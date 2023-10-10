The success of the Barbie movie has us saying: Come on Barbie, let's go party—and there is no better time to celebrate with the iconic doll because October Prime Day is deeply discounting all things Barbie.

Shop October Prime Day Barbie Deals

Only running for two days, October 10 and 11, Prime Big Deal Days is the ideal time to take advantage of Black Friday-level deals, including savings on the hottest toy of the season: Barbie. Whether you want to get a jump on holiday shopping for the kiddo in your life, buy some Barbie merch to show your fandom or just desire some perfectly pink accessories inspired by the legend, right now, Amazon is serving up savings on Barbie dolls, accessories, clothing and more.

Because of the ever-rising popularity of Barbie this year, many of these Mattel markdowns could sell out fast. So don't wait: Shop the best Barbie deals during October Prime Day.

Best October Prime Day Barbie Movie Deals

Best October Prime Day Barbie Deals for Adults

Best October Prime Day Barbie Deals for Children

RELATED CONTENT: