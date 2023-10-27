This holiday season, if you're hosting any family or friends, you'll want to set the festive tone in the small details with the right candles, dinnerware, and decorations. Just in time, Anthropologie is taking up to 30% off entertaining essentials and holiday gifts at its Holiday Home Sale.

Whether you're gearing up for holiday hosting or in search of the perfect gift for the host of the upcoming holiday party you'll be attending, you can enjoy savings across three categories — kitchen & dining, bedding & furniture, and candles & decorative accessories. No promo code is needed to score these incredible deals and thanks to Anthropologie's online ordering and in-store or curbside pickup options, you can avoid the in-store holiday hustle and bustle.



Shop the Anthropologie Sale

Anthropologie is beloved for its curated collection of boho-inspired women's clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, home décor, furniture and beauty products. In addition to its in-house offerings, the store carries apparel and accessories from brands like AG, Jeffrey Campbell, BB Dakota, Boyish, Sundry and more.

Back to those holiday deals: TikTok is in love with Anthropologie's Volcano Candles, but if you are looking for a more cozy fall feel, the Tana Gourmand Candle features a unique blend of pumpkin and sweet vanilla. Anthropologie's Get Ready for Guests event is only on for a limited time, so now is the time to take your holiday soirées to the next level.

For a head start on the Anthropologie sale, check out our favorite entertaining essentials and holiday gifts below.

Floral Pumpkin Mug Anthropologie Floral Pumpkin Mug Designed in the shape of a pumpkin and adorned with a hand-painted, harvest-inspired pattern, this mug is the perfect gift for coffee lovers. $16 $13 Shop Now

100 Morning Treats Anthropologie 100 Morning Treats In search of a present for the ultimate baking enthusiast? "The 100 Morning Treats" showcases a collection of 100 delightful sweet and savory morning recipes. $28 $22 Shop Now

Glenna Cake Stand Anthropologie Glenna Cake Stand This timeless serveware offers a unique rustic look, making it ideal for displaying cakes and other baked goods. $68 $48 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

