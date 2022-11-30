Why drop all your coin on a single holiday present that could be hit or miss when you could select a magical gift offering variety? Imagine a gift that works for individuals, families, couples ... and can even satisfy all of your coworkers in one fell swoop. This may sound like a Christmas miracle, but it's a reality. Save yourself some time this year by skipping over the endless hunt for the perfect present, because you can cross just about everyone off your list with this marvelous option: a gift basket.

If you don't understand the appeal of a holiday gift basket, it's because you've yet to experience the right one. Instead of giving just one thing they may or may not love, a gift basket is a smorgasbord of amazing. Those with a sweet tooth will love a basket filled with decadent chocolates and scrumptious cookies. For pals who lean more toward the savory side, consider a box filled with crackers, fancy cheeses, cured meats and maybe even a bottle of wine. For the healthy eaters, grab a basket full of perfectly ripe fresh fruit. Perhaps you have some people on your list who aren't foodies at all and, in that case, there are still gift baskets for them, like a basket for a cozy night in.

We've searched far and wide across the web to find gift baskets that offer a lot of little somethings everyone will like. Ahead, shop our selection of holiday gift boxes that will give you the title of the ultimate gift giver.

D’Artagnan Classic Charcuterie Gift Collection D’Artagnan D’Artagnan Classic Charcuterie Gift Collection For the meat lovers on your list, they'll be joyous to open up this gift basket from D’Artagnan filled with delicious charcuterie meats. They can expect mouth-watering saucisson pork, two types of sausage, two types of duck, crackers, spiced pecans and more. $100 Shop Now

Custom Sugarwish Gift Box Sugarwish Custom Sugarwish Gift Box Let your recipient mix and match the products they actually want with this customizable gift that comes in a range of sizes. Sugarwish has a huge selection of candy, cookies, snacks, popcorn, warm beverages and even dog treats they can select once they get the email to redeem their gift. PRICES STARTING AT $23 Shop Now

Harry & David Cozy Wine Gift Harry & David Harry & David Cozy Wine Gift We can all use some extra self care and this gift basket provides just that. You'll get everything you need for a relaxing night at home: a beautiful throw blanket, a wonderful smelling candle, cozy socks, two stemless wine glasses and a bottle of Rosè. $130 Shop Now

If you're still looking for holiday present inspiration, check out our Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for 2022.

