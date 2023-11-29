From 12 Days of Hot Sauce to funky Beatles-themed socks, there's no shortage of thoughtful advent calendars for men.
December is almost here, so we're getting into the holiday gifting spirit thanks to all the new 2023 advent calendar drops. From the hottest makeup and skincare brands to Barbie and Harry Potter-themed gifts for kids, there's a perfect advent calendar out there for everyone — including the men in your life.
While advent calendars are typically thought of as children's gifts, everyone deserves the excitement of opening up a new present each day as they count down to the holidays. Grown-up takes on the advent calendar can include everything from luxury candles to favored spirits, and we've taken it upon ourselves to find the best 2023 advent calendars for men.
If he's a whisky connoisseur, indulge him with Flavair's tasting calendar or Woodford Reserve's eight days of cocktail kits. For skincare savants, spoil him with The Body Shop's 24-piece face and body care set. And for the kid at heart, a Star Wars LEGO advent calendar is sure to put a smile on his face.
No matter what he's into, he's sure to appreciate these thoughtful advent calendars. Below, shop the best men's advent calendars for the 2023 holiday season.
Flavair The Lost Art of Distillation Whiskey Advent Calendar
Premium whiskey club Flavair's 2023 advent calendar indulges the whiskey connoisseur with 24 1.7 oz. top-shelf whiskey samples, two Glencairn glasses, a printed tasting journal and a free 1-year Flaviar Base Membership.
Happy Socks The Beatles Collector’s 24-Pack Gift Set
Socks are usually a boring holiday gift — unless they come in advent calendar form with 24 funky Beatles-themed pairs.
The Body Shop The Advent of Change
Anyone will appreciate an advent calendar filled with body care essentials, from shea body butter and shampoo to tea tree face wash and coconut shower cream.
In Good Taste 2023 Wine Advent Calendar
24 nights. 24 mini-bottles. 24 opportunities to sip and explore your way through premium wines, sourced from the best regions Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and California have to offer.
12 Christmas Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar
Keep them caffeinated this holiday season with 12 small-batch, seasonal ground coffees. Even better, this advent calendar supports wages for farmers and top independent roasting partners.
Woodford Reserve 8 Day Cocktail Advent Calendar
Treat the whiskey lover in your life to eight cocktail mixers and bitters that pair perfectly with their favorite spirit, including whiskey sour mixer, spiced cherry bitters, old fashioned mixer and more.
12 Days of Hot Sauce Advent Calendar
Turn up the heat this holiday season with a dozen unique 1.75 oz. bottles of hot sauce.
LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar
While it's technically for kids, we think any LEGO lover will adore this Star Wars set complete with characters, vehicle building toys and more surprises.
Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar
Twelve days of exquisite smells? Yes, please! The popular Voluspa 12-day advent calendar is back with twelve of the beloved candle brand's top fragrances.
Rituals 3D Advent Calendar
Not only does Rituals' advent calendar feature exquisite 3D Christmas tree packaging, but it also comes with 24 indulgent gifts including travel-sized hair, skin and body care, candles, reed diffusers, perfume and more.
