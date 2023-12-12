From tech gadgets to self-care faves, we have all the best gift ideas for men this holiday season.
No matter how early you start planning, buying Christmas gifts for men will always put your shopping skills to the test. From dads and brothers to boyfriends, husbands or just friends, there are a lot of guys in your life to shop for — all with different interests and tastes. What do you buy for the men who have everything or say they want nothing?
Fortunately, we've put together a list of the best gift ideas for men that he will actually love this holiday season. There's a wide range of creative possibilities, so you'll first want to think about the man you're buying for. From the golfer to the bartender, the fitness fanatic, the techie, guys are a pretty diverse group and we're here to lend a hand this year.
Of course, to get the most perfect holiday gifts and stocking stuffers, you'll want to get started shopping ASAP. Best-selling tech such as Apple Watches and the Nintendo Switch along with the most popular Advent calendars are in high demand around the holidays, so don't wait to get your hands on the hottest products while they're still in stock.
So, without further ado, here are the best Christmas gifts for men in 2023. You can thank us later. For now, let the shopping begin.
The Best Gifts for Him
The Bartesian Cocktail Maker
Help him unwind after long day with a delicious cocktail at the touch of a button. Plus, save $100 when you spend $400 on the cocktail maker of his dreams — that’s as easy as adding a delicious capsule package.
The North Face Thermoball Traction Mule
Puffer jacket shoes exist and these indoor-outdoor slip-ons supply all the warmth and comfort he deserves this winter.
FLÎKR Fire Personal Concrete Fireplace
Sometimes the best gifts are unexpected ones, like this tabletop fireplace. Built from sturdy concrete, it’s just the ticket for creating an instant ambiance and making s'mores just about anywhere.
Maker Wine 2023 Wine Advent Calendar
Can wine advent calendars be better than this 12-day wine calendar? This season, gift 12 days of premium canned wine to every wine lover in your life. Each box includes 12 cans (4 bottle equivalent) by different, award-winning, small producers.
iFox Portable Bluetooth Shower Speaker
Let him enjoy his tunes in the shower with this portable Bluetooth speaker that's 100% waterproof and comes with a handy removable suction cup and carabiner for easy portability.
Golf Accessory Gift Set
For the golfer, this set contains everything needed to play a round. It’s stocked with bamboo tees, a rangefinder, a golf ball holder, a club head cleaning brush, a scoring pen and a multi-purpose tool that repairs divots.
Portable Corn Hole
A lightweight and portable cornhole set will be a hit at the tailgate or backyard party.
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner
From sandy days at the beach to shedding dog hair, this portable vacuum cleaner is designed to solve all his problems when it comes to keeping the car clean.
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
This sherpa-lined denim jacket from Levi's adds a casual layer of style to any chilly day outfit.
The Best Cooking Gifts for Men
ButcherBox
ButcherBox offers customizable plans delivering grass-fed beef, free-range organic chicken, humanely raised pork and wild-caught seafood directly to your doorstep.
Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Reusable Mug
The man in your life likes coffee? Coffee lovers appreciate an insulated mug that can keep their beverage hot no matter what the weather is like.
Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker
Elevate his morning routine with a freshly brewed cup of coffee from this best-selling Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker.
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker
For those who take their cold brew seriously, the Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker will blow their mind.
Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos
If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 2-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 32 hours. Iced drinks stay cold for a whopping 160 hours.
Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan
The 8-in-1 cast iron version of Our Place's bestselling Always Pan is now in stock in seven different colors.
Pain 100% Hot Sauce
For pepper heads, this Pain 100% is the holy grail of hot sauces. If you don't know what 250,000-1,000,000 Scovilles means, he will (and he'll love it!).
ChopSabers LED Lightsaber Chopsticks
For the fan who's still a kid at heart, they'll adore this set of lightsaber chopsticks. The chopsticks actually light up in red, blue, green, and purple (and batteries are already included), so you can start dueling immediately.
The Best Self-Care Gifts for Men
Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat
After a hard day of work or play, he can use this heated shoulder and neck massager to knead out tight muscles.
Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette
Dior Sauvage cologne is a woody and earthy scent with notes of Bergamot, Pepper and Amberwood.
Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun
The men in your life who like to work out understand the magic of this Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun.
Jack Black It's The Balm Lip Balm Set (Limited Edition)
The colder seasons are notorious for drying out skin, hands and lips. This Jack Black lip balm set features three intense lip therapy balms with SPF 25 to soothe and hydrate chapped and irritated lips.
ELVY Lab Men's 4-Step Defining Grooming Kit
ELVY Lab's easy-to-use system has everything a guy needs to keep looking good this winter. From cleansing to brightening, moisturizing, and eye care, the four simple, high-impact steps are specifically created for men's skin.
FullLight Tech Beard Kit for Men Grooming & Care
This Beard and Grooming kit is one of the best gifts for men we've found. It comes with everything you need to maintain a healthy and well-groomed beard, including a beard trimmer and beard oil for growth.
Kiehl's Fresh Start Men's Essentials Gift Set
This men's skincare set from Kiehl's can help revive and awaken skin. The set includes a scrub, lotion and face wash.
Renpho Shiatsu Foot and Calf Massager
With Renpho's shiatsu massager, he can get an in-depth massage on his feet, calves or arms.
The Best Tech Gifts for Men
PlayStation 5 + Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle
You'll essentially get Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for free with this bundle including the original PS5 console and a DualSense wireless controller.
Meta Quest 3 Asgard's Wrath 2 Bundle
Give the gift of virtual reality with the Meta Quest 3 VR headset bundle, complete with the immersive Asgard's Wrath 2 and Touch Plus controllers. They'll be able to explore countless virtual worlds.
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
For anyone with a knack for losing track of their belongings, AirTags are equally reliable and worthwhile.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
If he needs a new set of Apple AirPods Pro (or he just needs to upgrade), right now they're on sale at Amazon.
Nintendo Switch - Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
For the gamer in your life, you can't go wrong with the Nintendo Switch and this one comes with the ever-popular Mario Kart racing game.
Microsoft Xbox Series X – Forza Horizon 5 Bundle
Gaming consoles like the Microsoft Xbox Series X are some of the biggest hot ticket items this shopping season. This bundle comes with two games so they're ready to play as soon as the package is unwrapped.
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular), 41mm
Useful and thoughtful, the Apple Watch Series 8 with a graphite stainless steel case and black sports band is currently on sale.
The Best Fashion Gifts for Men
Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Crew Sweatshirt
Choose from black, grey or brown for his new go-to crew sweatshirt. Layered over his favorite t-shirt, it will be the gift of stylish comfort all year.
lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme
He will love these extremely comfy and durable lululemon joggers so much that he may need to resist wearing them for every occasion.
adidas Men's Ultraboost 23 Running Shoe
The Adidas Ultraboost 23 showcases a snug-fitting upper designed to provide support and enhance movement.
Blundstone Men's Original 500 Series
Everyone should own a good Chelsea boot.
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants
Designed for comfort, these essential sleep pants are made with a modal Stretch blend for a luxurious feel.
Amazon Essentials Men's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket
For a practical gift, this puffer jacket will deliver all the warmth he needs this winter.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT: