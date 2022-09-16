If you're looking to take in the colorful autumn leaves and go on a hike, you'll need good hiking shoes to accompany it. Although temperatures are cooling down, we personally can't wait to get outside and enjoy the fall weather. Whether you're gearing up for a fall camping trip, are prepping to trek out on a big hike or will be spending more time on some of your local pathways, a good hiking boot can really go a long way. And luckily, there are plenty of durable shoes on the market that are as practical as they are affordable.

Next to comfort and durability, another important factor to look out for in hiking boots is waterproofing. If your hiking climate is prone to any kind of inclement weather, you'll want to opt for waterproof boots to keep your feet dry and warm during the colder months. We've included plenty of waterproof options in our roundup so you can enjoy the outdoors long after the winter chill sets in.

Hoka, Timberland, and Columbia are just a few of the athletic brands with a wide selection of outdoor-friendly footwear — perfect for any adventure while looking stylish. Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best hiking shoes. Plus, be sure to check out the 26 best running shoes for women, and shop Khloé Kardashian's go-to workout shoes.

The Best Hiking Boots and Shoes for Women

Dream Pairs Hiking and Water Sandals Amazon Dream Pairs Hiking and Water Sandals If you live in a warmer climate, Dream Pairs offers some of the best hiking sandals on a budget. Plus, this hiking sandal has arch support to keep you comfortable while you navigate trails, the beach and the boardwalk. $46 $38 Buy Now

