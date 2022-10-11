Save Up to 50% on Keurig Coffee Makers Ahead of Black Friday During Amazon's October Prime Day Sale
Black Friday may be over a month away, but the Prime Early Access Sale is here! The two-day event brings another round of Prime Day kitchen deals, which as we saw in July, includes Prime Day Keurig deals. With the busy holiday season on the horizon, now is the time to make your mornings easier and more enjoyable with a convenient Keurig coffee maker.
Whether you're a notorious coffee lover or your family is just in need of an updated espresso station to meet all of your WFH coffee needs, you can't go wrong with a Keurig coffee maker — especially since they're on sale now. Amazon's October Prime Day is offering the Keurig K-Mini for only $50. This Keurig coffee maker with over 56,000 5-star reviews is easy to use and it's 50% off through Wednesday, October 12.
The Keurig K-Mini is the one for you if you're the sole coffee lover in your household. Get a fresh brew with fresh water each time you need a refill.
Keurig is celebrated as one of today's premier brands for kitchen essentials — with the K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker and K-Cafe Single Serve Coffee Latte & Cappuccino Maker proving to be two of Keurig's reliable devices that make it simple to brew any coffee you like. The powerful, yet small Keurig coffee machines delivers consistent results every time.
Ahead, shop our picks for the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Keurig coffee makers before the limited-time sale is over tomorrow.
The slim design makes it easy to fit this Keurig coffee maker on your desk, so you can enjoy some fresh coffee all semester.
The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker allows you to brew 6 cups of coffee before having to refill the water reservoir.
The Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single Serve Coffee Maker is perfect for all coffee lovers. You can now make both hot brew and cold cups of coffee with ease.
You can have your cake and eat it too with Keurig's K-Duo Essentials. You can use both K-Cups and ground coffee with this Keurig. So if you're having company over, you can brew your coffee in the carafe for up to 12 cups and the heating plate will keep the coffee warm.
The Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker can brew sizes ranging from 4 oz to 12 oz. Plus, it has an iced coffee setting, hot water on demand button — perfect for tea, instant oatmeal or ramen — and more.
The Keurig K-Slim works great in small spaces and can brew up to 4 cups before needing to be refilled.
You won't need to go to Starbucks again once you have the Keurig K-Cafe. It has the capabilities to make lattes and cappuccinos and it comes with a dishwasher-safe milk frother.
