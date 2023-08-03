Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Cordless Vacuums: Save Now on Dyson, Samsung, Shark, LG and More

By ETonline Staff‍ ‍
Vacuum Sale
There's no better feeling than waking up to a fresh, clean space and right now, you can save on top-rated cordless vacuum cleaners at Amazon. If you're finally ready to replace that corded vacuum cleaner your mom gave you in college, there are tons of Amazon deals you can shop. Amazon is offering huge savings on so many appliances, including vacuums from some of the best brands out there like Dyson, Shark, Black + Decker and more.

With their lightweight designs, cordless vacuums make cleaning all types of surfaces and tackling those hard-to-reach corners so much easier. Deals this good are bound to go fast now that some are retailing for the lowest prices we've ever seen, so we recommend snagging your favorite fast.

From Samsung to Dyson, LG and Levoit, shop all the best cordless vacuum deals available at Amazon now. Many of these cordless stick vacuums have multiple brush heads, adjust from cleaning carpet to bare floors, and feature multi-step HEPA filtration for a truly deep clean. 

Best Cordless Vacuum Deals on Amazon

Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum
Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon
Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum

The Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum features deep-cleaning nozzle technology to remove dirt and debris from any surface.

$500$405
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson's most intelligent cordless vacuum to date as it features laser illumination revealing microscopic dust and HEPA filtration. The V15 vacuum has an upgraded HEPA post-motor filter to trap even more microscopic particles.

$750$628
BISSELL PowerGlide Corded Vacuum
BISSELL PowerGlide Corded Vacuum
Amazon
BISSELL PowerGlide Corded Vacuum

This vacuum is just what you need if your home finds itself with a lot of hair balls from pets and humans. The patented tangle-free brushroll prevents hair from wrapping itself inside the vacuum. 

$247$179
LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner
LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner

An all-in-one cordless vacuum that allows you to transition from vacuum to wet mop to finishing your hardwood floors in one snap. 

$1,000$698
LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

With 130AW suction power, the LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner can remove debris, pet fur, dust and more from tough to reach spaces. Plus, the vacuum works to filter 99.99% of particles with 4-stage Dual-HEPA filtration to help reduce pollution and allergy symptoms.

$230$180
Shark UltraCyclone System 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum
Shark UltraCyclone System 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum
Amazon
Shark UltraCyclone System 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum

This Shark vacuum fuses two cyclonic air streams for powerful suction and long-lasting motor life. Perfect for homes, cars, and dorm rooms, it includes a versatile floor nozzle for quick bare-floor cleanups, two deep-cleaning attachments, and a convenient storage dock. 

$150$100
WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

A cordless vacuum thats rivals the popular Dyson vacuum at a fraction of the price.

$250$145
WITH COUPON
SAMSUNG Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum
SAMSUNG Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon
SAMSUNG Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum

The 6-pound lightweight design makes cleaning easy. Easily maneuver to vacuum stairs, under sofas and all the hard-to-reach places. Also with a 180-degree swivel head, the vacuum can change direction effortlessly.

$400$345
Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Refresh your home and seamlessly keep it clean with the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner -- Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum model that's hailed for its easy ability to clean up even the hardest to reach spots of your home.

$600$529
Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Black + Decker's Powerseries Extreme vacuum cleaner features an angled floorhead and 3-speed control to deep clean all types of surfaces.

$180$146

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

