burch Tote Did you know you can buy pre-owned pieces on Walmart? The retailer has teamed up with ThredUp to offer pre-owned fashion pieces by big brands such as Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein and more. $75 AT WALMART Buy Now

George Regular Fit Jean Walmart George Regular Fit Jean The George Regular Fit Jean became a DIY favorite on TikTok. $10 AT WALMART Buy Now

Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Skinny Mid Rise Stretch Ankle Jeans Walmart Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Skinny Mid Rise Stretch Ankle Jeans Need new skinny jeans? This mid-rise pair from Sofia Vergara's denim line is stretchy and comfy enough to wear at home. $23 AT WALMART Buy Now

Eloquii Elements Plus Size Sweater Midi Dress Walmart Eloquii Elements Plus Size Sweater Midi Dress Eloquii Elements offers stylish wares that don't break the bank. We love this sweater dress with balloon sleeves. $18 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $35) Buy Now

Kendall + Kylie Shani Faux Fur Slingback Slipper Walmart Kendall + Kylie Shani Faux Fur Slingback Slipper Kendall and Kylie Jenner's fashion line, Kendall + Kylie, is available shop at Walmart. Our top pick is this cozy, plush faux fur slipper to style with loungewear. $25 AT WALMART Buy Now

Champion Powerblend Graphic Crew Walmart Champion Powerblend Graphic Crew A comfy crewneck sweatshirt featuring the Champion logo. $34 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

