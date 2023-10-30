With the holiday season nearly here, Black Friday sales are starting to heat up. Among them is Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul, which is currently in full swing. While it may seem a little early to start shopping for holiday gifts, now is the perfect opportunity to save on stocking stuffers for the beauty obsessed.

Until Sunday, November 5, over a thousand skincare, makeup, and haircare products are on sale from just $4. Amazon's biggest beauty sale of the season includes fan-favorites from Mario Badescu, Laneige, Sunday Riley, Olay and so much more. When it comes to buying presents for beauty lovers, Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul is a one-stop-shop for those who didn’t get a chance to stock up on savings during Prime Big Deal Days.

Some of the best deals will likely sell out, so to make sure you don’t miss out on any of the best offers, we've gathered all the can't-miss beauty products that would make great gifts this holiday season. Whether you're shopping for your mom, sister, girlfriend or best friend, save up to 40% on some of the most viral and in-demand beauty favorites below.

Best Beauty Deals on Holiday Gifts and Stocking Stuffers

PMD Clean Mini Amazon PMD Clean Mini Get a deeper clean with PMD's facial cleansing device that uses gently vibrating rubber bristles to exfoliate and tone skin. $69 $55 Shop Now

Mario Badescu Essentials 5-Piece Kit Amazon Mario Badescu Essentials 5-Piece Kit If you've never had a chance to try out Mario Badescu products, this five-piece set allows you to try out their best-selling products. In this bundle, you'll receive a gel cleanser, facial spray, drying lotion, silver powder and a tonic mask. $38 $22 Shop Now

