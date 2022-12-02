Now that the winter chill is starting to set in, weather-proof attire is a necessity. Before the temperatures really start to drop and snow hits the streets, it's time to stock up on cold-weather essentials: warm jackets, hats, gloves, and, of course, a really good pair of boots.

Whether you purchase them for fashion or function, a proper pair of winter boots should feature waterproofed outers, slip-resistant soles, and plenty of arch support. Cole Haan, an American authority in footwear and accessories, has a wide selection of boots for men — and right now, they're on sale for up to 60% off. You can save on elegant chukka boots, durable hiking boots, versatile Chelsea boots, and so much more for braving the incoming weather in style.

Whether you're the outdoorsy type looking for some weatherproof hiking shoes, want to make a fashion statement despite the cold or need a warmer pair of office shoes, Cole Haan has your winter boot needs covered — at a discount for a limited time. Below, check out ten of our favorite Cole Haan boots to shop this season.

ZERØGRAND Chukka Boot Cole Haan ZERØGRAND Chukka Boot Elevated elements such as chunky lug soles and welt detailing take these simple boots up a notch. $238 $90 Shop Now

5.ZERØGRAND Explore Hiker Boot Cole Haan 5.ZERØGRAND Explore Hiker Boot Don't let snow and ice stop you from enjoying the great outdoors. These hiking boots are fully equipped with a durable non-slip sole, thermal insulation and a flexible, cushioned midsole. $220 $120 Shop Now

Wagner Grand Chelsea Boot Cole Haan Wagner Grand Chelsea Boot "These are my favorite pair of boots!" wrote one happy reviewer about these elegant Chelsea boots. "I can wear them with a variety of outfits and they are comfortable. These boots are the best footwear purchase that I have made in recent times." $300 $150 Shop Now

