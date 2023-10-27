Shop our top picks from the Anthropologie Holiday Home Sale to spread some festive joy.
This holiday season, if you're hosting any family or friends, you'll want to set the festive tone in the small details with the right candles, dinnerware, and decorations. Just in time, Anthropologie is taking up to 30% off entertaining essentials and holiday gifts at its Holiday Home Sale.
Whether you're gearing up for holiday hosting or in search of the perfect gift for the host of the upcoming holiday party you'll be attending, you can enjoy savings across three categories — kitchen & dining, bedding & furniture, and candles & decorative accessories. No promo code is needed to score these incredible deals and thanks to Anthropologie's online ordering and in-store or curbside pickup options, you can avoid the in-store holiday hustle and bustle.
Shop the Anthropologie Sale
Anthropologie is beloved for its curated collection of boho-inspired women's clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, home décor, furniture and beauty products. In addition to its in-house offerings, the store carries apparel and accessories from brands like AG, Jeffrey Campbell, BB Dakota, Boyish, Sundry and more.
Back to those holiday deals: TikTok is in love with Anthropologie's Volcano Candles, but if you are looking for a more cozy fall feel, the Tana Gourmand Candle features a unique blend of pumpkin and sweet vanilla. Anthropologie's Get Ready for Guests event is only on for a limited time, so now is the time to take your holiday soirées to the next level.
For a head start on the Anthropologie sale, check out our favorite entertaining essentials and holiday gifts below.
Capri Blue Spiced Cider Tin Candle
Housed in a tin container adorned with autumnal florals, this luxurious Capri Blue Spiced Cider fragrance evokes the cozy ambiance of fall.
Bistro Tile Monogram Old Fashioned Glass
Featuring 24k gold-decaled, mouth-blown glass, Anthropologie's Bistro Tile Monogram Old Fashioned Glasses are a beloved choice for a hostess gift.
Floral Pumpkin Mug
Designed in the shape of a pumpkin and adorned with a hand-painted, harvest-inspired pattern, this mug is the perfect gift for coffee lovers.
Capri Blue Volcano Purple Luster Jar Candle
Anthropologie's iconic Volcano scent has taken TikTok by storm and you can now save 30% on this exclusive seasonal jar.
Mimi Thorisson Italian Hours Soup Bowls, Set of 4
Featuring a beautiful floral design, this soup bowl set will add elegant charm to any tablescape.
100 Morning Treats
In search of a present for the ultimate baking enthusiast? "The 100 Morning Treats" showcases a collection of 100 delightful sweet and savory morning recipes.
Mimi Thorisson Italian Hours Baking Dish
Inspired by the tradition of Italian pottery art, this baking dish is oven safe up to 450 degrees and dishwasher safe.
Tana Gourmand Pumpkin & Sweet Vanilla Etched Glass Candle
A delightful blend of rich pumpkin combines with toasted nutmeg, spiced cinnamon, and a hint of sweet vanilla, reminiscent of a slice of pumpkin pie.
Chamberlain Flutes, Set of 4
Crafted with mouth-blown soda glass, the Chamberlain Flutes come in three bright colors: pink, white and green motif.
Glenna Cake Stand
This timeless serveware offers a unique rustic look, making it ideal for displaying cakes and other baked goods.
Anthropologie Autumn Bud Vase
Show off fresh flowers in this petite gourd-shaped vase.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
