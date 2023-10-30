Sales & Deals

The 22 Best Deals to Shop from Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul: Laneige, Sunday Riley, COSRX and More

By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 9:43 AM PDT, October 30, 2023

Stock up on all of your favorite beauty products at a discount, plus get some of your holiday gift shopping checked off.

With so many pre-holiday sales happening each day, it can be difficult to know which deals are actually worth shopping. Just a couple of weeks after October Prime Day — also known as Prime Big Deal Days — Amazon is back with another opportunity to save on top brands with the second annual Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul event.

Now through Sunday, November 5, this early Black Friday sale is offering over 1,000 beauty deals, including Allure's Best of Beauty winners, gifts for the holiday season, and plenty of self-care products to prepare for colder months ahead. Just a few of the products featured in the sale include Sofia Richie's favorite affordable bronzer, Serena Williams' go-to Bio Oil and so much more beloved skincare, makeup and hair care.

Shop Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul

Whether you're looking to stock up on your favorite products at a discount or get some of your holiday gift shopping done early, Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul sale is not one to miss. Below, we've picked out the top products to shop while supplies last.

Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Skincare Deals

COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
Amazon

COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

This TikTok-famous snail serum consists of 96% snail secretion filtrate, which helps hydrate and revitalize dry, compromised skin. 

$25 $12

With Coupon

Shop Now

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water
Amazon

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water

Gently and effectively take off makeup and any buildup from the day with Bioderma Micellar Water.

$13 $10

Shop Now

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Moisturizing Face Serum with Vitamin E & SPF 60

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Moisturizing Face Serum with Vitamin E & SPF 60
Amazon

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Moisturizing Face Serum with Vitamin E & SPF 60

Keep your skin hydrated while protecting it from the sun's rays with Neutrogena's SPF 60 moisturizing serum.

$21 $13

Shop Now

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Serum, Pack of 3

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Serum, Pack of 3
Amazon

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Serum, Pack of 3

Celebs such as Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams swear by this body oil for its hydrating power and stretch mark-preventing abilities.

$21 $14

Shop Now

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Amazon

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

The celeb-approved Sunday Riley face oil absorbs into the skin with advanced vitamin C, turmeric and evening primrose oil. This formula is made to brighten, hydrate and make your skin glow, per the brand. 

$80 $68

Shop Now

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

This fan-favorite lip mask delivers intense moisture and antioxidants while you sleep.

$24 $20

Shop Now

StriVectin Tighten & Lift Advanced Neck Cream

StriVectin Tighten & Lift Advanced Neck Cream
Amazon

StriVectin Tighten & Lift Advanced Neck Cream

Help improve skin's elasticity and provide visible lift while smoothing the appearance of horizontal neck lines with this cream.

$95 $76

Shop Now

Foreo Luna Mini 3 Ultra-Hygienic Facial Cleansing Brush

Foreo Luna Mini 3 Ultra-Hygienic Facial Cleansing Brush
Amazon

Foreo Luna Mini 3 Ultra-Hygienic Facial Cleansing Brush

Achieve a naturally radiant glow with the LUNA Mini 3, which effectively removes sweat, oil and dirt from pores.

$179 $107

Shop Now

Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Teeth Whitening Deals

Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light and Whitening Pen

Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light and Whitening Pen
Amazon

Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light and Whitening Pen

According to Colgate, this kit removes 10 years of stains in just three days. The flexible LED whitening teeth light molds to your mouth for uniform whitening.

$65 $39

Shop Now

Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen

Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen
Amazon

Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen

The Optic White teeth whitener pen features a precision brush to target the surface of each tooth and a clickable top to easily control gel amount.

$25 $15

Shop Now

Colgate Optic White Pro Series Whitening Toothpaste

Colgate Optic White Pro Series Whitening Toothpaste
Amazon

Colgate Optic White Pro Series Whitening Toothpaste

Brush your way to whiter teeth with Colgate's hydrogen peroxide toothpaste.

$19 $16

Shop Now

LUELLI Teeth Whitening Kit

LUELLI Teeth Whitening Kit
Amazon

LUELLI Teeth Whitening Kit

This LUELLI Teeth Whitening Kit is the perfect size to pack with you in a handbag or backpack while traveling. 

$24 $17

Shop Now

Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Hair Care Deals

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer
Amazon

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer

According to Shark, this unique hair styling set boasts a HyperAIR IQ technology that works to provide ultra-fast drying "with no heat damage."

$230 $130

Shop Now

Kristin Ess Hydrating Signature Salon Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Kristin Ess Hydrating Signature Salon Shampoo and Conditioner Set
Amazon

Kristin Ess Hydrating Signature Salon Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Replenish dehydrated hair with Kristin Ess' avocado oil-infused shampoo and conditioner for all hair types.

$24 $20

Shop Now

CHI Original Ceramic Hair Straightener Flat Iron

CHI Original Ceramic Hair Straightener Flat Iron
Amazon

CHI Original Ceramic Hair Straightener Flat Iron

Create sleek styles with CHI's original hair straightener.

$100 $53

Shop Now

Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Sal

Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Sal
Amazon

Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Sal

This purifying scrub exfoliates your scalp with sea salt while nourishing it with sweet almond oil.

$19 $15

Shop Now

InfinitiPRO by Conair Frizz Free Hot Air Brush

InfinitiPRO by Conair Frizz Free Hot Air Brush
Amazon

InfinitiPRO by Conair Frizz Free Hot Air Brush

With thousands of frizz-defying ions, every day is a good day for all hair types with Conair's Frizz Free Hot Air Brush. The titanium ceramic-coated barrel provides salon-style fullness without damaging your delicate strands.

$45 $28

Shop Now

Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Makeup Deals

L’Oréal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Waterproof Mascara

L’Oréal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Waterproof Mascara
Amazon

L’Oréal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Waterproof Mascara

This best-selling mascara from L’Oréal is specially designed to prevent clumps, keep lashes soft and enhance lash thickness.

$11 $6

Shop Now

Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer

Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer
Amazon

Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer

Celebs such as Sofia Richie swear by this affordable bronzer with a subtle, shimmery finish. 

$16 $13

Shop Now

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara
Amazon

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara

With its lash extension brush that coats from root to tip and ophthalmologist-approved formula, it's clear to see why this mascara is one of TikTok's favorites.

$13 $10

Shop Now

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer
Amazon

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer

The Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer has been a longtime drugstore favorite for its easy-to-use sponge applicator and multi-functioning formula that can be used to eliminate the look of dark circles, conceal redness and add brightness to the skin. 

$11 $9

Shop Now

L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion

L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion
Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion

TikTok's latest beauty trend, 'Latte Makeup' is all about a warm and bronzey makeup look. Achieve the effortless golden look with L'Oreal's Lumi Glotion which instantly hydrates and enhances skin's natural glow. 

$17 $13

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

