Best Winter Boots to Wear Now Until Spring

By Dale Arden Chong‍
Best Winter Boots 2021
Trying to imagine winter fashion without a sturdy pair of boots is like thinking about teens without TikTok: impossible. Even though the contents of nearly everyone's wardrobe has become more sweatshirts and sweatpants than anything else, there's no doubt that a pair of the best winter boots will do a closet good. And if you're looking for the perfect style to add to your shoe collection, you've come to the right place.

Shopping for the essential winter boot style is a task that's often easier said than done. After all, you're not only preparing for the cold weather, but you're also dealing with the season's elements (snow, rain, ice, and anything else that comes with the winter months). Luckily, the best winter boots can handle it all, and then some.

ET Style understands that a cold-weather wardrobe simply isn't complete without the best winter boots, so we searched high and low for the styles worth adding to the footwear mix. From ultra-warm UGGs with fur lining and cool, edgy lug-sole Chelsea boot styles to unpredictable options that are just as chic and cozy, we gathered our favorite warm winter boots for you to peruse, starting now.

Ahead, shop the best winter boot styles to start wearing this season. Trust us, these boots are so cozy, you might even be tempted to skip the thick socks.

The Fur Lined Boot

What is winter without a pair of boots with fur lining? Whether you get yourself a dependable pair of UGG boots (they're great at any height), or opt for a style from another brand, you'll never want to take these off.

Classic Short II Fashion Boot
UGG
UGG Classic Short II Fashion Boot
Amazon
Classic Short II Fashion Boot
UGG
You can never go wrong with a classic UGG boot -- especially when you're working with ultra-cold temperatures.
Out n About Plus Boots
Sorel
Sorel Out n About Plus Boots
Shopbop
Out n About Plus Boots
Sorel
Another great option featuring a rubber sole are these fur-lined boots from Sorel, which will look great with any of your casual winter outfits for the season.
Jade Boot with Genuine Shearling Trim
Minnetonka
Minnetonka Jade Boot with Genuine Shearling Trim
Nordstrom
Jade Boot with Genuine Shearling Trim
Minnetonka
These comfortable slip-on boots feature genuine shearling and a rubber sole, making it a cozy option to wear when you need to leave the house.

The Lug Sole Boot

Looking for a winter boot style that'll get the most wear? You won't go wrong with a leather lug-sole boot. Whether you opt for a slip-on Chelsea boot style with a rubber sole or prefer the lace-up combat boot, this versatile style will be one to wear through winter and beyond.

Leather Boots with Track Sole
Mango
Mango Leather Boots with Track Sole
Mango
Leather Boots with Track Sole
Mango
These Chelsea boot style, lug-sole boots have been a mainstay among fashion lovers everywhere, and they're sure to be just as popular this season.
REGULARLY $129.99
Jadon Boot
Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens Jadon Boot
Nordstrom
Jadon Boot
Dr. Martens
Those looking for a classic combat boot style will love this updated option from Dr. Martens, which features a solid platform sole.
Leather Chelsea Boots
Ganni
Ganni Leather Chelsea Boots
Moda Operandi
Leather Chelsea Boots
Ganni
Looking for a fashion girl-approved winter boot to sport this season? Danish fashion brand Ganni has you covered.

The Rain Boot

If you've had the chance to scroll through Instagram and see some of its biggest trends, odds are you saw one iteration of the rubber boot or another. Hunter boots have become a mainstay among the fashion set, and there's no doubt that with pair of warm wool socks or the addition of a removable liner in each boot will make these a versatile option for the colder months.

Rubber Rain Boots
Bottega Veneta
Bottega Veneta Rubber Rain Boots
Net-A-Porter
Rubber Rain Boots
Bottega Veneta
Want a high fashion take on the rain boot trend? Bottega Veneta has an option available for less than $700.
Original Refined High Gloss Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter
Hunter Original Refined High Gloss Waterproof Rain Boot
Nordstrom
Original Refined High Gloss Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter
This stylish take on the classic rubber boot from Hunter will give you all the motivation you need to leave the house every day this winter.

The Hiking Boot

Those of you looking for winter boots to take on any harsh element will love keeping a pair of winter hiking boots in their cold-weather wardrobe. Style these with your favorite pair of thick socks and leggings along with a heavy winter coat and you're good to go.

6" Classic Moc Boot
Red Wing
Red Wing 6" Classic Moc Boot
Free People
6" Classic Moc Boot
Red Wing
Add a pop of color to your winter outfits with these pink hiking-inspired boots.
Samantha Hiker Combat Boot
Frye
Frye Samantha Hiker Combat Boot
Amazon
Samantha Hiker Combat Boot
Frye
A pair of classic Frye boots like these will be a staple in your wardrobe for years to come.
Malynn Mid Waterproof Boot
Timberland
Timberland Malynn Mid Waterproof Boot
Nordstrom
Malynn Mid Waterproof Boot
Timberland
These waterproof boots from Timberland are made with a rubber sole, keeping any unwanted melting snow out and away from your feet.

The Snow Boot

Perhaps one of the most surprising winter boot trends to surface this season was the snow boot. From pillowy soft boots that bring the puffer trend to your feet to new, updated takes on the classic snow boot, these might be the next type of boots to take the fashion world by storm.

ThermoBall Ankle Boot
The North Face
The North Face ThermoBall Ankle Boot
Nordstrom
ThermoBall Ankle Boot
The North Face
When in doubt, you can count on the outdoors brand The North Face to create a snow boot ready for anything.
Shell and Faux Leather Snow Boots
Moon Boot
Moon Boot Shell and Faux Leather Snow Boots
Net-A-Porter
Shell and Faux Leather Snow Boots
Moon Boot
Let's be honest: There are few winter boot styles out there quite as iconic as Moon Boot. Why not wear the iconic style this winter?
Puff N Chill Boot
Sanuk
Sanuk Puff N Chill Boot
Nordstrom
Puff N Chill Boot
Sanuk
Sanuk's affordable snow boot-inspired style is so cozy, you'll start to think they're your house slippers.

 

