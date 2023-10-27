Sales & Deals

Anthropologie Holiday Home Sale: Save Up to 30% on Candles, Cookware and More Gifts

Anthropologie Holiday Home Sale 2023
Published: 11:10 AM PDT, October 27, 2023

Shop our top picks from the Anthropologie Holiday Home Sale to spread some festive joy.

This holiday season, if you're hosting any family or friends, you'll want to set the festive tone in the small details with the right candles, dinnerware, and decorations. Just in time, Anthropologie is taking up to 30% off entertaining essentials and holiday gifts at its Holiday Home Sale.

Whether you're gearing up for holiday hosting or in search of the perfect gift for the host of the upcoming holiday party you'll be attending, you can enjoy savings across three categories — kitchen & dining, bedding & furniture, and candles & decorative accessories. No promo code is needed to score these incredible deals and thanks to Anthropologie's online ordering and in-store or curbside pickup options, you can avoid the in-store holiday hustle and bustle.

Shop the Anthropologie Sale

Anthropologie is beloved for its curated collection of boho-inspired women's clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, home décor, furniture and beauty products. In addition to its in-house offerings, the store carries apparel and accessories from brands like AG, Jeffrey Campbell, BB Dakota, Boyish, Sundry and more.

Back to those holiday deals: TikTok is in love with Anthropologie's Volcano Candles, but if you are looking for a more cozy fall feel, the Tana Gourmand Candle features a unique blend of pumpkin and sweet vanilla. Anthropologie's Get Ready for Guests event is only on for a limited time, so now is the time to take your holiday soirées to the next level.

For a head start on the Anthropologie sale, check out our favorite entertaining essentials and holiday gifts below.

Capri Blue Spiced Cider Tin Candle

Anthropologie
Anthropologie

Capri Blue Spiced Cider Tin Candle

Housed in a tin container adorned with autumnal florals, this luxurious Capri Blue Spiced Cider fragrance evokes the cozy ambiance of fall.

$38 $27

Shop Now

Bistro Tile Monogram Old Fashioned Glass

Anthropologie
Anthropologie

Bistro Tile Monogram Old Fashioned Glass

Featuring 24k gold-decaled, mouth-blown glass, Anthropologie's Bistro Tile Monogram Old Fashioned Glasses are a beloved choice for a hostess gift.

$18 $14

Shop Now

Floral Pumpkin Mug

Anthropologie
Anthropologie

Floral Pumpkin Mug

Designed in the shape of a pumpkin and adorned with a hand-painted, harvest-inspired pattern, this mug is the perfect gift for coffee lovers.

$16 $13

Shop Now

Capri Blue Volcano Purple Luster Jar Candle

Anthropologie
Anthropologie

Capri Blue Volcano Purple Luster Jar Candle

Anthropologie's iconic Volcano scent has taken TikTok by storm and you can now save 30% on this exclusive seasonal jar. 

$38 $27

Shop Now

Mimi Thorisson Italian Hours Soup Bowls, Set of 4

Anthropologie
Anthropologie

Mimi Thorisson Italian Hours Soup Bowls, Set of 4

Featuring a beautiful floral design, this soup bowl set will add elegant charm to any tablescape.

$72 $50

Shop Now

100 Morning Treats

Anthropologie
Anthropologie

100 Morning Treats

In search of a present for the ultimate baking enthusiast? "The 100 Morning Treats" showcases a collection of 100 delightful sweet and savory morning recipes. 

$28 $22

Shop Now

Mimi Thorisson Italian Hours Baking Dish

Anthropologie
Anthropologie

Mimi Thorisson Italian Hours Baking Dish

Inspired by the tradition of Italian pottery art, this baking dish is oven safe up to 450 degrees and dishwasher safe.

$78 $55

Shop Now

Tana Gourmand Pumpkin & Sweet Vanilla Etched Glass Candle

Anthropologie
Anthropologie

Tana Gourmand Pumpkin & Sweet Vanilla Etched Glass Candle

A delightful blend of rich pumpkin combines with toasted nutmeg, spiced cinnamon, and a hint of sweet vanilla, reminiscent of a slice of pumpkin pie. 

$34 $24

Shop Now

Chamberlain Flutes, Set of 4

Anthropologie
Anthropologie

Chamberlain Flutes, Set of 4

Crafted with mouth-blown soda glass, the Chamberlain Flutes come in three bright colors: pink, white and green motif. 

$64 $45

Shop Now

Glenna Cake Stand

Anthropologie
Anthropologie

Glenna Cake Stand

This timeless serveware offers a unique rustic look, making it ideal for displaying cakes and other baked goods. 

$68 $48

Shop Now

Anthropologie Autumn Bud Vase

Anthropologie
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Autumn Bud Vase

Show off fresh flowers in this petite gourd-shaped vase.

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

