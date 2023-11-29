Gifts

The 10 Best Advent Calendars for Men in 2023: Shop Whiskey Tastings, LEGO, Premium Coffee and More

By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 11:34 AM PST, November 29, 2023

From 12 Days of Hot Sauce to funky Beatles-themed socks, there's no shortage of thoughtful advent calendars for men.

December is almost here, so we're getting into the holiday gifting spirit thanks to all the new 2023 advent calendar drops. From the hottest makeup and skincare brands to Barbie and Harry Potter-themed gifts for kids, there's a perfect advent calendar out there for everyone — including the men in your life.

While advent calendars are typically thought of as children's gifts, everyone deserves the excitement of opening up a new present each day as they count down to the holidays. Grown-up takes on the advent calendar can include everything from luxury candles to favored spirits, and we've taken it upon ourselves to find the best 2023 advent calendars for men.

If he's a whisky connoisseur, indulge him with Flavair's tasting calendar or Woodford Reserve's eight days of cocktail kits. For skincare savants, spoil him with The Body Shop's 24-piece face and body care set. And for the kid at heart, a Star Wars LEGO advent calendar is sure to put a smile on his face. 

No matter what he's into, he's sure to appreciate these thoughtful advent calendars. Below, shop the best men's advent calendars for the 2023 holiday season.

Flavair The Lost Art of Distillation Whiskey Advent Calendar

Flavair The Lost Art of Distillation Whiskey Advent Calendar
Flavair

Flavair The Lost Art of Distillation Whiskey Advent Calendar

Premium whiskey club Flavair's 2023 advent calendar indulges the whiskey connoisseur with 24 1.7 oz. top-shelf whiskey samples, two Glencairn glasses, a printed tasting journal and a free 1-year Flaviar Base Membership.

Happy Socks The Beatles Collector’s 24-Pack Gift Set

Happy Socks The Beatles Collector’s 24-Pack Gift Set
Happy Socks

Happy Socks The Beatles Collector’s 24-Pack Gift Set

Socks are usually a boring holiday gift — unless they come in advent calendar form with 24 funky Beatles-themed pairs.

The Body Shop The Advent of Change

The Body Shop The Advent of Change
The Body Shop

The Body Shop The Advent of Change

Anyone will appreciate an advent calendar filled with body care essentials, from shea body butter and shampoo to tea tree face wash and coconut shower cream.

$89 $67

Shop Now

In Good Taste 2023 Wine Advent Calendar

In Good Taste 2023 Wine Advent Calendar
In Good Taste

In Good Taste 2023 Wine Advent Calendar

24 nights. 24 mini-bottles. 24 opportunities to sip and explore your way through premium wines, sourced from the best regions Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and California have to offer.

$140 $120

With code CHEERS

Shop Now

12 Christmas Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar

12 Christmas Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar
Uncommon Goods

12 Christmas Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar

Keep them caffeinated this holiday season with 12 small-batch, seasonal ground coffees. Even better, this advent calendar supports wages for farmers and top independent roasting partners.

$80 $60

Shop Now

Woodford Reserve 8 Day Cocktail Advent Calendar

Woodford Reserve 8 Day Cocktail Advent Calendar
Williams Sonoma

Woodford Reserve 8 Day Cocktail Advent Calendar

Treat the whiskey lover in your life to eight cocktail mixers and bitters that pair perfectly with their favorite spirit, including whiskey sour mixer, spiced cherry bitters, old fashioned mixer and more.

12 Days of Hot Sauce Advent Calendar

12 Days of Hot Sauce Advent Calendar
Uncommon Goods

12 Days of Hot Sauce Advent Calendar

Turn up the heat this holiday season with a dozen unique 1.75 oz. bottles of hot sauce.

LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar

LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar
Amazon

LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar

While it's technically for kids, we think any LEGO lover will adore this Star Wars set complete with characters, vehicle building toys and more surprises.

$45 $38

Shop Now

Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar

Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar
Sephora

Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar

Twelve days of exquisite smells? Yes, please! The popular Voluspa 12-day advent calendar is back with twelve of the beloved candle brand's top fragrances. 

Rituals 3D Advent Calendar

Rituals 3D Advent Calendar
Rituals

Rituals 3D Advent Calendar

Not only does Rituals' advent calendar feature exquisite 3D Christmas tree packaging, but it also comes with 24 indulgent gifts including travel-sized hair, skin and body care, candles, reed diffusers, perfume and more.

$125 $100

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

