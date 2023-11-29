December is almost here, so we're getting into the holiday gifting spirit thanks to all the new 2023 advent calendar drops. From the hottest makeup and skincare brands to Barbie and Harry Potter-themed gifts for kids, there's a perfect advent calendar out there for everyone — including the men in your life.

While advent calendars are typically thought of as children's gifts, everyone deserves the excitement of opening up a new present each day as they count down to the holidays. Grown-up takes on the advent calendar can include everything from luxury candles to favored spirits, and we've taken it upon ourselves to find the best 2023 advent calendars for men.

If he's a whisky connoisseur, indulge him with Flavair's tasting calendar or Woodford Reserve's eight days of cocktail kits. For skincare savants, spoil him with The Body Shop's 24-piece face and body care set. And for the kid at heart, a Star Wars LEGO advent calendar is sure to put a smile on his face.

No matter what he's into, he's sure to appreciate these thoughtful advent calendars. Below, shop the best men's advent calendars for the 2023 holiday season.

Rituals 3D Advent Calendar Rituals Rituals 3D Advent Calendar Not only does Rituals' advent calendar feature exquisite 3D Christmas tree packaging, but it also comes with 24 indulgent gifts including travel-sized hair, skin and body care, candles, reed diffusers, perfume and more. $125 $100 Shop Now

