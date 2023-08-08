10 Best Tailgate Grills: Show Off Your BBQ Skills With Portable Options for Game Day
With fall on our minds, all we can think about is the upcoming tailgate season. With NFL preseason underway and college football games around the corner, now is the time to start prepping your game-day outfits and gearing up on tailgate essentials before kick-off. These days, the best tailgate grills are portable and easy to transport to cook up your favorites at home or take with you to the big game.
Tailgating is serious business, so now's the time to invest in a portable grill that will be your trusted side-kick whenever you're assigned grill master duties. Whether you're hosting the ultimate tailgate party at home or rooting on your team from the stadium parking lot, you can fire up a delicious feast from anywhere with a portable grill. Even if you just have an apartment balcony to work with, we've found grills that take up minimal space and can be compactly stowed away after the game.
From gas grills to charcoal grills and a wood-burning grill, top brands like Cuisinart, Solo Stove, Weber and more have great portable grills that you can easily tote to and from your tailgate spot. After you pick your fuel source of choice, you'll also want to consider the grill's surface area and durability to be easily packable and withstand the weather.
Ahead, find the best tailgate grills that will make you a parking lot pitmaster this football season — starting at $30.
The Best Portable Grills for Tailgating
Easy and safe to transport, this best-selling Cuisinart grill features a dual venting system, giving you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control for the perfect flavor.
With a strong glass-reinforced nylon and cast aluminum frame and a sturdy lid, Weber’s Q 1200 Gas Grill emits up to 8,500 BTUs per hour, helping food cook thoroughly and evenly. It also features convenient side wings to hold your grilling tools and essentials.
Offering ample grilling space, this Coleman grill folds up to the size of a carry-on suitcase for compact storage. It offers up to 20,000 BTUs of grilling power, and has three adjustable burners so you can customize your cooking.
Don't let Eureka's compact size fool you, there's still more than enough room to grill your veggies, burgers and buns. And cleanup is easy with its removable grease drip tray.
The Everdure Cube looks like a cooler, but it's actually a portable and compact charcoal grill. It even comes with a preparation board and food storage tray, so you can prep, grill and serve from one device during all your fall adventures.
Cuisinart's compact, high-performance grill features a telescoping base that quickly transforms from tabletop use to floor stand use so you can cook delicious meals wherever you go.
The simple design on this Weber charcoal portable grill features a Tuck-N-Carry lid that double locks in place and duals as a lid holder. Plus, the handle makes carrying this compact easier.
This Char-Griller portable charcoal grill offers low flames and a slow, but more flavorful cooking process,
Suitable for cityscapes and campsites alike, you can use the Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit to grill directly over the nearly-smokeless open flame. Otherwise, you can grab the cast iron grill top accessory to add some grill marks to your grub.
Venture to new games this fall and relax with a freshly grilled meal thanks to this portable gas grill by Cuisinart. Otherwise, carry it to your favorite park to grill some hotdogs.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Walmart Grill Deals for Your Labor Day BBQ
12 Amazon Tailgating Essentials to Celebrate Football Season in Style
Amazon's Best Fire TV Streaming Stick Is On Sale for $27 Right Now
The Best Samsung Appliance Deals to Upgrade Your Home
The 31 Best Deals at Amazon's Outlet Store to Shop This Summer
Save Up to $800 on Samsung’s The Frame TV at This Back to School Sale
The Best Samsung Back-to-School TV Deals: Save Up to $4,000 On 4K TVs
Everything You Need for Heading Back to School
The Best TV Deals: Save Up to $1,400 on Samsung, LG, Sony and More
The Best Amazon Kitchen Deals to Brighten Up Your Home This Summer