Everyone loves a new toy or game, no matter their age. Shop Amazon's hottest toys under $50 in 2023.
If you haven't begun shopping for Christmas gifts for your kids, we pulled the best gifts under $50 from Amazon's Top Toys List. If you're still trying figuring out what your friends and family will like this year, knowing what kids are into these days can be even more of a struggle.
The good news is that Amazon's 2023 "Toys We Love" list has all the toys kids want and many are priced under $50. From LEGO, Disney, and Mattel to Fisher-Price, Squishmallows and National Geographic, there's a little something for every child.
Year after year, the most popular toys sell out in minutes and trendy games fly off the shelves. To help you beat the holiday shopping rush, we've gathered the best toys, games and activity kits on Amazon that kids (and kids at heart) will absolutely adore. From board games featuring their favorite super heroes to Mario action figures, Barbies and kits that let their inner artist shine, these picks won't disappoint.
Not only are all the best gifts under $50, but we've also sorted the top toys for kids by age bracket to make things even easier. Ahead, shop the best toys for kids of all ages and interests in 2023 on Amazon.
Best Toys for Kids 0-5 Years Old
LeapFrog Number Lovin' Oven in Pink (Amazon Exclusive)
Little chefs will love this singing oven.
Pokemon Paldea First Partner Plush (3-Pack)
They're never too young to begin their Pokémon journey.
Hape Pound & Tap Bench with Slide Out Xylophone
Develop their love for music early with this colorful xylophone.
ThinkFun Zingo Bingo Award Winning Preschool Game
Help early readers improve their skills with this fun twist on the classic bingo game.
Sesame Street Elmo Slide Singing and Dancing Plush
Your little one can sing and dance along with this interactive plush Elmo doll.
Joyin 16" Large Garbage Truck Toys
Let their imagination run wild with this garbage truck.
Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition
Play as Spider-Man and his friends with the Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition.
Squishmallows Enid Neon Yellow Mushroom
Ideal for toddlers, Squishmallows' adorable plush toys come in a range of sizes, colors, and personalities. Enid the Mushroom even has bright neon colors that glow in blacklight.
Best Toys for Kids 6-11 Years Old
The Super Mario Bros. Movie 7-Inch Bowser Action Figure
The kiddos that watched The Super Mario Bros. movie on repeat will be delighted to receive this Bowser action figure.
National Geographic Earth Science Kit
Using this kit from National Geographic, kids can complete over 15 science experiments.
Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad
The budding artist can improve their skills with this Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad.
LEGO Speed Champions '2 Fast 2 Furious' Nissan Skyline GT-R
Inspired by the iconic film, this LEGO set will provide entertainment before and after it's built.
Barbie The Movie Doll
Styled after Margot Robbie's character, this Barbie doll is based off the hit film Barbie.
Taco vs Burrito Card Game
Have a family game night with the whole crew with this incredibly fun game.
Tamagotchi nano x Star Wars R2-D2
Tamagotchis are back, and this one even comes in an adorable R2-D2 style.
Klutz LEGO Gear Bots Science/STEM Activity Kit
Combining LEGO and science, this building kit teaches children lessons in STEM.
Wizarding World Harry Potter: 12-inch Spellbinding Harry Potter Wand
You can't go off to Hogwarts without your magic wand. This recreation of Harry Potter's famous wand will delight fans young and old.
Best Toys for Kids 12 Years and Older
Make It Mini Kitchen Miniverse
Make mini foods from resin and put them on display in this mini kitchen.
Trekking The National Parks: The Award-Winning Family Board Game
Educational and fun, this board game highlights National Parks across the United States. If your family loves to be outdoors or visit these beautiful sites, it'll be a hit.
LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection
Including over 750 pieces, this LEGO flower bouquet is not only a uniquely gorgeous finished product, but it's also fun to build. This enjoyable activity is currently on sale.
Cool Maker PopStyle Bracelet Maker
This kit includes everything a preteen needs to make friendship bracelets for their besties.
Galison 500 Piece Rainbow Popsicle Jigsaw Puzzle
Putting together a vibrant jigsaw puzzle is fun for the whole family.
BIC BodyMark Temporary Tattoo Markers
Expressing yourself with temporary skin art is fun and easy with BodyMark because the ink dries quickly and is water resistant. Create bright, colorful temporary tattoos that can last for days and are easy to remove with soap and water.
