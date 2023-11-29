Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on 2023 Advent Calendars You Can Shop Right Now

November 29, 2023

Let the countdown begin! Kickoff your holiday shopping with Amazon's best deals on Advent calendars.

The beloved Christmas ritual of Advent calendars used to be limited to chocolate or small toys, but today they are elaborate constructions running the gamut from luxury beauty products to LEGOs to wine, just to name a few. Each year, as the holiday season approaches, the release of new Advent calendars builds up more and more anticipation than the last.

Now that Christmas is right around the corner, it's time to pick up your favorite Advent calendar before the best ones sell out. Advent calendars aren't just for little kids anymore either and we've found plenty of festive ones on sale at Amazon. If you happened to miss out on Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, you can still snag incredible savings on some of the most popular Advent calendars of the year.

Whether you're gifting a Star Wars fanatic or a Disney lover, these Advent calendars are the perfect way to add a little cheer to the holiday season. Ahead, shop our favorite finds on Amazon that are so good you may just want to treat yourself. For even more options, check out our guides to the best Advent calendars for kids, coffee drinkers, men and beauty lovers.

Best Amazon Deals on Advent Calendars

Super Mario Nintendo Advent Calendar

Super Mario Nintendo Advent Calendar
Amazon

Super Mario Nintendo Advent Calendar

For the Super Mario fans, get 24 days of surprises including actions figures of your favorite characters.

$50 $38

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Star Wars

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Star Wars
Amazon

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Star Wars

Whether you’re feeling naughty or nice, the Star Wars Funko Advent Calendar will help you count down the holiday season.

$60 $50

Shop Now

Fisher-Price Imaginext Jurassic World Advent Calendar

Fisher-Price Imaginext Jurassic World Advent Calendar
Amazon

Fisher-Price Imaginext Jurassic World Advent Calendar

With 25 surprises, kids will have a whole set of Jurassic World toys by Christmas Day for imaginative play.

$43 $32

Shop Now

Disney Encanto Madrigal Family Surprises Advent Calendar

Disney Encanto Madrigal Family Surprises Advent Calendar
Amazon

Disney Encanto Madrigal Family Surprises Advent Calendar

For Encanto fans, this set includes 14 Madrigal family member figurines and 13 accessories to recreate your favorite story moments!

$40 $20

Shop Now

Crystal Advent Calendar

Crystal Advent Calendar
Amazon

Crystal Advent Calendar

For surprises that are both fun and educational, this unique and thoughtful Christmas gift lets kids immerse themselves in the world of natural wonder this holiday.

$32 $18

Shop Now

Paladone Central Perk 12 Days of Bath Advent Calendar 2023

Paladone Central Perk 12 Days of Bath Advent Calendar 2023
Amazon

Paladone Central Perk 12 Days of Bath Advent Calendar 2023

Any Friends fan in your life will adore this themed countdown to Christmas featuring body washes, bath bombs, chapsticks and more.

$35 $30

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Disney

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Disney
Amazon

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Disney

Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring Mickey and his pals dressed in their holiday finest. Each collectible brings a festive twist to their typical look, making a swell addition to your holiday décor.

$50 $45

Shop Now

National Geographic Magic Advent Calendar 2023

National Geographic Magic Advent Calendar 2023
Amazon

National Geographic Magic Advent Calendar 2023

This Advent calendar comes with 24 magic tricks and science experiments to conduct. Make the holidays exciting and educational at the same time with activities like creating a water ball, making a coin disappear, and creating a fizzy, color-changing solution.

$30 $26

With Coupon

Shop Now

Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar

Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar
Amazon

Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar

This magnetic ornament Advent calendar is one you'll be able to use every year. The attached wooden ornament box helps to keep all the pieces together.

$30 $18

Shop Now

Pokémon 2023 Holiday Advent Calendar for Kids

Pokémon 2023 Holiday Advent Calendar for Kids
Amazon

Pokémon 2023 Holiday Advent Calendar for Kids

Catching them all just got easier with this Pokémon advent calendar.

$60 $47

Shop Now

Funko Advent Calendar: Marvel 80th Anniversary

Funko Advent Calendar: Marvel 80th Anniversary
Amazon

Funko Advent Calendar: Marvel 80th Anniversary

Bring heroic levels of cheer to your holidays with your favourite Super Heroes and Super Villains. This 24-piece Pocket Pop! Marvel-themed advent calendar brings cheer and surprises every day of December with a different panel to open revealing a different Pocket Pop!

$60 $55

Shop Now

Sugarfina Santa's Candy Shop Advent Calendar

Sugarfina Santa's Candy Shop Advent Calendar
Amazon

Sugarfina Santa's Candy Shop Advent Calendar

Discover 24 new candies as you count down to the sweetest day of the year. After pulling out each drawer, turn it around to reveal a corresponding Candy Cube design that you can fill Santa's Candy Shop with as each day passes.

$60 $40

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

