Best Winter Boots to Wear Now Until Spring

Trying to imagine winter fashion without a sturdy pair of boots is like thinking about teens without TikTok: impossible. Even though the contents of nearly everyone's wardrobe has become more sweatshirts and sweatpants than anything else, there's no doubt that a pair of the best winter boots will do a closet good. And if you're looking for the perfect style to add to your shoe collection, you've come to the right place.

Shopping for the essential winter boot style is a task that's often easier said than done. After all, you're not only preparing for the cold weather, but you're also dealing with the season's elements (snow, rain, ice, and anything else that comes with the winter months). Luckily, the best winter boots can handle it all, and then some.

ET Style understands that a cold-weather wardrobe simply isn't complete without the best winter boots, so we searched high and low for the styles worth adding to the footwear mix. From ultra-warm UGGs with fur lining and cool, edgy lug-sole Chelsea boot styles to unpredictable options that are just as chic and cozy, we gathered our favorite warm winter boots for you to peruse, starting now.

Ahead, shop the best winter boot styles to start wearing this season. Trust us, these boots are so cozy, you might even be tempted to skip the thick socks.

The Fur Lined Boot

What is winter without a pair of boots with fur lining? Whether you get yourself a dependable pair of UGG boots (they're great at any height), or opt for a style from another brand, you'll never want to take these off.

Classic Short II Fashion Boot UGG Amazon Classic Short II Fashion Boot UGG You can never go wrong with a classic UGG boot -- especially when you're working with ultra-cold temperatures. Starting $136.82 at Amazon

Out n About Plus Boots Sorel Shopbop Out n About Plus Boots Sorel Another great option featuring a rubber sole are these fur-lined boots from Sorel, which will look great with any of your casual winter outfits for the season. $120 at Shopbop

Jade Boot with Genuine Shearling Trim Minnetonka Nordstrom Jade Boot with Genuine Shearling Trim Minnetonka These comfortable slip-on boots feature genuine shearling and a rubber sole, making it a cozy option to wear when you need to leave the house. $99.95 at Nordstrom

The Lug Sole Boot

Looking for a winter boot style that'll get the most wear? You won't go wrong with a leather lug-sole boot. Whether you opt for a slip-on Chelsea boot style with a rubber sole or prefer the lace-up combat boot, this versatile style will be one to wear through winter and beyond.

Leather Boots with Track Sole Mango Mango Leather Boots with Track Sole Mango These Chelsea boot style, lug-sole boots have been a mainstay among fashion lovers everywhere, and they're sure to be just as popular this season. REGULARLY $129.99 $99.99 at Mango

Jadon Boot Dr. Martens Nordstrom Jadon Boot Dr. Martens Those looking for a classic combat boot style will love this updated option from Dr. Martens, which features a solid platform sole. $180 at Nordstrom

Leather Chelsea Boots Ganni Moda Operandi Leather Chelsea Boots Ganni Looking for a fashion girl-approved winter boot to sport this season? Danish fashion brand Ganni has you covered. $445 at Moda Operandi

The Rain Boot

If you've had the chance to scroll through Instagram and see some of its biggest trends, odds are you saw one iteration of the rubber boot or another. Hunter boots have become a mainstay among the fashion set, and there's no doubt that with pair of warm wool socks or the addition of a removable liner in each boot will make these a versatile option for the colder months.

Rubber Rain Boots Bottega Veneta Net-A-Porter Rubber Rain Boots Bottega Veneta Want a high fashion take on the rain boot trend? Bottega Veneta has an option available for less than $700. $650 at Net-A-Porter

Original Refined High Gloss Waterproof Rain Boot Hunter Nordstrom Original Refined High Gloss Waterproof Rain Boot Hunter This stylish take on the classic rubber boot from Hunter will give you all the motivation you need to leave the house every day this winter. $165 at Nordstrom

The Hiking Boot

Those of you looking for winter boots to take on any harsh element will love keeping a pair of winter hiking boots in their cold-weather wardrobe. Style these with your favorite pair of thick socks and leggings along with a heavy winter coat and you're good to go.

6" Classic Moc Boot Red Wing Free People 6" Classic Moc Boot Red Wing Add a pop of color to your winter outfits with these pink hiking-inspired boots. $290 at Free People

Samantha Hiker Combat Boot Frye Amazon Samantha Hiker Combat Boot Frye A pair of classic Frye boots like these will be a staple in your wardrobe for years to come. Starting $92.58 at Amazon

Malynn Mid Waterproof Boot Timberland Nordstrom Malynn Mid Waterproof Boot Timberland These waterproof boots from Timberland are made with a rubber sole, keeping any unwanted melting snow out and away from your feet. $169.95 at Nordstrom

The Snow Boot

Perhaps one of the most surprising winter boot trends to surface this season was the snow boot. From pillowy soft boots that bring the puffer trend to your feet to new, updated takes on the classic snow boot, these might be the next type of boots to take the fashion world by storm.

ThermoBall Ankle Boot The North Face Nordstrom ThermoBall Ankle Boot The North Face When in doubt, you can count on the outdoors brand The North Face to create a snow boot ready for anything. $110 at Nordstrom

Shell and Faux Leather Snow Boots Moon Boot Net-A-Porter Shell and Faux Leather Snow Boots Moon Boot Let's be honest: There are few winter boot styles out there quite as iconic as Moon Boot. Why not wear the iconic style this winter? $186.01 at Net-A-Porter

Puff N Chill Boot Sanuk Nordstrom Puff N Chill Boot Sanuk Sanuk's affordable snow boot-inspired style is so cozy, you'll start to think they're your house slippers. $80 at Nordstrom

