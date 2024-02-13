Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Cordless Vacuums: Save Up to 53% on Dyson, Samsung, Shark and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Vacuum Sale
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:06 AM PST, February 13, 2024

With Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale here, now's the time to elevate your cleaning routine and save on top-rated cordless vacuums.

There's no better feeling than waking up to a fresh, clean space and Amazon is here to help you get the job done. Whether you're looking to kickstart your spring cleaning or you're finally ready to replace that corded vacuum cleaner your mom gave you in college, Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale is rolling out deals on vacuums from some of the best brands out there like Dyson, Shark, LG and more.

Shop Cordless Vacuum Deals

With their lightweight designs, cordless vacuums make cleaning all types of surfaces and tackling those hard-to-reach corners so much easier. Amazon deals this good are bound to go fast now that some are retailing for the lowest prices we've ever seen, so we recommend snagging your favorites fast.

From Black + Decker to Samsung, Bissell and Tineco, shop all the best deals on cordless vacuums at the Amazon Presidents' Day Sale. Many of these cordless stick vacuums have multiple brush heads, adjust from cleaning carpet to bare floors, and feature multi-step HEPA filtration for a truly deep clean.

The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Cordless Vacuums

Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum

Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum

Save 53% on Samsung's Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum. Different power settings allow you to handle anything from cleaning up pet hair to cleaning any standard surface including hardwood, tile or carpet. Vacuum for up to 120 minutes without needing to recharge.

$649 $306

Shop Now

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum
Amazon

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum

This vacuum cleaner features a digital display that displays run-time countdowns and maintenance alerts so that you can keep track of your clean-up. Aside from that, the vacuum cleaner has three different cleaning modes.

$720 $470

Shop Now

Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum Ultracyclone System

Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum Ultracyclone System
Amazon

Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum Ultracyclone System

An ultra-lightweight handheld and cordless vacuum that can easily be transported and used at home or in the car.

$150 $100

Shop Now

Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Black + Decker's Powerseries Extreme vacuum cleaner features an angled floorhead and 3-speed control to deep clean all types of surfaces.

$180 $150

Shop Now

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The Dyson V8 has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air.

$470 $349

Shop Now

SAMSUNG Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

SAMSUNG Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

SAMSUNG Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

The Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum features a lightweight and maneuverable design plus a removable battery for extended cleaning time up to 40 minutes. It cleans hardwood, tile, and carpet floors. 

$329 $230

With Coupon

Shop Now

WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

A cordless vacuum that rivals the popular Dyson vacuum at a fraction of the price.

$200 $130

With Coupon

Shop Now

BISSELL PowerGlide Pet Slim Cordless Stick Vacuum

BISSELL PowerGlide Pet Slim Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

BISSELL PowerGlide Pet Slim Cordless Stick Vacuum

This vacuum is just what you need if your home finds itself with a lot of hair balls from pets and humans. The patented tangle-free brushroll prevents hair from wrapping itself inside the vacuum. 

$247 $178

Shop Now

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

The Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum features a powerful suction for deep cleaning on both hard floors and carpets, making it ideal for pet owners. Plus, the vacuum features CleanTouch technology for hands-off debris disposal. 

$260 $200

Shop Now

LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is equipped with an advanced 5-stage filtration system that effectively captures 99.9% of particles.

$200 $140

Shop Now

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design. 

$399 $270

With Coupon

Shop Now

Tineco Pure ONE S15 Pet Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Tineco Pure ONE S15 Pet Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Tineco Pure ONE S15 Pet Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

With this vacuum, you will never have to worry about dust. With one touch of the trigger, dust and hair around the filter are scraped off and pushed straight into the trash.

$500 $400

With Coupon

Shop Now

Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

The Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum features deep-cleaning nozzle technology to remove dirt and debris from any surface.

$450 $370

Shop Now

LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner

LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner

An all-in-one cordless vacuum that allows you to transition from vacuum to wet mop to clean your hardwood floors in one snap. 

$1,000 $754

Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Big on Tech and Appliances at Best Buy's Presidents' Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Big on Tech and Appliances at Best Buy's Presidents' Day Sale

25 Best Deals to Shop During the Wayfair Presidents' Day Sale

Sales & Deals

25 Best Deals to Shop During the Wayfair Presidents' Day Sale

The Best Presidents' Day Roomba Deals Available at Amazon Today

Sales & Deals

The Best Presidents' Day Roomba Deals Available at Amazon Today

The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Appliance Deals to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Appliance Deals to Shop Now

22 Best Appliance Deals to Shop from Best Buy’s Presidents' Day Sale

Sales & Deals

22 Best Appliance Deals to Shop from Best Buy’s Presidents' Day Sale

Samsung's Best Laundry Set Bundle Is $1,400 Off for Presidents' Day

Sales & Deals

Samsung's Best Laundry Set Bundle Is $1,400 Off for Presidents' Day

Save Up to 50% on Shark Vacuums to Make Spring Cleaning a Breeze

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Shark Vacuums to Make Spring Cleaning a Breeze

The Best Early Presidents' Day Mattress Deals to Shop at Amazon Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Presidents' Day Mattress Deals to Shop at Amazon Now

The Best Early Presidents' Day 2024 Appliance Deals

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Presidents' Day 2024 Appliance Deals

Tags: