The Best Coffee Advent Calendars of 2023 to Brew This Holiday Season: Keurig, Nespresso, Bean Box and More

Bean Box Advent Calendar
Bean Box
Updated: 11:06 AM PST, November 29, 2023

For the days leading up to Christmas, you open a door, drawer, or even a box to reveal a surprise coffee gift within.

As the scent of delicious coffee swirls around your morning cup this fall, you might be thinking ahead to the fast-approaching holiday gifting season. There's a fun way to pair your love of coffee with the perfect gift, and that's with a coffee Advent calendar. 

Counting down to Christmas is one of the most fun ways to start each day of December. The tradition of Advent calendars has evolved from opening a door to reveal a tiny toy or bite-sized piece of chocolate. Nowadays, there are Advent calendars to suit every taste from beauty to whiskey, and even coffee. As you count down the days until Christmas, you can make mornings special by brewing some holiday cheer. 

Just like the calendars you grew up with, a coffee Advent calendar contains 12 or 24 days of something warm and cozy. With a coffee Advent calendar, you can brew a new bag of beans or try a different pod each day throughout the holiday season. If you have a coffee lover on your list this year, these make excellent gifts that they can enjoy right away. 

Whether they have a coffee pot of single-serve Keurig coffee maker, we've gathered the best coffee Advent calendars of 2023 to shop now before we officially enter holiday season. Shopping for yourself? Grab your favorite mug and check out our favorite options below before they sell out. 

Keurig 24 Cups of Cheer

Keurig 24 Cups of Cheer
Amazon

Keurig 24 Cups of Cheer

Filled with coffee and cocoa, this warm and wonderfully delicious countdown helps you brew holiday magic all month long. 

$41 $39

Shop Now

Bean Box 12 Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar

Bean Box 12 Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar
Bean Box

Bean Box 12 Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar

Bean Box's best-selling Coffee Advent Calendar is back for 2023 to put an extra jingle in your step all season long. Choose from 12 whole bean or freshly ground coffees curated from the best roasters in the country.

12 Christmas Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar

12 Christmas Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar
Uncommon Goods

12 Christmas Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar

A dozen small-batch, seasonal ground coffees are nestled within this Advent calendar. Discover new flavors and profiles while tasting familiar wintertime notes like roasted chestnut, cranberry, sugar, and spice.

$80 $60

Shop Now

Nespresso Original Advent Calendar 2023

Nespresso Original Advent Calendar 2023
Nespresso

Nespresso Original Advent Calendar 2023

An iconic Nespresso coffee advent calendar packed with 24 days of original coffee and a limited edition mug. This advent calendar makes the perfect holiday gift. 

Coffee Masters The Twelve Coffees of Christmas

Coffee Masters The Twelve Coffees of Christmas
Amazon

Coffee Masters The Twelve Coffees of Christmas

This Advent calendar from Coffee Masters is one of the best budget options. Each pouch contains 1.5 ounces of coffee, which is large enough to brew a full pot of 8 to 10 cups. There are holiday favorites, such as Christmas cookie and cranberry crème brûlée, plus timeless staples, such as the royal house blend.

Specialty Division Christmas Coffee Countdown

Specialty Division Christmas Coffee Countdown
Amazon

Specialty Division Christmas Coffee Countdown

Each decorative box contains a 1.5 oz. packet of freshly ground coffee with flavors like Candy Cane, Christmas Cookie, Gingerbread Cookie, and Santa's S'mores.

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

