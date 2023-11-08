Gifts

The Best Amazon Early Black Friday Deals on Toys: Save Up to 50% on Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and More

Amazon Early Black Friday Deals on Toys
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 10:53 AM PST, November 8, 2023

Make the holidays even merrier with savings on the best-selling toys from their favorite movies.

There's nothing quite like experiencing the magic of the holidays—or Disney—when you're a child. To make sure the festive season is special for the younger ones this year, the key is to start early. That's why shopping Amazon's early Black Friday deals — featuring a range of Disney toys — is a great way to stock up on awe-worthy holiday gifts on a budget.

Shop Amazon Early Black Friday Toy Deals

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Amazon is already offering Black Friday-level deals on coveted gifts based on the television shows and movies they love, including products from Disney, Marvel and Star Wars franchises. We won't be surprised if these best-selling toys are flying off the digital shelves since they're discounted to unbelievably low prices.

There are amazing deals on presents for kids of all ages. If you want to provide the child in your life with the gift of knowledge, there are many toys that encourage learning and teach subjects like STEM. There are jewelry-making kits and drawing sets that are sure to make artistic children smile. You can't go wrong by adding an R2-D2 Tomigatchi to their stocking or wrapping up a LEGO set commemorating their favorite Disney movie. Ultra-popular toys from Amazon's annual "Toys We Love" list are also in stock to snag before they sell out closer to the holidays.

We've kept up with all the trends and know what your kids want this holiday season. Rather than you sifting through the numerous early Black Friday deals, we've done the work for you, finding the best gifts for every child on your list.

Ahead, discover the best children's holiday presents by age that you'll want to add to cart.

Best Amazon Early Black Friday Toy Deals for Ages 0 to 5 

Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition

Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition
Amazon

Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition

Play as Spider-Man and his friends with the Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition.

$22 $17

Shop Now

Disney The Little Mermaid: Ursula Fashion Doll

Disney The Little Mermaid: Ursula Fashion Doll
Amazon

Disney The Little Mermaid: Ursula Fashion Doll

Move over Ariel. This Ursula doll is based on Melissa McCarthy's performance of the iconic villain in The Little Mermaid live-action remake. 

$25 $18

Shop Now

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Spiral Fries Playset

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Spiral Fries Playset
Amazon

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Spiral Fries Playset

Perfect for the kid who loves a McDonald's Happy Meal, this Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Set will let their creativity run free.

$17 $12

Shop Now

LEGO Disney 100 Celebration Train Building Toy

LEGO Disney 100 Celebration Train Building Toy
Amazon

LEGO Disney 100 Celebration Train Building Toy

Let them build a LEGO train set that pulls along their favorite Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Moana and Woody.

$40 $32

Shop Now

Hot Wheels Marvel Toy Character Car 5-Pack

Hot Wheels Marvel Toy Character Car 5-Pack
Amazon

Hot Wheels Marvel Toy Character Car 5-Pack

Featuring Captain America, Black Panther, Black Widow, Iron Man and Thanos, this Hot Wheels car set has some of the best Marvel heroes.

$46 $23

Shop Now

Mattel Disney Princess Toys

Mattel Disney Princess Toys
Amazon

Mattel Disney Princess Toys

Host a tea party for all the Disney princesses with this set from Mattel.

$27 $21

Shop Now

Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 12" Maui The Pineapple

Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 12" Maui The Pineapple
Amazon

Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 12" Maui The Pineapple

Kids can't get enough of the soft and cuddly Squishmallows. 

$38 $16

Shop Now

Mattel Disney Pixar Cars Transforming Mack Playset

Mattel Disney Pixar Cars Transforming Mack Playset
Amazon

Mattel Disney Pixar Cars Transforming Mack Playset

Kiddos can drive Mack around or unfold him to reveal a tune-up station.

$22 $15

Shop Now

Giant Candy Land Board Game

Giant Candy Land Board Game
Amazon

Giant Candy Land Board Game

It's the classic Candy Land board game, but with a twist: It's giant! You can use it indoors or outdoors. Play with up to four players and compete to get to King Kandy's Castle first.

$30 $23

Shop Now

Magna-Tiles Storage Bin Bundle 84-Piece Magnetic Construction Set

Magna-Tiles Storage Bin Bundle 84-Piece Magnetic Construction Set
Amazon

Magna-Tiles Storage Bin Bundle 84-Piece Magnetic Construction Set

Another toy that's all the rage this year is Magna-Tiles. Kids can build all kinds of sturdy structures with the magnetic tiles.

$135 $123

Shop Now

Best Amazon Early Black Friday Toy Deals for Ages 6 to 11

Lite Brite Disney 100 Years of Wonder Special Edition

Lite Brite Disney 100 Years of Wonder Special Edition
Amazon

Lite Brite Disney 100 Years of Wonder Special Edition

This Lite Brit celebrating Disney's 100 Years of Wonder could become a collector's item.

$25 $19

Shop Now

Tamagotchi nano x Star Wars R2-D2

Tamagotchi nano x Star Wars R2-D2
Amazon

Tamagotchi nano x Star Wars R2-D2

Tamagotchis are back, and this one even comes in an adorable R2-D2 style.

$20 $14

Shop Now

National Geographic Earth Science Kit

National Geographic Earth Science Kit
Amazon

National Geographic Earth Science Kit

Using this kit from National Geographic, kids can complete over 15 science experiments.

$30 $23

Shop Now

Klutz Star Wars Folded Flyers Activity Kit

Klutz Star Wars Folded Flyers Activity Kit
Amazon

Klutz Star Wars Folded Flyers Activity Kit

The Klutz Star Wars Folded Flyers Activity Kit is filled with the instructions and supplies to make 30 starfighters. 

$20 $15

Shop Now

LEGO Disney Princess Moana's Wayfinding Boat Building Toy

LEGO Disney Princess Moana's Wayfinding Boat Building Toy
Amazon

LEGO Disney Princess Moana's Wayfinding Boat Building Toy

LEGO and Moana fans will be thrilled to put together this sailboat.

$35 $28

Shop Now

Hot Wheels: Rift Rally - Mixed Reality Driving Game

Hot Wheels: Rift Rally - Mixed Reality Driving Game
Amazon

Hot Wheels: Rift Rally - Mixed Reality Driving Game

Part Hot Wheels racing cars, part video game, this awesome mixed-reality driving game from Hot Wheels gives you the best of both worlds.

$150 $120

Shop Now

STAR WARS Boba Fett Electronic Mask with Sound Effects

STAR WARS Boba Fett Electronic Mask with Sound Effects
Amazon

STAR WARS Boba Fett Electronic Mask with Sound Effects

They can flex their imagination when wearing this Boba Fett electronic mask that makes battle-worthy sound effects.

$45 $30

Shop Now

Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad

Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad
Amazon

Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad

The budding artist can improve their skills with this Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad.

$30 $27

Shop Now

LOL Surprise Loves Mini Sweets Surprise-O-Matic™ Dolls

LOL Surprise Loves Mini Sweets Surprise-O-Matic™ Dolls
Amazon

LOL Surprise Loves Mini Sweets Surprise-O-Matic™ Dolls

LOL Surprise dolls have partnered up with the major candy brands to include new characters inspired by Jolly Rancher, Hershey’s Chocolate, Reese’s, Twizzlers, Bazooka Joe, Peeps and more. Each set comes with a doll, vending machine and fun accessories. 

$25 $19

Shop Now

Klutz LEGO Gear Bots Science/STEM Activity Kit

Klutz LEGO Gear Bots Science/STEM Activity Kit
Amazon

Klutz LEGO Gear Bots Science/STEM Activity Kit

Combining LEGO and science, this building kit teaches children lessons in STEM.

$25 $21

Shop Now

Best Amazon Early Black Friday Toy Deals for Ages 12 and Over

LEGO Star Wars BD-1 75335 Posable Droid Figure Model Building Kit

LEGO Star Wars BD-1 75335 Posable Droid Figure Model Building Kit
Amazon

LEGO Star Wars BD-1 75335 Posable Droid Figure Model Building Kit

Since it is a more complex build, this LEGO droid is best suited for the teenage Star Wars fan.

$100 $79

Shop Now

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet
Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet

Get everything in Fire HD 10, plus wireless charging, a brighter display, 4 GB RAM, a long-lasting 12-hour battery, and a soft-touch finish with this early Black Friday deal.

$180 $115

Shop Now

Taco vs Burrito Card Game

Taco vs Burrito Card Game
Amazon

Taco vs Burrito Card Game

Have a family game night with the whole crew with this incredibly fun game.

$25 $16

With coupon

Shop Now

LEGO Marvel Venomized Groot

LEGO Marvel Venomized Groot
Amazon

LEGO Marvel Venomized Groot

In the Marvel comics, Groot is also infected by the Venom Symbiote, which this creepy LEGO figurine showcases.

$50 $40

Shop Now

Lucky Doug 12-in-1 STEM Solar Robot Kit

Lucky Doug 12-in-1 STEM Solar Robot Kit
Amazon

Lucky Doug 12-in-1 STEM Solar Robot Kit

Not only is receiving a solar-powered robot so very cool, but it will also help a child develop the basic fundamentals of STEM. Plus, Lucky Doug can be built into 12 different types of robots.

$35 $19

With coupon

Shop Now

Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer for Smartphones

Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer for Smartphones
Amazon

Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer for Smartphones

Kids love to take pictures on smartphones and tablets, but then they're stuck in the cloud. Not anymore! This printer from Canon can instantly print smartphone photos with a sticker backing.

$100 $88

Shop Now

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection
Amazon

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection

Including over 750 pieces, this LEGO flower bouquet is not only a uniquely gorgeous finished product, but it's also fun to build. This enjoyable activity is currently on sale. 

$60 $48

Shop Now

Cool Maker PopStyle Bracelet Maker

Cool Maker PopStyle Bracelet Maker
Amazon

Cool Maker PopStyle Bracelet Maker

This kit includes everything a preteen needs to make friendship bracelets for their besties.  

$25 $20

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

