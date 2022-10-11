Black Friday may be over a month away, but the Prime Early Access Sale is here! The two-day event brings another round of Prime Day kitchen deals, which as we saw in July, includes Prime Day Keurig deals. With the busy holiday season on the horizon, now is the time to make your mornings easier and more enjoyable with a convenient Keurig coffee maker.

Whether you're a notorious coffee lover or your family is just in need of an updated espresso station to meet all of your WFH coffee needs, you can't go wrong with a Keurig coffee maker — especially since they're on sale now. Amazon's October Prime Day is offering the Keurig K-Mini for only $50. This Keurig coffee maker with over 56,000 5-star reviews is easy to use and it's 50% off through Wednesday, October 12.

Keurig is celebrated as one of today's premier brands for kitchen essentials — with the K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker and K-Cafe Single Serve Coffee Latte & Cappuccino Maker proving to be two of Keurig's reliable devices that make it simple to brew any coffee you like. The powerful, yet small Keurig coffee machines delivers consistent results every time.

Ahead, shop our picks for the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Keurig coffee makers before the limited-time sale is over tomorrow.

K-Classic Coffee Maker Amazon K-Classic Coffee Maker The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker allows you to brew 6 cups of coffee before having to refill the water reservoir. $150 $100 Buy Now

K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker Amazon K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker The Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker can brew sizes ranging from 4 oz to 12 oz. Plus, it has an iced coffee setting, hot water on demand button — perfect for tea, instant oatmeal or ramen — and more. $190 $110 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

23 Best October Prime Day Beauty Deals: NuFace, Honest Beauty & More

The Best Apple Watch Deals at Amazon's October Prime Day

Kate Middleton's Anti-Aging Treatment Is On Sale at Amazon Right Now

The Best Artificial Christmas Trees of 2022

Shop Prime Day TV Deals at Amazon and Walmart Before Black Friday

Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals: Save on Samsonite, Rockland and More

October Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices: Fire TVs, Kindles, and More

17 Best Amazon October Prime Day Sneaker Deals

Save on Gifts for Kids of All Ages During Amazon's October Prime Day