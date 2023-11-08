Make the holidays even merrier with savings on the best-selling toys from their favorite movies.
There's nothing quite like experiencing the magic of the holidays—or Disney—when you're a child. To make sure the festive season is special for the younger ones this year, the key is to start early. That's why shopping Amazon's early Black Friday deals — featuring a range of Disney toys — is a great way to stock up on awe-worthy holiday gifts on a budget.
Shop Amazon Early Black Friday Toy Deals
Ahead of Thanksgiving, Amazon is already offering Black Friday-level deals on coveted gifts based on the television shows and movies they love, including products from Disney, Marvel and Star Wars franchises. We won't be surprised if these best-selling toys are flying off the digital shelves since they're discounted to unbelievably low prices.
There are amazing deals on presents for kids of all ages. If you want to provide the child in your life with the gift of knowledge, there are many toys that encourage learning and teach subjects like STEM. There are jewelry-making kits and drawing sets that are sure to make artistic children smile. You can't go wrong by adding an R2-D2 Tomigatchi to their stocking or wrapping up a LEGO set commemorating their favorite Disney movie. Ultra-popular toys from Amazon's annual "Toys We Love" list are also in stock to snag before they sell out closer to the holidays.
We've kept up with all the trends and know what your kids want this holiday season. Rather than you sifting through the numerous early Black Friday deals, we've done the work for you, finding the best gifts for every child on your list.
Ahead, discover the best children's holiday presents by age that you'll want to add to cart.
Best Amazon Early Black Friday Toy Deals for Ages 0 to 5
Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition
Play as Spider-Man and his friends with the Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition.
Disney The Little Mermaid: Ursula Fashion Doll
Move over Ariel. This Ursula doll is based on Melissa McCarthy's performance of the iconic villain in The Little Mermaid live-action remake.
Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Spiral Fries Playset
Perfect for the kid who loves a McDonald's Happy Meal, this Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Set will let their creativity run free.
LEGO Disney 100 Celebration Train Building Toy
Let them build a LEGO train set that pulls along their favorite Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Moana and Woody.
Hot Wheels Marvel Toy Character Car 5-Pack
Featuring Captain America, Black Panther, Black Widow, Iron Man and Thanos, this Hot Wheels car set has some of the best Marvel heroes.
Mattel Disney Princess Toys
Host a tea party for all the Disney princesses with this set from Mattel.
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 12" Maui The Pineapple
Kids can't get enough of the soft and cuddly Squishmallows.
Mattel Disney Pixar Cars Transforming Mack Playset
Kiddos can drive Mack around or unfold him to reveal a tune-up station.
Giant Candy Land Board Game
It's the classic Candy Land board game, but with a twist: It's giant! You can use it indoors or outdoors. Play with up to four players and compete to get to King Kandy's Castle first.
Magna-Tiles Storage Bin Bundle 84-Piece Magnetic Construction Set
Another toy that's all the rage this year is Magna-Tiles. Kids can build all kinds of sturdy structures with the magnetic tiles.
Best Amazon Early Black Friday Toy Deals for Ages 6 to 11
Lite Brite Disney 100 Years of Wonder Special Edition
This Lite Brit celebrating Disney's 100 Years of Wonder could become a collector's item.
Tamagotchi nano x Star Wars R2-D2
Tamagotchis are back, and this one even comes in an adorable R2-D2 style.
National Geographic Earth Science Kit
Using this kit from National Geographic, kids can complete over 15 science experiments.
Klutz Star Wars Folded Flyers Activity Kit
The Klutz Star Wars Folded Flyers Activity Kit is filled with the instructions and supplies to make 30 starfighters.
LEGO Disney Princess Moana's Wayfinding Boat Building Toy
LEGO and Moana fans will be thrilled to put together this sailboat.
Hot Wheels: Rift Rally - Mixed Reality Driving Game
Part Hot Wheels racing cars, part video game, this awesome mixed-reality driving game from Hot Wheels gives you the best of both worlds.
STAR WARS Boba Fett Electronic Mask with Sound Effects
They can flex their imagination when wearing this Boba Fett electronic mask that makes battle-worthy sound effects.
Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad
The budding artist can improve their skills with this Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad.
LOL Surprise Loves Mini Sweets Surprise-O-Matic™ Dolls
LOL Surprise dolls have partnered up with the major candy brands to include new characters inspired by Jolly Rancher, Hershey’s Chocolate, Reese’s, Twizzlers, Bazooka Joe, Peeps and more. Each set comes with a doll, vending machine and fun accessories.
Klutz LEGO Gear Bots Science/STEM Activity Kit
Combining LEGO and science, this building kit teaches children lessons in STEM.
Best Amazon Early Black Friday Toy Deals for Ages 12 and Over
LEGO Star Wars BD-1 75335 Posable Droid Figure Model Building Kit
Since it is a more complex build, this LEGO droid is best suited for the teenage Star Wars fan.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet
Get everything in Fire HD 10, plus wireless charging, a brighter display, 4 GB RAM, a long-lasting 12-hour battery, and a soft-touch finish with this early Black Friday deal.
Taco vs Burrito Card Game
Have a family game night with the whole crew with this incredibly fun game.
LEGO Marvel Venomized Groot
In the Marvel comics, Groot is also infected by the Venom Symbiote, which this creepy LEGO figurine showcases.
Lucky Doug 12-in-1 STEM Solar Robot Kit
Not only is receiving a solar-powered robot so very cool, but it will also help a child develop the basic fundamentals of STEM. Plus, Lucky Doug can be built into 12 different types of robots.
Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer for Smartphones
Kids love to take pictures on smartphones and tablets, but then they're stuck in the cloud. Not anymore! This printer from Canon can instantly print smartphone photos with a sticker backing.
LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection
Including over 750 pieces, this LEGO flower bouquet is not only a uniquely gorgeous finished product, but it's also fun to build. This enjoyable activity is currently on sale.
Cool Maker PopStyle Bracelet Maker
This kit includes everything a preteen needs to make friendship bracelets for their besties.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
RELATED CONTENT: