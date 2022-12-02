10 Best Boots for Men for Every Occassion This Winter: Chukka, Chelsea, Hiking and More
Now that the winter chill is starting to set in, weather-proof attire is a necessity. Before the temperatures really start to drop and snow hits the streets, it's time to stock up on cold-weather essentials: warm jackets, hats, gloves, and, of course, a really good pair of boots.
Whether you purchase them for fashion or function, a proper pair of winter boots should feature waterproofed outers, slip-resistant soles, and plenty of arch support. Cole Haan, an American authority in footwear and accessories, has a wide selection of boots for men — and right now, they're on sale for up to 60% off. You can save on elegant chukka boots, durable hiking boots, versatile Chelsea boots, and so much more for braving the incoming weather in style.
Whether you're the outdoorsy type looking for some weatherproof hiking shoes, want to make a fashion statement despite the cold or need a warmer pair of office shoes, Cole Haan has your winter boot needs covered — at a discount for a limited time. Below, check out ten of our favorite Cole Haan boots to shop this season.
These gorgeous chukka boots feature hand-sewn moccasin construction, arch cushions, and a lightweight EVA footbed.
Elevated elements such as chunky lug soles and welt detailing take these simple boots up a notch.
Sleek and elegant, these boots can easily be worn to work, fancy dinners and walking around town.
Non-slip rubber soles, waterproof materials, and thermal insulation allow these boots to withstand the winter weather.
Take 60% off these buttery cognac brown leather boots, complete with a cushioned footbed and collar detail.
Another understated black pick, these chukka boots are crafted with waterproof leather and rubber outsole to withstand winter weather.
Don't let snow and ice stop you from enjoying the great outdoors. These hiking boots are fully equipped with a durable non-slip sole, thermal insulation and a flexible, cushioned midsole.
"These are my favorite pair of boots!" wrote one happy reviewer about these elegant Chelsea boots. "I can wear them with a variety of outfits and they are comfortable. These boots are the best footwear purchase that I have made in recent times."
Make a statement in Cole Haan's City Trekker boot, available in black, olive, and this oatmeal beige.
Complete with a rugged tread pattern, leather arch support and lace-up closure, these boots are a balance of fashion and function.
