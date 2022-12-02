Sponsored by Cole Haan

10 Best Boots for Men for Every Occassion This Winter: Chukka, Chelsea, Hiking and More

By Lauren Gruber
Now that the winter chill is starting to set in, weather-proof attire is a necessity. Before the temperatures really start to drop and snow hits the streets, it's time to stock up on cold-weather essentials: warm jackets, hats, gloves, and, of course, a really good pair of boots.

Whether you purchase them for fashion or function, a proper pair of winter boots should feature waterproofed outers, slip-resistant soles, and plenty of arch support. Cole Haan, an American authority in footwear and accessories, has a wide selection of boots for men — and right now, they're on sale for up to 60% off. You can save on elegant chukka boots, durable hiking boots, versatile Chelsea boots, and so much more for braving the incoming weather in style.

Shop Cole Haan Men's Boots

Whether you're the outdoorsy type looking for some weatherproof hiking shoes, want to make a fashion statement despite the cold or need a warmer pair of office shoes, Cole Haan has your winter boot needs covered — at a discount for a limited time. Below, check out ten of our favorite Cole Haan boots to shop this season.

American Classics Kiltie Chukka Boot
American Classics Kiltie Chukka Boot
Cole Haan
American Classics Kiltie Chukka Boot

These gorgeous chukka boots feature hand-sewn moccasin construction, arch cushions, and a lightweight EVA footbed.

$180$80
ZERØGRAND Chukka Boot
ZERØGRAND Chukka Boot
Cole Haan
ZERØGRAND Chukka Boot

Elevated elements such as chunky lug soles and welt detailing take these simple boots up a notch.

$238$90
The Go-To Lace Chukka Boot
The Go-To Lace Chukka Boot
Cole Haan
The Go-To Lace Chukka Boot

Sleek and elegant, these boots can easily be worn to work, fancy dinners and walking around town.

$250$80
5.ZERØGRAND Explore Chelsea Boot
5.ZERØGRAND Explore Chelsea Boot
Cole Haan
5.ZERØGRAND Explore Chelsea Boot

Non-slip rubber soles, waterproof materials, and thermal insulation allow these boots to withstand the winter weather.

$220$80
ZERØGRAND Hiker Boot
ZERØGRAND Hiker Boot
Cole Haan
ZERØGRAND Hiker Boot

Take 60% off these buttery cognac brown leather boots, complete with a cushioned footbed and collar detail.

$330$100
Wagner Grand Apron Chukka Boot
Men's Wagner Grand Apron Chukka Boot
Cole Haan
Wagner Grand Apron Chukka Boot

Another understated black pick, these chukka boots are crafted with waterproof leather and rubber outsole to withstand winter weather.

$300$130
5.ZERØGRAND Explore Hiker Boot
5.ZERØGRAND Explore Hiker Boot
Cole Haan
5.ZERØGRAND Explore Hiker Boot

Don't let snow and ice stop you from enjoying the great outdoors. These hiking boots are fully equipped with a durable non-slip sole, thermal insulation and a flexible, cushioned midsole.

$220$120
Wagner Grand Chelsea Boot
Wagner Grand Chelsea Boot
Cole Haan
Wagner Grand Chelsea Boot

"These are my favorite pair of boots!" wrote one happy reviewer about these elegant Chelsea boots. "I can wear them with a variety of outfits and they are comfortable. These boots are the best footwear purchase that I have made in recent times."

$300$150
4.ZERØGRAND City Trekker Boot
4.ZERØGRAND City Trekker Boot
Cole Haan
4.ZERØGRAND City Trekker Boot

Make a statement in Cole Haan's City Trekker boot, available in black, olive, and this oatmeal beige.

$238$120
American Classics Plain Toe Boot
American Classics Plain Toe Boot
Cole Haan
American Classics Plain Toe Boot

Complete with a rugged tread pattern, leather arch support and lace-up closure, these boots are a balance of fashion and function.

$200$140

