The Best 2023 Advent Calendars for Kids of All Ages: Harry Potter, Star Wars, Barbie, Disney, LEGO and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:46 AM PST, November 29, 2023

Countdown to the holidays with these adorable, themed advent calendars.

December is almost here, which makes now the time to shop the best 2023 advent calendars for kids. Many of the best advent calendars of the year have sold out already, so you don't want to wait.

Advent calendars count down the days until Hanukkah, Christmas Eve and other holidays with daily surprise gifts like LEGO figurines, sweet treats or Disney princess dolls. As a kid, opening up a tab each day leading up to the holiday makes the season feel even more magical. There is an advent calendar out there for every type of kid from tots to preteens, and this year's best Christmas advent calendars for kids range from Pokémon and LEGO to Star Wars and Barbie to everything in between.

With so many options on the market, it can be tough to choose the right advent calendar. Don't worry: We've done the work for you and found the best advent calendars for kids in 2023. Ahead, shop our top picks to get your kids in the holiday spirit. Also, check out our FunkoPop Advent Calendars to celebrate the holiday season.

Best Pop-Culture Advent Calendars 2023 for Kids

Super Mario Advent Calendar 2023 Limited Christmas Edition

Super Mario Advent Calendar 2023 Limited Christmas Edition
Amazon

Super Mario Advent Calendar 2023 Limited Christmas Edition

This limited-edition advent calendar holds a never-before-seen Mario Santa figurine. 

Pokémon 2023 Holiday Advent Calendar for Kids

Pokémon 2023 Holiday Advent Calendar for Kids
Amazon

Pokémon 2023 Holiday Advent Calendar for Kids

Catching them all just got easier with this Pokémon advent calendar.

$60 $47

Shop Now

LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar

LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar
Amazon

LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar

Any young Jedi will adore this LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar.

$45 $38

Shop Now

LEGO Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar

LEGO Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar
Amazon

LEGO Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar

Score your favorite Avengers in LEGO figurine form – plus other fun Marvel items and accessories — with this advent calendar.

$45 $34

Shop Now

Harry Potter Holiday Magic: Official Advent Calendar 2023

Harry Potter Holiday Magic: Official Advent Calendar 2023
Insight Editions

Harry Potter Holiday Magic: Official Advent Calendar 2023

Collect 25 Harry Potter keepsakes and collectibles with this enchanting calendar.

$30 $26

Shop Now

LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar

LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar
Amazon

LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar

With this LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar, kids will discover a surprise toy from Harry Potter each day to make their very own Hogsmeade Village.

$45 $36

Shop Now

Best 2023 Advent Calendars for Young Kids

Bluey Advent Calendar

Bluey Advent Calendar
Amazon

Bluey Advent Calendar

The little ones will love opening up the flaps to uncover their favorite Bluey characters. 

CoComelon 2023 Holiday Advent Calendar

CoComelon 2023 Holiday Advent Calendar
Amazon

CoComelon 2023 Holiday Advent Calendar

Now your kiddo can play with CoComelon toys while they watch CoComelon on TV.

$50 $45

Shop Now

Play-Doh Advent Calendar

Play-Doh Advent Calendar
Amazon

Play-Doh Advent Calendar

Filled with mini tubs of Play-Doh, cookie cutters and more, this calendar ensures that the fun doesn't have to stop when the countdown is over.

$31 $22

Shop Now

Mattel Disney Princess Advent Calendar

Mattel Disney Princess Advent Calendar
Amazon

Mattel Disney Princess Advent Calendar

Inside this Disney Princess Advent Calendar, you'll find four princess dolls, five friends and all kinds of accessories.

Best 2023 Advent Calendars for Older Kids

National Geographic Science Advent Calendar 2023

National Geographic Science Advent Calendar 2023
Amazon

National Geographic Science Advent Calendar 2023

Educational advent calendars are fun, too!

Cadbury Dairy Milk Heroes Advent Calendar

Cadbury Dairy Milk Heroes Advent Calendar
Amazon

Cadbury Dairy Milk Heroes Advent Calendar

The classic chocolate advent calendar will always be a favorite.

$25 $19

Shop Now

Barbie Cutie Reveal Advent Calendar

Barbie Cutie Reveal Advent Calendar
Amazon

Barbie Cutie Reveal Advent Calendar

Countdown to Christmas by unboxing mix-and-match clothing for the included wintery Barbie doll. 

LEGO City 2023 Advent Calendar 60381

LEGO City 2023 Advent Calendar 60381
Amazon

LEGO City 2023 Advent Calendar 60381

Create a Christmas village with new festive LEGO figures each day. 

 

