There are people who love coffee, and then there are people who LOVE coffee. Finding a present for coffee connoisseurs can seem deceptively easy, but the java-obsessed know that coffee loving is a lifestyle that can make it difficult to wow them. With coffee gift ideas from brands such as Keurig, Nespresso, Bodum and more, ET has made it easier than ever to find the perfect gift that will leave any caffeine-fiend totally buzzing.

Looking to wow the at-home barista in your life? A nitro cold brew coffee maker will knock their socks off and the frequency of their cafe visits down. Know a chronic coffee consumer, constantly on the go? A travel coffee mug or portable espresso maker could be a total game changer for them. And for those who savor their coffee to the slowest of extremes, self-warming smart mugs exist now, and yes, they definitely need one.

From bean grinders to roasters, a new french press, and coffee subscription boxes as well as the world's strongest coffee, the world of java has no shortage of gifting options for you to select from. Whether they prefer their morning cup of joe piping hot or ice cold, shop the 25 best gifts to keep your coffee-obsessed loved ones caffeinated this fall and through the holiday season. And don't forget to check out more of our gift guides for all celebrations ahead.

Coffee and Espresso Makers

Toddy Brew System Blue Bottle Toddy Brew System For the coffee lover in your life who can't get enough cold brew, this Toddy Brew System from Blue Bottle will make them swoon. $40 Buy Now

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker Perfect for a family or small office, this Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker allows you to brew up to 5 cups before having to refill and even dispenses hot water without a k-cup. $109 Buy Now

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker Amazon Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker For the person who can't get enough iced coffee, this Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker makes brewing a single serving of great brew and it comes with a reusable tumbler and a special cold coffee filter. $40 $25 Buy Now

Mini Portable Espresso Machine Amazon Mini Portable Espresso Machine Sometimes you just want an espresso on the go, but you don't want to wait in a long line at a coffee shop. Thankfully, this mini espresso machine gives you the satisfaction of brewing your own espresso while you're away from your kitchen. The airtight seal on this machine allows you to carry it around in your bag without fear. It really puts a new spin on grab-and-go java. $60 $55 Buy Now

Coffee Subscriptions and Gift Cards

Bean Box Coffee Sampler Bean Box Bean Box Coffee Sampler There must be a coffee lover on your list -- and if a coffee mug just isn't enough, this Bean Box Coffee Sampler will be. $129 Buy Now

Driftaway Coffee Subscription Driftaway Coffee Driftaway Coffee Subscription For the serious coffee snob who also likes to give back, a subscription from Driftaway Coffee is the perfect coffee gift. Like Fair Trade coffee, Driftaway makes sure coffee farmers are taken care of, but the wages are better so the farmers can live better. It also uses 100% compostable and waste-free packaging. $54 AND UP Buy Now

Death Wish Coffee Amazon Death Wish Coffee For craft coffee, you might want to put Death Wish Coffee in their gift basket. The company claims to have the world's strongest specialty coffee—an experience your loved one won't want to miss. With Amazon's Subscribe & Save option, you can keep the coffee coming as often as you'd like. $20 Buy Now

Salted Caramel Coffee Copper Cow Salted Caramel Coffee For coffee nerds, Copper Cow Coffee is worth shopping. They make Vietnamese coffee easy for an at-home cup of that unique coffee experience. The salted caramel package is just one of the many options (they even have gifts for tea lovers.) $14 Buy Now

Coffee Accessories

Corkcicle Buzz Cup Amazon Corkcicle Buzz Cup For your friend or family member that's always on the go, this triple insulated travel mug that does it all — keeping their iced coffee cold for up to six hours or hot coffee warm up to three hours. $30 Buy Now

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug Amazon Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug For the slow sipper - this temperature controlled Ember mug pairs with a smartphone app to keep any drink at just the right temperature for up to 1.5 hours on battery alone, or indefinitely when placed on the super chic charging coaster.

$144 Buy Now

Smeg Milk Frother Amazon Smeg Milk Frother This retro-style milk frother from luxury appliance maker Smeg looks and froths like a dream to delight your favorite coffee drinker every day. $290 $230 Buy Now

Bodum BISTRO Blade Grinder Amazon Bodum BISTRO Blade Grinder The serious coffee lover is particular about their ground coffee. That's where the Bodum Bistro Blade Grinder comes in (it's one of the great gifts for coffee lovers). You can customize the grind for pour over coffee, a French press, iced coffee or espresso to get the most out of quality coffee. $43 $23 Buy Now

Stagg EKG Electric Kettle Amazon Stagg EKG Electric Kettle For the tea (or coffee) and tech-enthusiast, this sleek electric kettle has a precision-pour spout and built-in temperature control screen, to help make afternoon tea a professional barista-level affair. The chic design will also elevate any countertop. $165 Buy Now

