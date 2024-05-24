Spring brings fresh blooms and grilling in the yard with friends and family, but also the dreaded task of spring cleaning.

Thanks to a TikTok-favorite cleaning device, the electric scrubber, deep cleaning the trickiest places in your home has never been easier. Gone are the days when you needed good old-fashioned elbow grease to make your home sparkle; with the press of a button, an electric scrubber can quickly buff out the built-up grime in your kitchen, bathroom and anywhere else. Best of all, tons of electric scrubbers are on sale now during Amazon's Memorial Day sale. But which should you pick?

There are large electric scrubbers with expandable arms to reach both floors and the high walls of your shower so you don't need to bend or stretch while cleaning. Tthere are tiny scrubbers that are better able to get in all the nooks and crannies of your home. There are plenty of electric scrubber options with interchangeable heads to take on tile, toilets, pots and pans, bathtub corners and more.

We've scoured Amazon (see what we did there?) for the best of these viral electric scrubbers that are on sale now for Memorial Day 2024. Below, shop our list of the best electric scrubbers in 2024.

Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro Amazon Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro Labigo's electric spin scrubber comes with four interchangeable brush heads for hard-to-reach places. With an extendable wand that has three adjustment lengths, you no longer need to bend over or climb onto a chair to scrub ceilings, corners and baseboards. $68 $60 With Coupon Shop Now

Haushof Electric Spin Scrubber Set Amazon Haushof Electric Spin Scrubber Set Those who like to stay organized will love the storage component in this electric scrubbing set. Along with seven brushes for scrubbing, the device includes a knife sharpener attachment. $50 $45 with coupon Shop Now

Welzona Electric Spin Scrubber Cordless Cleaning Brush Amazon Welzona Electric Spin Scrubber Cordless Cleaning Brush This portable scrub brush can tackle nearly any grimy surface: floors, doors, windows, tubs, counters, toilets, baseboards, grout, pools — even the dirt caked onto your car wheels. Thanks to a built-in rechargeable battery that can last for up to an hour and four types of brush heads with flexible and durable bristles, deep cleaning with this tool is extremely satisfying. $70 $21 With coupon Shop Now

