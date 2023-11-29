The beloved Christmas ritual of Advent calendars used to be limited to chocolate or small toys, but today they are elaborate constructions running the gamut from luxury beauty products to LEGOs to wine, just to name a few. Each year, as the holiday season approaches, the release of new Advent calendars builds up more and more anticipation than the last.

Now that Christmas is right around the corner, it's time to pick up your favorite Advent calendar before the best ones sell out. Advent calendars aren't just for little kids anymore either and we've found plenty of festive ones on sale at Amazon. If you happened to miss out on Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, you can still snag incredible savings on some of the most popular Advent calendars of the year.

Whether you're gifting a Star Wars fanatic or a Disney lover, these Advent calendars are the perfect way to add a little cheer to the holiday season. Ahead, shop our favorite finds on Amazon that are so good you may just want to treat yourself. For even more options, check out our guides to the best Advent calendars for kids, coffee drinkers, men and beauty lovers.

Best Amazon Deals on Advent Calendars

Crystal Advent Calendar Amazon Crystal Advent Calendar For surprises that are both fun and educational, this unique and thoughtful Christmas gift lets kids immerse themselves in the world of natural wonder this holiday. $32 $18 Shop Now

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Disney Amazon Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Disney Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring Mickey and his pals dressed in their holiday finest. Each collectible brings a festive twist to their typical look, making a swell addition to your holiday décor. $50 $45 Shop Now

National Geographic Magic Advent Calendar 2023 Amazon National Geographic Magic Advent Calendar 2023 This Advent calendar comes with 24 magic tricks and science experiments to conduct. Make the holidays exciting and educational at the same time with activities like creating a water ball, making a coin disappear, and creating a fizzy, color-changing solution. $30 $26 With Coupon Shop Now

Funko Advent Calendar: Marvel 80th Anniversary Amazon Funko Advent Calendar: Marvel 80th Anniversary Bring heroic levels of cheer to your holidays with your favourite Super Heroes and Super Villains. This 24-piece Pocket Pop! Marvel-themed advent calendar brings cheer and surprises every day of December with a different panel to open revealing a different Pocket Pop! $60 $55 Shop Now

Sugarfina Santa's Candy Shop Advent Calendar Amazon Sugarfina Santa's Candy Shop Advent Calendar Discover 24 new candies as you count down to the sweetest day of the year. After pulling out each drawer, turn it around to reveal a corresponding Candy Cube design that you can fill Santa's Candy Shop with as each day passes. $60 $40 Shop Now

