The Best Deals on Gifts and Stocking Stuffers to Shop from Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul

By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:27 AM PDT, October 30, 2023

Save up to 40% on makeup and skincare gifts during Amazon's annual Holiday Beauty Haul.

With the holiday season nearly here, Black Friday sales are starting to heat up. Among them is Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul, which is currently in full swing. While it may seem a little early to start shopping for holiday gifts, now is the perfect opportunity to save on stocking stuffers for the beauty obsessed.

Until Sunday, November 5, over a thousand skincare, makeup, and haircare products are on sale from just $4. Amazon's biggest beauty sale of the season includes fan-favorites from Mario Badescu, Laneige, Sunday Riley, Olay and so much more. When it comes to buying presents for beauty lovers, Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul is a one-stop-shop for those who didn’t get a chance to stock up on savings during Prime Big Deal Days.

Some of the best deals will likely sell out, so to make sure you don’t miss out on any of the best offers, we've gathered all the can't-miss beauty products that would make great gifts this holiday season. Whether you're shopping for your mom, sister, girlfriend or best friend, save up to 40% on some of the most viral and in-demand beauty favorites below.

Best Beauty Deals on Holiday Gifts and Stocking Stuffers

Stila All About the Lips Lip Care Kit

Stila All About the Lips Lip Care Kit
Amazon

Stila All About the Lips Lip Care Kit

Valued at $86, Stila's gift set is the key to plump, pillow-soft lips this winter. It includes a gentle lip exfoliator, high-shine lip glaze and a deeply-hydrating, plumping lip serum that doubles as a blurring primer.

$59 $47

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

This fan-favorite lip mask delivers intense moisture and antioxidants while you sleep.

$24 $20

COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
Amazon

COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

This TikTok-famous snail serum consists of 96% snail secretion filtrate, which helps hydrate and revitalize dry, compromised skin. 

$25 $12

With Coupon

Calvin Klein Eternity for Women

Calvin Klein Eternity for Women
Amazon

Calvin Klein Eternity for Women

Save more than 30% on Calvin Klein's contemporary floral fragrance. Inspired by modern romance, Eternity embodies timeless elegance.

$114 $79

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Amazon

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

The celeb-approved Sunday Riley face oil absorbs into the skin with advanced vitamin C, turmeric and evening primrose oil. This formula is made to brighten, hydrate and make your skin glow, per the brand. 

$80 $68

PMD Clean Mini

PMD Clean Mini
Amazon

PMD Clean Mini

Get a deeper clean with PMD's facial cleansing device that uses gently vibrating rubber bristles to exfoliate and tone skin.

$69 $55

Mario Badescu Essentials 5-Piece Kit

Mario Badescu Essentials 5-Piece Kit
Amazon

Mario Badescu Essentials 5-Piece Kit

If you've never had a chance to try out Mario Badescu products, this five-piece set allows you to try out their best-selling products. In this bundle, you'll receive a gel cleanser, facial spray, drying lotion, silver powder and a tonic mask.

$38 $22

Tatcha The Serum Stick

Tatcha The Serum Stick
Amazon

Tatcha The Serum Stick

Ideal for perking up the eye area, Tatcha's The Serum Stick also helps address laugh lines and other areas of crepiness wherever dehydration appears.

$49 $42

Mario Badescu The Brightening Kit

Mario Badescu The Brightening Kit
Amazon

Mario Badescu The Brightening Kit

Gift four skin-brightening essentials to reveal a radiant, brighter, and more even-toned complexion: Glycolic Foaming Cleanser, Alpha Grapefruit Cleansing Lotion, Vitamin C Serum, Whitening Mask & Glycolic Skin Renewal Complex.

$38 $30

Stila Stay All Day Matte Lip Color

Stila Stay All Day Matte Lip Color
Amazon

Stila Stay All Day Matte Lip Color

Choose from 12 colors of Stila's weightless, comfortable, extremely buttery, and creamy lipstick in a sumptuous velvet finish.

$24 $17

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum
Amazon

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum

Chanel's timeless, legendary fragrance is soft, light, fresh, sweet, elegant and inviting all at once.

$174 $117

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream
Amazon

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Cream is designed to deliver moisture thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid. Locking the moisture into your skin, the thirst-quenching cream provides long-lasting nourishment and hydration.

$24 $14

Foreo Luna Mini 3 Ultra-Hygienic Facial Cleansing Brush

Foreo Luna Mini 3 Ultra-Hygienic Facial Cleansing Brush
Amazon

Foreo Luna Mini 3 Ultra-Hygienic Facial Cleansing Brush

Achieve a naturally radiant glow with the LUNA Mini 3, which effectively removes sweat, oil and dirt from pores.

$179 $107

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

Tags: