Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Grill Deals: Save Up to 40% on Gas, Electric, Pellet and Charcoal Grills

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Grill Deals
Getty Images
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 11:16 AM PDT, April 10, 2024

Save on top-rated gas and charcoal grills from Weber, Char-Broil and more at Amazon now.

Now that spring has sprung, barbecue season is here. Amazon is heating things up with major deals on top-rated grills. If you have yet to get your barbecue gear together, Amazon has exactly what you need to host outdoor cookouts this summer. 

For those new to grilling, first consider what type of grill will best suit your needs. Charcoal grills are typically smaller and less expensive than gas grills but infuse a ton of flavor into food. Gas grills offer more even and controllable heating without the smoke of a charcoal grill. Amazon's grilling deals also include smokers that cook your meat low and slow to infuse it with a delicious flavor you can’t get any other way.

Whether you prefer the convenience of a gas grill or the smoky flavor of charcoal, Amazon is slashing prices up to 40% off grill models from Weber, Char-Broil, Cuisinart and more trusted BBQ brands. Ahead, shop all of the best Amazon grill deals to upgrade your outdoor space this summer.

Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill

Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill
Amazon

Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill

The Weber natural gas grill has upgraded burners, porcelain-enameled Flavorizer Bars and cast iron cooking grates, and a grease management system for seamless clean-up. 

$683 $569

Shop Now

Royal Gourmet CC1830 30-Barrel Charcoal Grill

Royal Gourmet CC1830 30-Barrel Charcoal Grill
Amazon

Royal Gourmet CC1830 30-Barrel Charcoal Grill

Grill, smoke and keep your food warm with this grill from Royal Gourmet that does it all.

$130 $108

Shop Now

Char-Broil Edge Electric Grill

Char-Broil Edge Electric Grill
Amazon

Char-Broil Edge Electric Grill

With push-to-start convenience, this Char-Broil Edge Electric Grill is perfect for quick and easy grilling. 

$800 $560

Shop Now

Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill with VersaStand

Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill with VersaStand
Amazon

Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill with VersaStand

Cuisinart's compact, high-performance grill features a telescoping base that quickly transforms from tabletop use to floor stand use so you can cook delicious meals wherever you go. 

$200 $172

Shop Now

Char-Broil Portable 240 Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Char-Broil Portable 240 Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Amazon

Char-Broil Portable 240 Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Pump up the music and take the party with you no matter where you go with a portable grill. This gas grill from Char-Broil has a 240-square-inch cooking area and is built to travel.

$115 $90

Shop Now

Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill

Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill
Amazon

Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill

If you're looking for a classic kettle charcoal grill, try this Weber grill for all your outings — tailgates, happy hour, Sunday brunch, BBQs and more. 

$155 $139

Shop Now

Char-Broil 20602108 Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill

Char-Broil 20602108 Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill
Amazon

Char-Broil 20602108 Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill

The Char-Broil electric grill is an easy-to-use grill that'll evenly cook your meat and veggies. You don't have to worry about gas or charcoal — just plug it in and get to cookin'. 

$250 $218

Shop Now

Weber Genesis Smart Gas Grill

Weber Genesis Smart Gas Grill
Amazon

Weber Genesis Smart Gas Grill

This grill's smart technology is your secret ingredient to perfectly grilled food. Get real-time food temperature alerts, reminders, and flip & serve notifications at the grill or on your phone.

$1,649 $1,349

Shop Now

Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill

Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill
Amazon

Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill

Easy and safe to transport, this best-selling Cuisinart grill features a dual venting system, giving you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control for the perfect flavor.

$40 $25

Shop Now

Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Propane Grill

Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Propane Grill
Amazon

Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Propane Grill

Offering ample grilling space, this Coleman grill folds up to the size of a carry-on suitcase for compact storage. It offers up to 20,000 BTUs of grilling power, and has three adjustable burners so you can customize your cooking.

$320 $250

Shop Now

Weber Smokey Joe Premium 14-Inch Portable Grill

Weber Smokey Joe Premium 14-Inch Portable Grill
Amazon

Weber Smokey Joe Premium 14-Inch Portable Grill

The simple design on this Weber charcoal portable grill features a Tuck-N-Carry lid that double locks in place and duals as a lid holder. Plus, the handle makes carrying this compact easier.

$63 $57

Shop Now

Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill

Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill
Amazon

Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill

Venture to new games this fall and relax with a freshly grilled meal thanks to this portable gas grill by Cuisinart. Otherwise, carry it to your favorite park to grill some hotdogs.

$210 $150

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Wayfair's Bedroom Furniture Sale to Save up to 60% on Essentials

Sales & Deals

Shop Wayfair's Bedroom Furniture Sale to Save up to 60% on Essentials

Snag a Kid-Friendly Amazon Fire Tablet for Up to 42% Off

Sales & Deals

Snag a Kid-Friendly Amazon Fire Tablet for Up to 42% Off

The 13 Best Healthy Meal Delivery Services to Try This Spring

Beauty & Wellness

The 13 Best Healthy Meal Delivery Services to Try This Spring

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Introduces a Fresh New Color

Home

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Introduces a Fresh New Color

Tags:

Latest News