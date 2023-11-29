Let the countdown begin! Kickoff your holiday shopping with Amazon's best deals on Advent calendars.
The beloved Christmas ritual of Advent calendars used to be limited to chocolate or small toys, but today they are elaborate constructions running the gamut from luxury beauty products to LEGOs to wine, just to name a few. Each year, as the holiday season approaches, the release of new Advent calendars builds up more and more anticipation than the last.
Now that Christmas is right around the corner, it's time to pick up your favorite Advent calendar before the best ones sell out. Advent calendars aren't just for little kids anymore either and we've found plenty of festive ones on sale at Amazon. If you happened to miss out on Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, you can still snag incredible savings on some of the most popular Advent calendars of the year.
Whether you're gifting a Star Wars fanatic or a Disney lover, these Advent calendars are the perfect way to add a little cheer to the holiday season. Ahead, shop our favorite finds on Amazon that are so good you may just want to treat yourself. For even more options, check out our guides to the best Advent calendars for kids, coffee drinkers, men and beauty lovers.
Best Amazon Deals on Advent Calendars
Super Mario Nintendo Advent Calendar
For the Super Mario fans, get 24 days of surprises including actions figures of your favorite characters.
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Star Wars
Whether you’re feeling naughty or nice, the Star Wars Funko Advent Calendar will help you count down the holiday season.
Fisher-Price Imaginext Jurassic World Advent Calendar
With 25 surprises, kids will have a whole set of Jurassic World toys by Christmas Day for imaginative play.
Disney Encanto Madrigal Family Surprises Advent Calendar
For Encanto fans, this set includes 14 Madrigal family member figurines and 13 accessories to recreate your favorite story moments!
Crystal Advent Calendar
For surprises that are both fun and educational, this unique and thoughtful Christmas gift lets kids immerse themselves in the world of natural wonder this holiday.
Paladone Central Perk 12 Days of Bath Advent Calendar 2023
Any Friends fan in your life will adore this themed countdown to Christmas featuring body washes, bath bombs, chapsticks and more.
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Disney
Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring Mickey and his pals dressed in their holiday finest. Each collectible brings a festive twist to their typical look, making a swell addition to your holiday décor.
National Geographic Magic Advent Calendar 2023
This Advent calendar comes with 24 magic tricks and science experiments to conduct. Make the holidays exciting and educational at the same time with activities like creating a water ball, making a coin disappear, and creating a fizzy, color-changing solution.
Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar
This magnetic ornament Advent calendar is one you'll be able to use every year. The attached wooden ornament box helps to keep all the pieces together.
Pokémon 2023 Holiday Advent Calendar for Kids
Catching them all just got easier with this Pokémon advent calendar.
Funko Advent Calendar: Marvel 80th Anniversary
Bring heroic levels of cheer to your holidays with your favourite Super Heroes and Super Villains. This 24-piece Pocket Pop! Marvel-themed advent calendar brings cheer and surprises every day of December with a different panel to open revealing a different Pocket Pop!
Sugarfina Santa's Candy Shop Advent Calendar
Discover 24 new candies as you count down to the sweetest day of the year. After pulling out each drawer, turn it around to reveal a corresponding Candy Cube design that you can fill Santa's Candy Shop with as each day passes.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
