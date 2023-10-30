Stock up on all of your favorite beauty products at a discount, plus get some of your holiday gift shopping checked off.
With so many pre-holiday sales happening each day, it can be difficult to know which deals are actually worth shopping. Just a couple of weeks after October Prime Day — also known as Prime Big Deal Days — Amazon is back with another opportunity to save on top brands with the second annual Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul event.
Now through Sunday, November 5, this early Black Friday sale is offering over 1,000 beauty deals, including Allure's Best of Beauty winners, gifts for the holiday season, and plenty of self-care products to prepare for colder months ahead. Just a few of the products featured in the sale include Sofia Richie's favorite affordable bronzer, Serena Williams' go-to Bio Oil and so much more beloved skincare, makeup and hair care.
Shop Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul
Whether you're looking to stock up on your favorite products at a discount or get some of your holiday gift shopping done early, Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul sale is not one to miss. Below, we've picked out the top products to shop while supplies last.
Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Skincare Deals
COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
This TikTok-famous snail serum consists of 96% snail secretion filtrate, which helps hydrate and revitalize dry, compromised skin.
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water
Gently and effectively take off makeup and any buildup from the day with Bioderma Micellar Water.
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Moisturizing Face Serum with Vitamin E & SPF 60
Keep your skin hydrated while protecting it from the sun's rays with Neutrogena's SPF 60 moisturizing serum.
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Serum, Pack of 3
Celebs such as Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams swear by this body oil for its hydrating power and stretch mark-preventing abilities.
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
The celeb-approved Sunday Riley face oil absorbs into the skin with advanced vitamin C, turmeric and evening primrose oil. This formula is made to brighten, hydrate and make your skin glow, per the brand.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
This fan-favorite lip mask delivers intense moisture and antioxidants while you sleep.
StriVectin Tighten & Lift Advanced Neck Cream
Help improve skin's elasticity and provide visible lift while smoothing the appearance of horizontal neck lines with this cream.
Foreo Luna Mini 3 Ultra-Hygienic Facial Cleansing Brush
Achieve a naturally radiant glow with the LUNA Mini 3, which effectively removes sweat, oil and dirt from pores.
Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Teeth Whitening Deals
Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light and Whitening Pen
According to Colgate, this kit removes 10 years of stains in just three days. The flexible LED whitening teeth light molds to your mouth for uniform whitening.
Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen
The Optic White teeth whitener pen features a precision brush to target the surface of each tooth and a clickable top to easily control gel amount.
Colgate Optic White Pro Series Whitening Toothpaste
Brush your way to whiter teeth with Colgate's hydrogen peroxide toothpaste.
LUELLI Teeth Whitening Kit
This LUELLI Teeth Whitening Kit is the perfect size to pack with you in a handbag or backpack while traveling.
Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Hair Care Deals
Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer
According to Shark, this unique hair styling set boasts a HyperAIR IQ technology that works to provide ultra-fast drying "with no heat damage."
Kristin Ess Hydrating Signature Salon Shampoo and Conditioner Set
Replenish dehydrated hair with Kristin Ess' avocado oil-infused shampoo and conditioner for all hair types.
CHI Original Ceramic Hair Straightener Flat Iron
Create sleek styles with CHI's original hair straightener.
Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Sal
This purifying scrub exfoliates your scalp with sea salt while nourishing it with sweet almond oil.
InfinitiPRO by Conair Frizz Free Hot Air Brush
With thousands of frizz-defying ions, every day is a good day for all hair types with Conair's Frizz Free Hot Air Brush. The titanium ceramic-coated barrel provides salon-style fullness without damaging your delicate strands.
Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Makeup Deals
L’Oréal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Waterproof Mascara
This best-selling mascara from L’Oréal is specially designed to prevent clumps, keep lashes soft and enhance lash thickness.
Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer
Celebs such as Sofia Richie swear by this affordable bronzer with a subtle, shimmery finish.
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara
With its lash extension brush that coats from root to tip and ophthalmologist-approved formula, it's clear to see why this mascara is one of TikTok's favorites.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer
The Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer has been a longtime drugstore favorite for its easy-to-use sponge applicator and multi-functioning formula that can be used to eliminate the look of dark circles, conceal redness and add brightness to the skin.
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion
TikTok's latest beauty trend, 'Latte Makeup' is all about a warm and bronzey makeup look. Achieve the effortless golden look with L'Oreal's Lumi Glotion which instantly hydrates and enhances skin's natural glow.
