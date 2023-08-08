With fall on our minds, all we can think about is the upcoming tailgate season. With NFL preseason underway and college football games around the corner, now is the time to start prepping your game-day outfits and gearing up on tailgate essentials before kick-off. These days, the best tailgate grills are portable and easy to transport to cook up your favorites at home or take with you to the big game.

Tailgating is serious business, so now's the time to invest in a portable grill that will be your trusted side-kick whenever you're assigned grill master duties. Whether you're hosting the ultimate tailgate party at home or rooting on your team from the stadium parking lot, you can fire up a delicious feast from anywhere with a portable grill. Even if you just have an apartment balcony to work with, we've found grills that take up minimal space and can be compactly stowed away after the game.

From gas grills to charcoal grills and a wood-burning grill, top brands like Cuisinart, Solo Stove, Weber and more have great portable grills that you can easily tote to and from your tailgate spot. After you pick your fuel source of choice, you'll also want to consider the grill's surface area and durability to be easily packable and withstand the weather.

Ahead, find the best tailgate grills that will make you a parking lot pitmaster this football season — starting at $30.

The Best Portable Grills for Tailgating

Weber Q1200 Liquid Propane Grill Amazon Weber Q1200 Liquid Propane Grill With a strong glass-reinforced nylon and cast aluminum frame and a sturdy lid, Weber’s Q 1200 Gas Grill emits up to 8,500 BTUs per hour, helping food cook thoroughly and evenly. It also features convenient side wings to hold your grilling tools and essentials. $259 Shop Now

Eureka SPRK Camp Grill REI Eureka SPRK Camp Grill Don't let Eureka's compact size fool you, there's still more than enough room to grill your veggies, burgers and buns. And cleanup is easy with its removable grease drip tray. $140 Shop Now

Everdure Cube Portable Charcoal Grill Amazon Everdure Cube Portable Charcoal Grill The Everdure Cube looks like a cooler, but it's actually a portable and compact charcoal grill. It even comes with a preparation board and food storage tray, so you can prep, grill and serve from one device during all your fall adventures. $199 $149 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Walmart Grill Deals for Your Labor Day BBQ

12 Amazon Tailgating Essentials to Celebrate Football Season in Style

Amazon's Best Fire TV Streaming Stick Is On Sale for $27 Right Now

The Best Samsung Appliance Deals to Upgrade Your Home

The 31 Best Deals at Amazon's Outlet Store to Shop This Summer

Save Up to $800 on Samsung’s The Frame TV at This Back to School Sale

The Best Samsung Back-to-School TV Deals: Save Up to $4,000 On 4K TVs

Everything You Need for Heading Back to School

The Best TV Deals: Save Up to $1,400 on Samsung, LG, Sony and More

The Best Amazon Kitchen Deals to Brighten Up Your Home This Summer