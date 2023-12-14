Gifts

Amazon's 2023 Top Toys Under $50 for Kids of All Ages This Christmas

Best Toys for Kids on Amazon
Updated: 10:12 AM PST, December 14, 2023

Everyone loves a new toy or game, no matter their age. Shop Amazon's hottest toys under $50 in 2023.

If you haven't begun shopping for Christmas gifts for your kids, we pulled the best gifts under $50 from Amazon's Top Toys List. If you're still trying figuring out what your friends and family will like this year, knowing what kids are into these days can be even more of a struggle. 

The good news is that Amazon's 2023 "Toys We Love" list has all the toys kids want and many are priced under $50. From LEGODisney, and Mattel to Fisher-Price, Squishmallows and National Geographic, there's a little something for every child.

Shop Amazon's Hottest Toys

Year after year, the most popular toys sell out in minutes and trendy games fly off the shelves. To help you beat the holiday shopping rush, we've gathered the best toys, games and activity kits on Amazon that kids (and kids at heart) will absolutely adore. From board games featuring their favorite super heroes to Mario action figures, Barbies and kits that let their inner artist shine, these picks won't disappoint.

Not only are all the best gifts under $50, but we've also sorted the top toys for kids by age bracket to make things even easier. Ahead, shop the best toys for kids of all ages and interests in 2023 on Amazon.

Best Toys for Kids 0-5 Years Old

LeapFrog Number Lovin' Oven in Pink (Amazon Exclusive)

LeapFrog Number Lovin' Oven in Pink (Amazon Exclusive)
Amazon

LeapFrog Number Lovin' Oven in Pink (Amazon Exclusive)

Little chefs will love this singing oven.

$29 $25

Pokemon Paldea First Partner Plush (3-Pack)

Pokemon Paldea First Partner Plush (3-Pack)
Amazon

Pokemon Paldea First Partner Plush (3-Pack)

They're never too young to begin their Pokémon journey.

Hape Pound & Tap Bench with Slide Out Xylophone

Hape Pound & Tap Bench with Slide Out Xylophone
Amazon

Hape Pound & Tap Bench with Slide Out Xylophone

Develop their love for music early with this colorful xylophone. 

$33 $13

ThinkFun Zingo Bingo Award Winning Preschool Game

ThinkFun Zingo Bingo Award Winning Preschool Game
Amazon

ThinkFun Zingo Bingo Award Winning Preschool Game

Help early readers improve their skills with this fun twist on the classic bingo game. 

$22 $20

Sesame Street Elmo Slide Singing and Dancing Plush

Sesame Street Elmo Slide Singing and Dancing Plush
Amazon

Sesame Street Elmo Slide Singing and Dancing Plush

Your little one can sing and dance along with this interactive plush Elmo doll.

$50 $38

Joyin 16" Large Garbage Truck Toys

Joyin 16" Large Garbage Truck Toys
Amazon

Joyin 16" Large Garbage Truck Toys

Let their imagination run wild with this garbage truck.

$50 $35

With Coupon

Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition

Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition
Amazon

Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition

Play as Spider-Man and his friends with the Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition.

$22 $17

Squishmallows Enid Neon Yellow Mushroom

Squishmallows Enid Neon Yellow Mushroom
Amazon

Squishmallows Enid Neon Yellow Mushroom

Ideal for toddlers, Squishmallows' adorable plush toys come in a range of sizes, colors, and personalities. Enid the Mushroom even has bright neon colors that glow in blacklight.

Best Toys for Kids 6-11 Years Old

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 7-Inch Bowser Action Figure

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 7-Inch Bowser Action Figure
Amazon

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 7-Inch Bowser Action Figure

The kiddos that watched The Super Mario Bros. movie on repeat will be delighted to receive this Bowser action figure.

$30 $21

National Geographic Earth Science Kit

National Geographic Earth Science Kit
Amazon

National Geographic Earth Science Kit

Using this kit from National Geographic, kids can complete over 15 science experiments.

$30 $28

Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad

Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad
Amazon

Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad

The budding artist can improve their skills with this Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad.

$30 $27

LEGO Speed Champions '2 Fast 2 Furious' Nissan Skyline GT-R

LEGO Speed Champions '2 Fast 2 Furious' Nissan Skyline GT-R
Amazon

LEGO Speed Champions '2 Fast 2 Furious' Nissan Skyline GT-R

Inspired by the iconic film, this LEGO set will provide entertainment before and after it's built. 

$25 $20

Barbie The Movie Doll

Barbie The Movie Doll
Amazon

Barbie The Movie Doll

Styled after Margot Robbie's character, this Barbie doll is based off the hit film Barbie.

$42 $39

Taco vs Burrito Card Game

Taco vs Burrito Card Game
Amazon

Taco vs Burrito Card Game

Have a family game night with the whole crew with this incredibly fun game.

$25 $15

With coupon

Tamagotchi nano x Star Wars R2-D2

Tamagotchi nano x Star Wars R2-D2
Amazon

Tamagotchi nano x Star Wars R2-D2

Tamagotchis are back, and this one even comes in an adorable R2-D2 style.

$20 $11

Klutz LEGO Gear Bots Science/STEM Activity Kit

Klutz LEGO Gear Bots Science/STEM Activity Kit
Amazon

Klutz LEGO Gear Bots Science/STEM Activity Kit

Combining LEGO and science, this building kit teaches children lessons in STEM.

$25 $20

Wizarding World Harry Potter: 12-inch Spellbinding Harry Potter Wand

Wizarding World Harry Potter: 12-inch Spellbinding Harry Potter Wand
Amazon

Wizarding World Harry Potter: 12-inch Spellbinding Harry Potter Wand

You can't go off to Hogwarts without your magic wand. This recreation of Harry Potter's famous wand will delight fans young and old.

$15 $10

Best Toys for Kids 12 Years and Older

Make It Mini Kitchen Miniverse

Make It Mini Kitchen Miniverse
Amazon

Make It Mini Kitchen Miniverse

Make mini foods from resin and put them on display in this mini kitchen. 

$40 $34

Trekking The National Parks: The Award-Winning Family Board Game

Trekking The National Parks: The Award-Winning Family Board Game
Amazon

Trekking The National Parks: The Award-Winning Family Board Game

Educational and fun, this board game highlights National Parks across the United States. If your family loves to be outdoors or visit these beautiful sites, it'll be a hit.

$50 $44

With Coupon

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection
Amazon

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection

Including over 750 pieces, this LEGO flower bouquet is not only a uniquely gorgeous finished product, but it's also fun to build. This enjoyable activity is currently on sale. 

$60 $48

Cool Maker PopStyle Bracelet Maker

Cool Maker PopStyle Bracelet Maker
Amazon

Cool Maker PopStyle Bracelet Maker

This kit includes everything a preteen needs to make friendship bracelets for their besties.  

$25 $17

Galison 500 Piece Rainbow Popsicle Jigsaw Puzzle

Galison 500 Piece Rainbow Popsicle Jigsaw Puzzle
Amazon

Galison 500 Piece Rainbow Popsicle Jigsaw Puzzle

Putting together a vibrant jigsaw puzzle is fun for the whole family. 

BIC BodyMark Temporary Tattoo Markers

BIC BodyMark Temporary Tattoo Markers
Amazon

BIC BodyMark Temporary Tattoo Markers

Expressing yourself with temporary skin art is fun and easy with BodyMark because the ink dries quickly and is water resistant. Create bright, colorful temporary tattoos that can last for days and are easy to remove with soap and water.

$35 $25

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

