Amazon is having a massive sale on popular iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to make cleaning floors easier than ever. If a time-saving cleaning gadget is on your wish list for summer, you’re in luck.

Right now, highly-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuums and Braava mops are up to 50% off at Amazon. There are also vacuum and mop bundles, including the Roomba j5 and the Roomba j7+, to tackle two chores at the same time which helps you save time. Some models have even been marked down to their lowest prices of the year.

Shop the Roomba Sale

Roombas are reliable and convenient powerhouses that will help keep your floors clean from dirt, dust and other messes all year. The robot vacuums can intuitively navigate around furniture as they seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet. Plus, they can be app-controlled from your smartphone so you don't even have to leave the couch to tidy up.

For a no-frills autonomous vacuum, the popular iRobot Roomba 694 is the perfect entry-level model and it's on sale for as low as $219 right now. The cleaning appliance takes vacuuming off your mind with personalized cleaning suggestions and a cleaning head that automatically adapts its height to effectively clean carpets and hard floors.

Ahead, shop Amazon's best cleaning deals on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums and mops.

Best Amazon Deals on Roombas

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum Get 50% off a robot vacuum that is ideal for homes with pets. With PrecisionVision Navigation, Roomba j7 identifies and avoids obstacles like pet waste and charging cords to get the whole job done. $600 $380 Shop Now

