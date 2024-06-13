iRobot Roomba vacuums are up to 50% off at Amazon. Shop the best robot vacuum deals before they're gone.
iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum
$600 $380 Amazon
iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop
$1,100 $699 Amazon
iRobot Roomba Combo j5 Robot
$600 $299 Amazon
Amazon is having a massive sale on popular iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to make cleaning floors easier than ever. If a time-saving cleaning gadget is on your wish list for summer, you’re in luck.
Right now, highly-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuums and Braava mops are up to 50% off at Amazon. There are also vacuum and mop bundles, including the Roomba j5 and the Roomba j7+, to tackle two chores at the same time which helps you save time. Some models have even been marked down to their lowest prices of the year.
Roombas are reliable and convenient powerhouses that will help keep your floors clean from dirt, dust and other messes all year. The robot vacuums can intuitively navigate around furniture as they seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet. Plus, they can be app-controlled from your smartphone so you don't even have to leave the couch to tidy up.
For a no-frills autonomous vacuum, the popular iRobot Roomba 694 is the perfect entry-level model and it's on sale for as low as $219 right now. The cleaning appliance takes vacuuming off your mind with personalized cleaning suggestions and a cleaning head that automatically adapts its height to effectively clean carpets and hard floors.
Ahead, shop Amazon's best cleaning deals on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums and mops.
Best Amazon Deals on Roombas
iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum
Get 50% off a robot vacuum that is ideal for homes with pets. With PrecisionVision Navigation, Roomba j7 identifies and avoids obstacles like pet waste and charging cords to get the whole job done.
iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop
This premium robot vacuum and mop is the only combo with a mop that lifts itself to the top of the robot, completely away from the carpet preventing wet messes entirely. On hard floors, it mops and vacuums at the same time.
iRobot Roomba j6+ (6550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
The Roomba j6 + robot vacuum empties on its own for up to 60 days, packs 10x the power-lifting suction, and comes with unique intelligence to avoid cords and pet waste.
iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop
Early adopters of robot vacuums will love how this version cleans up after itself with the automatic disposal function.
iRobot Roomba Combo j5 Robot
iRobot's most popular Roomba j7 vacuum gets converted to a vacuum and mop solution with the simple switch of a bin.
iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop
The iRobot Roomba i5+ is equipped with Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes that can adapt to different floor types, allowing for both wet and dry floor cleaning.
iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Compared to other Roomba i series robot vacuums, the i4+ EVO has a larger battery for extended runtime. iRobot OS learns and personalizes your cleaning with Imprint Smart Mapping technology so you can direct it to clean any room you want, any time you want.
