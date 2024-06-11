Upgrade your home this summer and save big on Amazon's best-selling smart devices.
With the arrival of a new season comes the perfect excuse to upgrade your smart home setup. Luckily, there are currently tons of deals on Amazon's lineup of smart devices. Amazon Echo, Fire, and Blink devices along with Ring doorbells are all up to 50% off just in time for the official start of summer. From Kindles and tablets to home security cameras, now's the perfect time to save on smart home gear.
We rarely see deals on Amazon devices outside of holiday sales like Prime Day and Black Friday, so today's offers are a great opportunity to grab these best-selling gadgets for less. With so many deals happening right now, it's difficult to know where to start. That's why we've rounded up all the best deals on Amazon devices for you to take advantage of.
From compact smart speakers to streaming sticks that let you watch over a million movies, TV episodes and live sports, Amazon devices are at some of the best prices of the year thanks to these huge discounts. Ahead, shop all the best Amazon device deals to get your smart home started this summer.
Best Amazon Echo Show Deals
For a smart display that doubles as a speaker, Amazon has its Echo Show devices for up to 37% off. Taking smart speakers to the next level, Amazon's Echo Show lineup adds an interactive touch screen to display photos, song details, or video calls.
Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen)
Make life easier with the Echo Show 8, featuring a 8” HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers bring entertainment to life. Call friends and family, watch movies, update to-do lists, check the weather, and control your smart home all in one.
Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)
Manage your home from the couch with the Echo Show 5. This tablet has a built-in camera that controls devices like cameras, lights, and more using your voice and motion.
Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) with Blink Mini
Check in on your family, pets, and more using the Blink Mini with motion detection and two-way audio and the Echo Show's built-in camera. Drop in on your home when you're out or view the front door from your Echo Show 5 with compatible video doorbells.
Best Amazon Echo Smart Speaker Deals
Echo smart speakers, bundles and accessories are up to 50% off. Every Echo device comes with the Amazon Alexa assistant, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather with the power of your voice.
Echo Pop
The audiophiles will want the Echo Pop, which is Amazon's first full-sound and compact speaker. Along with playing bold sounds and a color perfect for spring, you'll get all the perks of an Alexa-enabled device.
Echo (4th Gen) with Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb
Wind down before bed without touching your phone. Just say, “Alexa, dim the lights”. Cooking with two-hands full? Just ask Alexa to make your lights brighter, to better see your recipe.
Best Amazon Fire TV Stick Deals
Level up your home viewing experience with Amazon's Fire TV Stick. Now, you can save on the original Fire TV Stick along with the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max.
Amazon Fire TV Stick
Turn virtually any television into a smart TV with a Fire Stick, which lets you stream millions of movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Get $20 off Amazon's most powerful streaming stick yet. The small stick allows you to stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Browse and enjoy your favorite streaming content in crisp 4K and with Dolby Atmos sound with this Amazon streaming device, with WiFi 6 support.
Best Amazon Fire Kids Tablet Deals
Shop the best Amazon Fire Kids tablet deals to save up to 36% on some of the most affordable tablets you'll find.
Amazon Fire 10 Kids Tablet
Made for kids and loved by parents, the newest Fire Kids Tablet for 3-7 year-old is meant to last, with robust parental controls, a bright, 10.1” 1080p Full HD display, and 25% faster performance than the previous generation.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet
Get 50% off a full-featured tablet for kids ages 3–7, 1 year of Amazon Kids+ content, and a Kid-Proof Case with a built-in stand. This Fire tablet has up to 10 hours of battery for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet
The Pro version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet is ideal for kids ages 6-12 and includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+ content.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet
Fire HD 8 Kids tablets offer a full-feature tablet experience for kids, including up to 30% faster hexa-core processor compared to the previous generation and all-day battery life for enjoying books, shows, and listening to music.
Best Blink Video Doorbell and Camera Deals
You can save up to 40% on Blink's smart home products that let you keep an eye on your front door and answer it no matter where you are directly from your smartphone. Shop the best Amazon deals on Blink video doorbells and cameras below.
Blink Video Doorbell
Take your home security up a notch with this standalone Alexa-enabled video doorbell, who shows you who's on your front step.
Blink Video Doorbell + Mini Camera
Experience 1080 HD day and infrared night video, motion detection, and two-way audio with Video Doorbell and Mini.
Blink Whole Home Bundle
Get 35% off the Blink Whole Home bundle featuring a Video Doorbell, Outdoor 4, Mini, and Sync Module 2. Using the Blink app, you'll be able to experience 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, and crisp two-way audio.
Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 Smart Security Cameras
Answer your door from anywhere with Video Doorbell and help protect your home inside and out with the wire-free Outdoor 4 smart security camera.
Blink Mini - Two Pack
Keep tabs on your fur baby or human baby with a Blink security camera. You can stream live video from your phone to keep your home and loved ones safe.
Best Ring Doorbell and Camera Deals
If you're looking to upgrade your home's security camera or video doorbell setup, now's the perfect time to take advantage of the best Ring doorbell and alarm deals. You can save up to 40% on devices to help you know what is going on inside and outside your home, whether you're there or not.
Ring Video Doorbell
With an update on the original Ring Video Doorbell, now you can enjoy improved motion detection and crisper night vision.
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus
Save 20% on an upgraded version of the Ring video doorbell with head-to-toe HD+ Video for an expanded field of view so you can see more of who’s at your door. Other features include motion detection, privacy zones and Color Night Vision.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2
This wired Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 comes equipped with two-way talk audio and 3D motion detection. Use the Ring app to get accurate real-time alerts and a video recording of what is happening outside your home from your Ring Pro.
