The countdown is on. These popular Advent calendars won't be available for long.
There’s no better way to count down the days until Christmas than with a daily surprise. Each year, as the holiday season approaches, the release of new Advent calendars builds up more and more anticipation than the last. For 2023, brands and retailers have really upped their game, taking the age-old favorite holiday tradition of Advent calendars and making the most wonderful time of the year even more exciting.
Advent calendars have evolved beyond the simple candy pockets of years gone by. From luxury skin care products or this year's hottest toys to wine or even cheese, the traditional chocolate-filled Advent calendars have gone gourmet over the years.
These days, there’s an Advent calendar for every person: foodies, beauty lovers, coffee connoisseurs, kids, you name it. There are even Advent calendars for your dog or cat. But perhaps the trickiest thing about shopping for Advent calendars is getting them before they're gone. It's essential to shop early, as Advent calendars tend to sell out quickly — the most sought-after advent calendars are usually gone in a flash.
The holidays sneak up on you quickly, but don't worry: We're here to help. Read on to shop the best Advent calendars of 2023 to give (and receive!).
The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023
Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar
The 25 boxes of Space NK's Advent Calendar are packed with 33 lust-worthy beauty products from Charlotte Tilbury, Rare Beauty, Tatcha, Augustinus Bader and more. Be sure to secure your calendar now to avoid FOMO come December.
Charlotte's Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets
Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's makeup line is one of the hottest beauty brands on the market, and its 2023 advent calendar includes cult-favorite products such as the Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand, Charlotte's Magic Cream, Lip Cheat Lip Liner and more.
Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2023
Cult Beauty launched their biggest and best beauty advent calendar yet! The 39 treats feature favorites from Dr. Barbara Sturm, OUAI, Augustinus Bader, Huda Beauty, Sunday Riley and more.
LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Advent Calendar 2023
Worth over $700, LookFantastic's beauty Advent calendar is filled with festive thrills behind every drawer. Surprises include Sol De Janeiro, MAC Cosmetics, Color Wow and more.
Saks Fifth Avenue 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar
Stuffed with $560 worth of top-rated products, you'll discover self-care luxuries inside each drawer. Reveal coveted skincare, iconic makeup favorites, hair health essentials, designer fragrances, indulgent body care and more.
Revolution Beauty 25 Days of Glam Advent Calendar
The ultimate beauty lover's advent calendar is brimming with 25 products for the eyes, lips and face.
L'Occitane Cultivators of Love Advent Calendar
Unbox 24 days of travel-sized versions of L'Occitane classics, including nourishing shea-enriched formulas, signature Verbena and Cherry Blossom hand creams, indulgent body lotions, and a full-sized Almond Delicious Hands for a touch of warmth and softness all season long.
Beekman 1802 Decadent Advent Calendar
Pamper your loved ones (or yourself) with a 24-piece advent calendar brimming with indulgent cruelty-free skincare goodies from Beekman 1802.
The Best Wine Advent Calendars of 2023
Maker 12 Days of Canned Wine Advent Calendar
This season, gift 12 days of premium canned wine to every wine lover in your life. Each box includes a mix of 12 red, white, rosé, and sparkling wines by different, award-winning, small producers. You can also leave a little gift note on the customizable holiday card.
In Good Taste 2023 Wine Advent Calendar
24 nights. 24 mini-bottles. 24 opportunities to sip and explore your way through premium wines, sourced from the best regions Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and California have to offer.
Total Wine Most Wonderful Wine Advent Calendar
Spoil yourself with 24 expertly sourced 187 ml bottles of wine from all around the world.
The Best Coffee Advent Calendars of 2023
Bean Box 12 Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar
Bean Box's best-selling Coffee Advent Calendar is back for 2023 to put an extra jingle in your step all season long. Choose from 12 whole bean or freshly ground coffees curated from the best roasters in the country.
Keurig 24 Cups of Cheer
Filled with coffee and cocoa, this warm and wonderfully delicious countdown helps you brew holiday magic all month long.
12 Christmas Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar
Keep them caffeinated this holiday season with 12 small-batch, seasonal ground coffees. Even better, this advent calendar supports wages for farmers and top independent roasting partners.
Door County Coffee & Tea Co. 12 Days of Coffee
Celebrate the days until Christmas with a new pot of gourmet coffee every day. This coffee Advent calendar includes 12 full-pot bags of ground flavored coffee that make a perfect 8-12 cup pot.
The Best 2023 Advent Calendars for Kids
Harry Potter Holiday Magic: Official Advent Calendar 2023
Collect 25 Harry Potter keepsakes and collectibles with this enchanting calendar.
LEGO Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar
Behind each door of the LEGO Marvel Advent calendar is a gift to kick-start a new adventure. There are 7 super hero minifigures of Okoye, Doctor Strange, Captain America, Spider-Man, Wong, Iron Man and Black Widow, plus mini builds and accessories.
LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar
Any young Jedi will adore this LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar.
Super Mario Advent Calendar 2023 Limited Christmas Edition
This limited-edition advent calendar holds a never-before-seen Mario Santa figurine.
Barbie Color Reveal Advent Calendar
This 25-day calendar includes one doll and 24 clothing items, accessories and even animal friends. She's a Color Reveal Barbie who goes from pink and snowflake-covered to shimmery blue when you place her in warm water.
Insight Editions Hocus Pocus: 13 Frights of Halloween
The Sanderson Sisters will keep you entertained for 13 days with this Hocus Pocus inspired calendar.
LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2023
The magic of Harry Potter and LEGO combine to create an advent calendar any child (or grownup) will enjoy. Eighteen mini-builds and six figurines are tucked inside.
Funko Pop! Disney Advent Calendar
This adorable holiday advent calendar contains 24 Disney Funko Pocket Pops.
The Best Advent Calendars for Food Lovers
12 Days of Hot Sauce Advent Calendar
Turn up the heat this holiday season with a dozen unique 1.75 oz. bottles of hot sauce.
Bonne Maman 2023 Advent Calendar
This festive fold-out calendar contains 23 mini-spreads and one honey to celebrate the holidays in a deliciously unforgettable way.
Harry & David Chocolate Advent Calendar Duo
Bring tradition home with this chocolate-filled advent calendar duo from Harry & David. Calendars will ship on or after October 10, 2023.
Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Advent Calendar
The holiday tradition is back at Williams Sonoma. Order now, but note the calendar won't ship until the weather cools down.
More of the Best 2023 Advent Calendars
Paladone Central Perk 12 Days of Bath Advent Calendar 2023
Any Friends fan in your life will adore this themed countdown to Christmas featuring body washes, bath bombs, chapsticks and more.
Bioworld 12 Days of Marvel Socks Advent Calendar
This sock set features designs of 12 of your favorite and ever-so-popular Avengers like Thor, Hulk, Spider-Man, Iron-Man, and Captain America. You'll get 8 pairs of ankle socks and 4 pairs of crew socks, making it a perfect addition to your collection.
Happy Socks The Beatles Collector’s 24-Pack Gift Set
Socks are usually a boring holiday gift — unless they come in advent calendar form with 24 funky Beatles-themed pairs.
Voluspa 12-Day Advent Calendar
Twelve days of exquisite smells? Yes, please! The popular Voluspa 12-day advent calendar is back with twelve of the beloved candle brand's top fragrances.