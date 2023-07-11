The wait is over! Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here and there are tons of viral TikTok finds that are now unbelievably on sale. These Prime deals aren't just TikTok famous, but they're top-rated on Amazon too. One such steal is the Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner with rave reviews on TikTok.

Not only is TikTok obsessed with this product, but Bissell's Little Green is Amazon’s number one best-seller in Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning Machines. Right now, the portable carpet and upholstery cleaner is 30% off for Prime Day.

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner Amazon Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner Carpet is always hard to keep clean, and if you add pets or children to the mix, you will find daily accidents occurring on your carpet that require quick spot cleaning. The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is a must if you have carpet or cloth surfaces in your home that are in need of a touch-up or deep cleaning. $124 $86 Shop Now

It's no wonder the carpet cleaner is almost always sold out — Bissell's Little Green Carpet Cleaner is both powerful and adorable. It's also lightweight and portable, which is perfect for pet owners who need to remove tough spots, stains and pet dander from carpets, upholstery, car interiors, and more. Not every pet mess calls for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. The easy-to-use machine features a 48-ounce tank and powerful suction to spray, scrub, and lift away stains from all types of surfaces.

The Little Green machine rarely gets marked down due to its widespread popularity, so now's the time to hit 'add to cart' as this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for Bissell's cleaner on Amazon.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

