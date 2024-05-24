Shop
Best Deals on Electric Scrubbers During the Amazon Memorial Day Sale: Shop the TikTok-Favorite Gadget

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best Electric Scrubbers to Make Spring Cleaning a Snap in 2024
Rubbermaid
By Rebecca Rovenstine and Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 10:00 AM PDT, May 24, 2024

Spring cleaning won't be a challenge with these powerful electric scrubbers.

Spring brings fresh blooms and grilling in the yard with friends and family, but also the dreaded task of spring cleaning.

Thanks to a TikTok-favorite cleaning device, the electric scrubber, deep cleaning the trickiest places in your home has never been easier. Gone are the days when you needed good old-fashioned elbow grease to make your home sparkle; with the press of a button, an electric scrubber can quickly buff out the built-up grime in your kitchen, bathroom and anywhere else. Best of all, tons of electric scrubbers are on sale now during Amazon's Memorial Day sale. But which should you pick?

There are large electric scrubbers with expandable arms to reach both floors and the high walls of your shower so you don't need to bend or stretch while cleaning. Tthere are tiny scrubbers that are better able to get in all the nooks and crannies of your home. There are plenty of electric scrubber options with interchangeable heads to take on tile, toilets, pots and pans, bathtub corners and more. 

We've scoured Amazon (see what we did there?) for the best of these viral electric scrubbers that are on sale now for Memorial Day 2024. Below, shop our list of the best electric scrubbers in 2024.

Nbonebs Electric Spin Scrubber

Nbonebs Electric Spin Scrubber
Amazon

Nbonebs Electric Spin Scrubber

This waterproof, cordless cleaning brush comes with six replaceable heads, plus an extension handle to help you clean hard-to-reach places.

$56 $46

Shop Now

LyriFine Electric Spin Scrubber

LyriFine Electric Spin Scrubber
Amazon

LyriFine Electric Spin Scrubber

This waterproof shower scrubber has three exchangeable handle lengths for reaching different places. It's lightweight so your arm won't grow sore.

$50 $28

with coupon

Shop Now

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber
Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber

This detail scrubber is great for cleaning grout. It comes with two heads. 

$26 $20

Shop Now

Nbonebs Electric Spin Scrubber

Nbonebs Electric Spin Scrubber
Amazon

Nbonebs Electric Spin Scrubber

This scrubber has a whopping nine replaceable heads and has two working speeds. It also has an extendable handle.

$80 $42

Shop Now

Keimi Electric Spin Scrubber

Keimi Electric Spin Scrubber
Amazon

Keimi Electric Spin Scrubber

This scrubber has a digital display and a voice option that tells you the scrubber's speed and remaining power.

$72 $40

Shop Now

Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro

Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro
Amazon

Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro

Labigo's electric spin scrubber comes with four interchangeable brush heads for hard-to-reach places. With an extendable wand that has three adjustment lengths, you no longer need to bend over or climb onto a chair to scrub ceilings, corners and baseboards.

$68 $60

With Coupon

Shop Now

Haushof Electric Spin Scrubber Set

Haushof Electric Spin Scrubber Set
Amazon

Haushof Electric Spin Scrubber Set

Those who like to stay organized will love the storage component in this electric scrubbing set. Along with seven brushes for scrubbing, the device includes a knife sharpener attachment.

$50 $45

with coupon

Shop Now

Vevor Electric Spin Scrubber With Auto Detergent Dispenser

Vevor Electric Spin Scrubber With Auto Detergent Dispenser
Amazon

Vevor Electric Spin Scrubber With Auto Detergent Dispenser

The handheld Vevor electric scrubber has a spot to add cleaning products to dispense while you clean. It also has sponge attachment heads if your stove or cookware needs an intense scrub.

$33 $16

Shop Now

Welzona Electric Spin Scrubber Cordless Cleaning Brush

Welzona Electric Spin Scrubber Cordless Cleaning Brush
Amazon

Welzona Electric Spin Scrubber Cordless Cleaning Brush

This portable scrub brush can tackle nearly any grimy surface: floors, doors, windows, tubs, counters, toilets, baseboards, grout, pools — even the dirt caked onto your car wheels. Thanks to a built-in rechargeable battery that can last for up to an hour and four types of brush heads with flexible and durable bristles, deep cleaning with this tool is extremely satisfying. 

$70 $21

With coupon

Shop Now

MoKo Electric Spin Scrubber and Cordless Cleaning Brush

MoKo Electric Spin Scrubber and Cordless Cleaning Brush
Amazon

MoKo Electric Spin Scrubber and Cordless Cleaning Brush

Featuring an impressive nine interchangeable brush heads to keep up with all your possible cleaning jobs, the MoKo electric scrubber also has a display screen to keep track of the remaining battery power.

$50 $28

with coupon

Shop Now

