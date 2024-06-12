Shop
The Best Amazon Camping Deals for Summer 2024: Save on Tents, Grills, Coolers and More Gear

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Camping
Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 4:03 PM PDT, June 12, 2024

Prime camping season is here. These Amazon deals make it easy to save while shopping for new outdoor gear.

We're almost halfway through June, and for many outdoor enthusiasts, the start of summer is synonymous with camping. Before heading out to the campsite, you'll want to make sure all your gear is ready to go. Right now, Amazon is the best place to score steep discounts on camping equipment from tents and sleeping bags to coolers, portable grills and more.

Even minimalist campers will appreciate upgraded camping accessories, like tent fans to keep you cool and sleeping pads for a better night's sleep. Amazon is currently filled with deals on camping gear from trusted brands like Coleman, LifeStraw, Igloo and others. There are even dog tents, s'mores makers, telescopes and more camping accessories to add to the fun during your time spent in the great outdoors.

Before your next night sleeping under the stars, get the camping gear that will make the trip memorable (for the right reasons!). For the most wonderful outdoor adventures, book now before the campgrounds are full and stock up on updated outdoor gear. Read on for all the best camping deals available at Amazon now. 

Best Amazon Camping Deals

Weber Q1200 Liquid Propane Grill

Weber Q1200 Liquid Propane Grill
Amazon

Weber Q1200 Liquid Propane Grill

Go hiking in nature with a grill as vibrant as the scenery. This Weber grill is small enough to grill on the go, with enough room to cook up an entire meal.

$287 $259

Shop Now

Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill

Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill
Amazon

Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill

Easy and safe to transport, this best-selling Cuisinart grill features a dual venting system, giving you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control for the perfect flavor.

$40 $26

Shop Now

Coleman Portable Camping Chair with 4-Can Cooler

Coleman Portable Camping Chair with 4-Can Cooler
Amazon

Coleman Portable Camping Chair with 4-Can Cooler

One side of this foldable chair with over 47,000 5-star reviews has a cup holder on the armrest and the other features a four-can cooler bag to keep your upcoming drinks cold. 

$45 $35

Shop Now

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
Amazon

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

This ultralight and durable personal water filter is perfect to bring with you on your next camping trip. It claims to protect against 99.999999% of bacteria, parasites, microplastics, silt, sand, and cloudiness.

$20 $16

Shop Now

LifeStraw Go Series, Insulated Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle - 1L

LifeStraw Go Series, Insulated Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle - 1L
Amazon

LifeStraw Go Series, Insulated Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle - 1L

This filtering water bottle featuring two stages of filtration can help increase access to safer drinking water.

$65 $52

Shop Now

Coleman 4-Person Camping Tent with Instant Setup

Coleman 4-Person Camping Tent with Instant Setup
Amazon

Coleman 4-Person Camping Tent with Instant Setup

Preassembled poles make it easy to have your tent set up in about a minute. On rainy nights, stay dry thanks to tub-like floors with patented corner welds and covered seams to help keep water out.

$185 $128

Shop Now

Coleman Evanston Screened Camping Tent

Coleman Evanston Screened Camping Tent
Amazon

Coleman Evanston Screened Camping Tent

A tent is the gift of adventure for the whole family, and this one is more than $100 off the regular price. 

$230 $121

Shop Now

Zooobelives Extra Thickness Inflatable Sleeping Pad with Built-in Pump

Zooobelives Extra Thickness Inflatable Sleeping Pad with Built-in Pump
Amazon

Zooobelives Extra Thickness Inflatable Sleeping Pad with Built-in Pump

You're going to rise with the sun while camping. It's best to get a restful sleep with a comfortable sleeping pad.

$53 $30

Shop Now

Igloo Sportsman 30 150-Qt Heavy-Duty Hardsided Cooler

Igloo Sportsman 30 150-Qt Heavy-Duty Hardsided Cooler
Amazon

Igloo Sportsman 30 150-Qt Heavy-Duty Hardsided Cooler

Don't worry about the heavy lifting with this extra-large cooler that takes away 50% of the effort with its specially designed telescoping handle. 

$166 $130

Shop Now

Coleman Fold N Go 2-Burner Propane Camping Stove

Coleman Fold N Go 2-Burner Propane Camping Stove
Amazon

Coleman Fold N Go 2-Burner Propane Camping Stove

Bring this portable folding camp stove to the campsite, picnic, roadside and more. There are two independently adjustable burners with PerfectFlow pressure control technology to keep the heat steady.

$135 $93

Shop Now

Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock

Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock
Wise Owl

Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock

Whether you're relaxing by the fire, sleeping under the stars or just lounging, this hammock is a glorious way to enjoy the great outdoors in comfort.

$32 $20

Shop Now

K&H Pet Products Original Pet Cot Tent

K&H Pet Products Original Pet Cot Tent
K&H Pet Products

K&H Pet Products Original Pet Cot Tent

Bring a dog tent on your adventures so your best friend has somewhere to chill away from the heat or get some privacy. It's made of water-resistant, heavy-denier fabric that is perfect for a pet hideaway. It comes in sizes small to large.

$72 $44

Shop Now

Igloo Marine Ultra Coolers

Igloo Marine Ultra Coolers
Igloo

Igloo Marine Ultra Coolers

Coolers are not just for camping, but they sure are nice to have to keep food and beverages cold while you are. Grab an Igloo cooler while up to 40% off.

$50 $35

Shop Now

Coleman Portable Rolling Cooler

Coleman Portable Rolling Cooler
Amazon

Coleman Portable Rolling Cooler

A cooler with wheels, like this well-rated one from Coleman, is the best way to carry cold beverages and snacks.

$65 $52

Shop Now

Ohuhu Mini Stainless Steel Portable Stove

Ohuhu Mini Stainless Steel Portable Stove
Amazon

Ohuhu Mini Stainless Steel Portable Stove

You can fit just about any pot or pan on this mini camping stove thanks to the sizeable cooking surface. Whatever the situation calls for, you can boil water, cook food, or just make a nice fire for s'mores.

$29 $20

Shop Now

Ever Advanced Folding Camping Chair

Ever Advanced Folding Camping Chair
Amazon

Ever Advanced Folding Camping Chair

Adjustable arms, a cup holder and a high back make this folding chair extra cozy.

$99 $79

With Coupon

Shop Now

Monocular High Power Telescope - Compact, Waterproof, Fogproof with Hand Strap

Monocular High Power Telescope - Compact, Waterproof, Fogproof with Hand Strap
Monocular

Monocular High Power Telescope - Compact, Waterproof, Fogproof with Hand Strap

If you hike or birdwatch while camping, this sturdy telescope will magnify all your scenic views.

$64 $46

Shop Now

Ust Tool-a-Long Multi-Tool Carabiners with Durable Compact Stainless Steel Construction - Sasquatch

Ust Tool-a-Long Multi-Tool Carabiners with Durable Compact Stainless Steel Construction - Sasquatch
Ust

Ust Tool-a-Long Multi-Tool Carabiners with Durable Compact Stainless Steel Construction - Sasquatch

It's a bottle opener, a screwdriver, a rope cutter, and most importantly — it's Sasquatch. This multi-tool has a carabiner for clipping onto backpacks and other outdoor gear . It also comes in many other designs. 

$12 $11

Shop Now

Coleman Twin Camping Lantern

Coleman Twin Camping Lantern
Amazon

Coleman Twin Camping Lantern

Light the night with the Coleman Twin LED Lantern. At up to 390 lumens, this lantern lets you see far and wide, while four lifetime LED bulbs provide effective, efficient, and energy-saving light for a safe camping experience.

$55 $46

Shop Now

Portable Camping Fan with LED Lantern

Portable Camping Fan with LED Lantern
Amazon

Portable Camping Fan with LED Lantern

This versatile, battery-powered camping fan combines with an LED Light and a hook to hang it in your tent or car. It's a summer camping necessity!

$36 $26

Shop Now

Coleman 4-in-1 Portable Propane Camping Stove

Coleman 4-in-1 Portable Propane Camping Stove
Amazon

Coleman 4-in-1 Portable Propane Camping Stove

Small, but mighty, this portable grill from Coleman can also serve as a stove, wok or griddle using its included inserts.

$125 $104

Shop Now

Fillo's Tex Mex Pinto Beans

Fillo's Tex Mex Pinto Beans
Amazon

Fillo's Tex Mex Pinto Beans

Baked beans are a camp food staple. Upgrade your dinner with these delicious heat-and-eat bagged beans, available in many flavors.

$27 $22

Shop Now

Wannts Ultralight Inflatable Sleeping Pad for Camping with Built-in Pump

Wannts Ultralight Inflatable Sleeping Pad for Camping with Built-in Pump
Amazon

Wannts Ultralight Inflatable Sleeping Pad for Camping with Built-in Pump

An air mattress that folds down to fit in your backpack, this inflatable sleeping pad will help you get a restful night's sleep. 

$40 $25

Shop Now

Earth Pak Waterproof Dry Bag

Earth Pak Waterproof Dry Bag
Earth Pak

Earth Pak Waterproof Dry Bag

This waterproof sack is perfect for stashing valuables like phones and IDs in your hiking gear or while kayaking.

$19 $17

Shop Now

Coleman Airbed Cot

Coleman Airbed Cot
Amazon

Coleman Airbed Cot

The portable twin air mattress and cot features a ComfortStrong coil system for support and comfort and an AirTight system with a Double Lock valve to prevent the mattress from leaking. Save big on this Coleman sleeping pad at Amazon to sleep comfortably on your next camping trip.

$160 $130

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

