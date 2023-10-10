Sales & Deals

Best Barbie Toys and Gifts to Shop During October Prime Day: Shop Movie Merch, Dolls, Books and More

Best Barbie Toys and Gifts to Shop During October Prime Day
Warner Bros./Amazon
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 9:23 AM PDT, October 10, 2023

From dolls to beauty products to wall calendars, we've found the best Barbie deals for Amazon's October Prime Day.

The success of the Barbie movie has us saying: Come on Barbie, let's go party—and there is no better time to celebrate with the iconic doll because October Prime Day is deeply discounting all things Barbie.  

Shop October Prime Day Barbie Deals

Only running for two days, October 10 and 11, Prime Big Deal Days is the ideal time to take advantage of Black Friday-level deals, including savings on the hottest toy of the season: Barbie. Whether you want to get a jump on holiday shopping for the kiddo in your life, buy some Barbie merch to show your fandom or just desire some perfectly pink accessories inspired by the legend, right now, Amazon is serving up savings on Barbie dolls, accessories, clothing and more.

Because of the ever-rising popularity of Barbie this year, many of these Mattel markdowns could sell out fast. So don't wait: Shop the best Barbie deals during October Prime Day.

Best October Prime Day Barbie Movie Deals

Barbie Classic Logo T-Shirt

Barbie Classic Logo T-Shirt
Amazon

Barbie Classic Logo T-Shirt

Show off your love of Barbie with this graphic tee.
$23 $20

$23 $20

Shop Now

2024 Barbie: The Movie Wall Calendar

2024 Barbie: The Movie Wall Calendar
Amazon

2024 Barbie: The Movie Wall Calendar

Now's the time to snag this 2024 Barbie calendar.
$18 $14

$18 $14

Shop Now

Hot Wheels 2023 Barbie 1956 Corvette

Hot Wheels 2023 Barbie 1956 Corvette
Amazon

Hot Wheels 2023 Barbie 1956 Corvette

The Corvette Barbie drove in the movie is now available as a Hot Wheels car.
$10 $8

$10 $8

Shop Now

Barbie (Blu-Ray + Digital)

Barbie (Blu-Ray + Digital)
Amazon

Barbie (Blu-Ray + Digital)

Watch the blockbuster movie, Barbie, even when the internet is down.
$30 $25

$30 $25

Shop Now

Barbie The Album

Barbie The Album
Amazon

Barbie The Album

Listen to the hit songs from the Barbie film on repeat with this Amazon deal.
$15 $14

$15 $14

Shop Now

Best October Prime Day Barbie Deals for Adults

Barbie x Kitsch Assorted Hair Clips

Barbie x Kitsch Assorted Hair Clips
Amazon

Barbie x Kitsch Assorted Hair Clips

We'd add these adorable clips to our cart at full price, but thanks to October Prime Day you can score them for less.
$27 $21

$27 $21

Shop Now

Revlon x Barbie Manicure Essentials Kit

Revlon x Barbie Manicure Essentials Kit
Amazon

Revlon x Barbie Manicure Essentials Kit

Perfect your mani while channeling your inner Barbie with this Revlon manicure kit.
$16 $10 

$16 $10

Shop Now

Dragon Glassware x Barbie Stemless Wine Glasses

Dragon Glassware x Barbie Stemless Wine Glasses
Amazon

Dragon Glassware x Barbie Stemless Wine Glasses

Sip in style with these bold pink Dragon Glassware x Barbie Stemless Wine Glasses.
$35 $28

$35 $28

Shop Now

CHI x Barbie Silk Infusion

CHI x Barbie Silk Infusion
Amazon

CHI x Barbie Silk Infusion

CHI's Silk Infusion is said to help make hair shiny and strong.
$30 $23

$30 $23

Shop Now

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set
Amazon

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set

Create Barbie beach waves with this satin heatless curler set.
$20 $14

$20 $14

Shop Now

The Story of Barbie and the Woman Who Created Her

The Story of Barbie and the Woman Who Created Her
Amazon

The Story of Barbie and the Woman Who Created Her

Learn about Ruth Handler and the origins of Barbie with this illustrated book.
$20 $15

$20 $15

Shop Now

Best October Prime Day Barbie Deals for Children

Barbie Dreamhouse 2023: Pool Party Doll House

Barbie Dreamhouse 2023: Pool Party Doll House
Amazon

Barbie Dreamhouse 2023: Pool Party Doll House

This Barbie Dreamhouse is three stories tall for big-time fun.
$200 $180

$200 $180

Shop Now

Barbie Super Sticker Book: Through the Decades

Barbie Super Sticker Book: Through the Decades
Amazon

Barbie Super Sticker Book: Through the Decades

Discover Barbie's journey through the decades with this interactive sticker book.
$13 $10

$13 $10

Shop Now

Barbie Fashionistas Doll and Scooter

Barbie Fashionistas Doll and Scooter
Amazon

Barbie Fashionistas Doll and Scooter

Take Barbie on a dream scooter vacation with her furry friend to explore the town.
$34 $23

$34 $23

Shop Now

Fisher-Price Little People Barbie Dreamhouse Toddler Playset

Fisher-Price Little People Barbie Dreamhouse Toddler Playset
Amazon

Fisher-Price Little People Barbie Dreamhouse Toddler Playset

If the small pieces of a Barbie doll present a choking hazard for your tot, consider this Fisher-Price Little People Barbie Playset.
$53 $37

$53 $37

Shop Now

Barbie Ken Fashionistas Doll #167 with Wheelchair and Ramp

Barbie Ken Fashionistas Doll #167 with Wheelchair and Ramp
Amazon

Barbie Ken Fashionistas Doll #167 with Wheelchair and Ramp

While he is "Kenough" on his own, this Ken doll also comes with a wheelchair, shades and a ramp.
$23 $16

$23 $16

Shop Now

