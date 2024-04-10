Now that spring has sprung, barbecue season is here. Amazon is heating things up with major deals on top-rated grills. If you have yet to get your barbecue gear together, Amazon has exactly what you need to host outdoor cookouts this summer.

For those new to grilling, first consider what type of grill will best suit your needs. Charcoal grills are typically smaller and less expensive than gas grills but infuse a ton of flavor into food. Gas grills offer more even and controllable heating without the smoke of a charcoal grill. Amazon's grilling deals also include smokers that cook your meat low and slow to infuse it with a delicious flavor you can’t get any other way.

Whether you prefer the convenience of a gas grill or the smoky flavor of charcoal, Amazon is slashing prices up to 40% off grill models from Weber, Char-Broil, Cuisinart and more trusted BBQ brands. Ahead, shop all of the best Amazon grill deals to upgrade your outdoor space this summer.

RELATED CONTENT: