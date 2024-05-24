Spring cleaning won't be a challenge with these powerful electric scrubbers.
Spring brings fresh blooms and grilling in the yard with friends and family, but also the dreaded task of spring cleaning.
Thanks to a TikTok-favorite cleaning device, the electric scrubber, deep cleaning the trickiest places in your home has never been easier. Gone are the days when you needed good old-fashioned elbow grease to make your home sparkle; with the press of a button, an electric scrubber can quickly buff out the built-up grime in your kitchen, bathroom and anywhere else. Best of all, tons of electric scrubbers are on sale now during Amazon's Memorial Day sale. But which should you pick?
There are large electric scrubbers with expandable arms to reach both floors and the high walls of your shower so you don't need to bend or stretch while cleaning. Tthere are tiny scrubbers that are better able to get in all the nooks and crannies of your home. There are plenty of electric scrubber options with interchangeable heads to take on tile, toilets, pots and pans, bathtub corners and more.
We've scoured Amazon (see what we did there?) for the best of these viral electric scrubbers that are on sale now for Memorial Day 2024. Below, shop our list of the best electric scrubbers in 2024.
Nbonebs Electric Spin Scrubber
This waterproof, cordless cleaning brush comes with six replaceable heads, plus an extension handle to help you clean hard-to-reach places.
LyriFine Electric Spin Scrubber
This waterproof shower scrubber has three exchangeable handle lengths for reaching different places. It's lightweight so your arm won't grow sore.
Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber
This detail scrubber is great for cleaning grout. It comes with two heads.
Nbonebs Electric Spin Scrubber
This scrubber has a whopping nine replaceable heads and has two working speeds. It also has an extendable handle.
Keimi Electric Spin Scrubber
This scrubber has a digital display and a voice option that tells you the scrubber's speed and remaining power.
Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro
Labigo's electric spin scrubber comes with four interchangeable brush heads for hard-to-reach places. With an extendable wand that has three adjustment lengths, you no longer need to bend over or climb onto a chair to scrub ceilings, corners and baseboards.
Haushof Electric Spin Scrubber Set
Those who like to stay organized will love the storage component in this electric scrubbing set. Along with seven brushes for scrubbing, the device includes a knife sharpener attachment.
Vevor Electric Spin Scrubber With Auto Detergent Dispenser
The handheld Vevor electric scrubber has a spot to add cleaning products to dispense while you clean. It also has sponge attachment heads if your stove or cookware needs an intense scrub.
Welzona Electric Spin Scrubber Cordless Cleaning Brush
This portable scrub brush can tackle nearly any grimy surface: floors, doors, windows, tubs, counters, toilets, baseboards, grout, pools — even the dirt caked onto your car wheels. Thanks to a built-in rechargeable battery that can last for up to an hour and four types of brush heads with flexible and durable bristles, deep cleaning with this tool is extremely satisfying.
MoKo Electric Spin Scrubber and Cordless Cleaning Brush
Featuring an impressive nine interchangeable brush heads to keep up with all your possible cleaning jobs, the MoKo electric scrubber also has a display screen to keep track of the remaining battery power.
