No matter how early you start planning, buying Christmas gifts for men will always put your shopping skills to the test. From dads and brothers to boyfriends, husbands or just friends, there are a lot of guys in your life to shop for — all with different interests and tastes. What do you buy for the men who have everything or say they want nothing?

Fortunately, we've put together a list of the best gift ideas for men that he will actually love this holiday season. There's a wide range of creative possibilities, so you'll first want to think about the man you're buying for. From the golfer to the bartender, the fitness fanatic, the techie, guys are a pretty diverse group and we're here to lend a hand this year.

Of course, to get the most perfect holiday gifts and stocking stuffers, you'll want to get started shopping ASAP. Best-selling tech such as Apple Watches and the Nintendo Switch along with the most popular Advent calendars are in high demand around the holidays, so don't wait to get your hands on the hottest products while they're still in stock.

So, without further ado, here are the best Christmas gifts for men in 2023. You can thank us later. For now, let the shopping begin.

The Best Gifts for Him

The Bartesian Cocktail Maker Bartesian The Bartesian Cocktail Maker Help him unwind after long day with a delicious cocktail at the touch of a button. Plus, save $100 when you spend $400 on the cocktail maker of his dreams — that’s as easy as adding a delicious capsule package. $370 $320 Shop Now

Golf Accessory Gift Set Amazon Golf Accessory Gift Set For the golfer, this set contains everything needed to play a round. It’s stocked with bamboo tees, a rangefinder, a golf ball holder, a club head cleaning brush, a scoring pen and a multi-purpose tool that repairs divots. $50 Shop Now

Portable Corn Hole Amazon Portable Corn Hole A lightweight and portable cornhole set will be a hit at the tailgate or backyard party. $59 $32 With Coupon Shop Now

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner Amazon ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner From sandy days at the beach to shedding dog hair, this portable vacuum cleaner is designed to solve all his problems when it comes to keeping the car clean. $40 $26 Shop Now

The Best Cooking Gifts for Men

ButcherBox ButcherBox ButcherBox ButcherBox offers customizable plans delivering grass-fed beef, free-range organic chicken, humanely raised pork and wild-caught seafood directly to your doorstep. Starting at $169 Shop Now

Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos Amazon Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 2-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 32 hours. Iced drinks stay cold for a whopping 160 hours. $48 Shop Now

ChopSabers LED Lightsaber Chopsticks Amazon ChopSabers LED Lightsaber Chopsticks For the fan who's still a kid at heart, they'll adore this set of lightsaber chopsticks. The chopsticks actually light up in red, blue, green, and purple (and batteries are already included), so you can start dueling immediately. $20 Shop Now

The Best Self-Care Gifts for Men

The Best Tech Gifts for Men

The Best Fashion Gifts for Men

lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme lululemon lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme He will love these extremely comfy and durable lululemon joggers so much that he may need to resist wearing them for every occasion. $128 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

