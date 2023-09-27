It's official: Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are happening October 10-11, 2023.

Even though Prime Day was mere months ago, Amazon just announced the second major savings event, also known as October Prime Day. The mega sales event, which is exclusive to Prime members, will kick off the holiday shopping season. If you didn’t take advantage of Amazon’s annual Prime Day deals in July, Prime Big Deal Days will be the perfect opportunity to save on everything from tech and kitchen appliances to wardrobe must-haves.

This massive October sale is expected to include savings over several categories with discounts we've come to know and love from the online retailer. If you're looking to stock up on affordable kitchen gadgets or fall wardrobe staples, mark your calendars for Amazon's next big sale.

The beauty of October Prime Day is its timing: The sale serves as a kick-off to the 2023 holiday shopping season. Anyone planning ahead will find the best deals for the whole family during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Savings on gift cards, winter skin care, toys for kids and top-rated suitcases for holiday travel are all on the table during this sale.

This isn’t the first time that Amazon has doubled up on Prime Day events. Last year, the company held its first Prime Early Access Sale in October, which offered similar Black Friday-level savings across all categories. If Prime Big Deal Days is anything like 2022’s Prime Early Access Sale, you won't want to miss out on the hottest deals of the season.

To help you prepare your wish list for the upcoming Amazon sale, here's everything you need to know ahead of Prime Big Deal Days along with some of the best early deals.

What is Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is an enormous sale happening from October 10-11, 2023. Exclusively for Prime members, Prime Big Deal Days will offer steep discounts on thousands of products across various categories.

October's Prime Day will take place across 19 countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S. and the U.K.

When is Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

Amazon recently announced that October Prime Day will take place from October 10 through October 11, 2023. Last year's Prime Early Access Sale ran from October 11 through October 12, meaning this mid-October sale date must be a sweet spot for deals.

What will be on sale during Prime Big Deal Days?

It is safe to expect markdowns on home and kitchen essentials, top beauty products, fan-favorite electronics, luggage, mattresses and much, much more. Because Amazon's October Prime Day ushers in the start of the holiday shopping season, we're anticipating incredible savings on gift cards, winter skincare, toys for kids and top-rated luggage for holiday travel.

Do I need a Prime membership to shop Prime Big Deal Days?

Yes, you need a Prime membership to shop Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial here, after which your membership will cost $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price for $69 per year.

Sign Up for Amazon Prime

Try Prime Student

The perks of a Prime membership extend far beyond the second Prime Day shopping event, too. In addition to fast, free two-day shipping, you’ll also have access to Prime Video, ad-free music streaming, a free Grubhub+ membership, Whole Foods grocery delivery and more.

What are the best deals we expect?

The first day of Amazon Prime Day 2023 in July was the largest sales day in Amazon history. According to the retailer, best-selling products included Laneige lip sleeping mask, Apple AirPods, Fire TV Stick and the Bissell Little Green Portable Deep Cleaner. Based on what we saw last month, here are some of the best Amazon deals you can shop now that we also expect to be on sale this fall.

Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vaccum Amazon Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vaccum This vacuum cleaner features a digital display that displays run-time countdowns and maintenance alerts so that you can keep track of your clean-up. Aside from that, the vacuum cleaner has three different cleaning modes. $570 $450 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Enjoy your go-to entertainment wherever you go with the Apple AirPods Pro 2. With longer battery life and greater noise-canceling abilities, you'll be able to tune out surrounding noise in favor of your favorite song, podcast, movie or TV series. $249 $199 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba j7 Amazon iRobot Roomba j7 The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. $600 $430 Shop Now

13" Apple MacBook Air Amazon 13" Apple MacBook Air With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power. $999 $750 Shop Now

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells Amazon Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells The Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbell set includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. $549 $429 Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

