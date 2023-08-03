There's no better feeling than waking up to a fresh, clean space and right now, you can save on top-rated cordless vacuum cleaners at Amazon. If you're finally ready to replace that corded vacuum cleaner your mom gave you in college, there are tons of Amazon deals you can shop. Amazon is offering huge savings on so many appliances, including vacuums from some of the best brands out there like Dyson, Shark, Black + Decker and more.

With their lightweight designs, cordless vacuums make cleaning all types of surfaces and tackling those hard-to-reach corners so much easier. Deals this good are bound to go fast now that some are retailing for the lowest prices we've ever seen, so we recommend snagging your favorite fast.

From Samsung to Dyson, LG and Levoit, shop all the best cordless vacuum deals available at Amazon now. Many of these cordless stick vacuums have multiple brush heads, adjust from cleaning carpet to bare floors, and feature multi-step HEPA filtration for a truly deep clean.

Best Cordless Vacuum Deals on Amazon

BISSELL PowerGlide Corded Vacuum Amazon BISSELL PowerGlide Corded Vacuum This vacuum is just what you need if your home finds itself with a lot of hair balls from pets and humans. The patented tangle-free brushroll prevents hair from wrapping itself inside the vacuum. $247 $179 Shop Now

LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner With 130AW suction power, the LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner can remove debris, pet fur, dust and more from tough to reach spaces. Plus, the vacuum works to filter 99.99% of particles with 4-stage Dual-HEPA filtration to help reduce pollution and allergy symptoms. $230 $180 Shop Now

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Refresh your home and seamlessly keep it clean with the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner -- Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum model that's hailed for its easy ability to clean up even the hardest to reach spots of your home. $600 $529 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 45% On Shark Vacuums, Mops and Air Purifiers at Amazon

Save Up to 40% on iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuums at Amazon

14 Best Cooling Fans to Keep You Cool This Summer

Get $57 Off Dyson’s Latest Airwrap at Amazon Before It Sells Out Again

The 12 Best Dehumidifiers for Homes and Dorm Rooms

The Cult-Favorite Revlon Hair Dryer Brush Is 43% Off Right Now

The 31 Best Deals at Amazon's Outlet Store to Shop This Summer

Save $120 On the No. 1 Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner on Amazon

Pottery Barn Early Labor Day Sale: Shop Decor, Furniture and More

Joss & Main Sale: Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Outdoor Furniture