Whether you have a sprawling house or tiny apartment, you know how difficult it is to keep your floors clean. Kids and pets only add to the mess, making busting out the cleaning supplies a daily if not hourly occurrence.

Between sweeping up spills with a broom, suctioning up dust and hair with a vacuum and pushing around a mop, floor maintenance is incredibly time-consuming — which is why we're shopping for the best early Black Friday deals on Tineco’s innovative smart home cleaning solutions.

Right now, the best early Black Friday Tineco deal is on the Tineco Pure ONE S12 Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum, which is on sale for 40% off. This cordless stick vacuum is equipped with versatile attachments designed to reach tight spaces such as corners, stairs and crevices.

With the Tineco Floor One S5 Pro 2, cleaning has never been easier. The vivid 3D animation on the 2.1-inch LCD display provides real-time cleaning status and guidance. Meanwhile, the iLoop smart sensors automatically adjust to wet and dry messes and the enhanced edge and corner cleaning guarantees a complete clean.

From powerful cordless vacuums to floor washers, there are tons of incredible Tineco deals at Amazon's early Black Friday sale. Whether you’re a pet parent or simply need a powerful vacuum, make your floors sparkle and shop all the best cleaning deals on Tineco appliances, below.

Best Early Black Friday Tineco Deals to Shop Now

