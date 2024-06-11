Shop
The Best Amazon Device Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to 50% on Amazon Echo, Fire and More

Amazon Devices
Amazon
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 4:10 PM PDT, June 11, 2024

Upgrade your home this summer and save big on Amazon's best-selling smart devices.

With the arrival of a new season comes the perfect excuse to upgrade your smart home setup. Luckily, there are currently tons of deals on Amazon's lineup of smart devices. Amazon Echo, Fire, and Blink devices along with Ring doorbells are all up to 50% off just in time for the official start of summer. From Kindles and tablets to home security cameras, now's the perfect time to save on smart home gear.

Shop the Amazon Device Deals

We rarely see deals on Amazon devices outside of holiday sales like Prime Day and Black Friday, so today's offers are a great opportunity to grab these best-selling gadgets for less. With so many deals happening right now, it's difficult to know where to start. That's why we've rounded up all the best deals on Amazon devices for you to take advantage of.

From compact smart speakers to streaming sticks that let you watch over a million movies, TV episodes and live sports, Amazon devices are at some of the best prices of the year thanks to these huge discounts. Ahead, shop all the best Amazon device deals to get your smart home started this summer.

Best Amazon Echo Show Deals

For a smart display that doubles as a speaker, Amazon has its Echo Show devices for up to 37% off. Taking smart speakers to the next level, Amazon's Echo Show lineup adds an interactive touch screen to display photos, song details, or video calls.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen)

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen)
Amazon

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen)

Make life easier with the Echo Show 8, featuring a 8” HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers bring entertainment to life. Call friends and family, watch movies, update to-do lists, check the weather, and control your smart home all in one. 

$150 $95

Shop Now

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)
Amazon

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)

Manage your home from the couch with the Echo Show 5. This tablet has a built-in camera that controls devices like cameras, lights, and more using your voice and motion.

$90 $65

Shop Now

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) with Blink Mini

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) with Blink Mini
Amazon

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) with Blink Mini

Check in on your family, pets, and more using the Blink Mini with motion detection and two-way audio and the Echo Show's built-in camera. Drop in on your home when you're out or view the front door from your Echo Show 5 with compatible video doorbells.

$120 $85

Shop Now

Best Amazon Echo Smart Speaker Deals

Echo smart speakers, bundles and accessories are up to 50% off. Every Echo device comes with the Amazon Alexa assistant, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather with the power of your voice.

Echo Pop

Echo Pop
Amazon

Echo Pop

The audiophiles will want the Echo Pop, which is Amazon's first full-sound and compact speaker. Along with playing bold sounds and a color perfect for spring, you'll get all the perks of an Alexa-enabled device. 

$40 $20

Shop Now

Echo (4th Gen) with Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb

Echo (4th Gen) with Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb
Amazon

Echo (4th Gen) with Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb

Wind down before bed without touching your phone. Just say, “Alexa, dim the lights”. Cooking with two-hands full? Just ask Alexa to make your lights brighter, to better see your recipe. 

$141 $120

Shop Now

Best Amazon Fire TV Stick Deals

Level up your home viewing experience with Amazon's Fire TV Stick. Now, you can save on the original Fire TV Stick along with the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon Fire TV Stick
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Turn virtually any television into a smart TV with a Fire Stick, which lets you stream millions of movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.

$40 $22

Shop Now

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Get $20 off Amazon's most powerful streaming stick yet. The small stick allows you to stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more.

$60 $40

Shop Now

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Browse and enjoy your favorite streaming content in crisp 4K and with Dolby Atmos sound with this Amazon streaming device, with WiFi 6 support. 

$55 $34

Shop Now

Best Amazon Fire Kids Tablet Deals

Shop the best Amazon Fire Kids tablet deals to save up to 36% on some of the most affordable tablets you'll find.

Amazon Fire 10 Kids Tablet

Amazon Fire 10 Kids Tablet
Amazon

Amazon Fire 10 Kids Tablet

Made for kids and loved by parents, the newest Fire Kids Tablet for 3-7 year-old is meant to last, with robust parental controls, a bright, 10.1” 1080p Full HD display, and 25% faster performance than the previous generation.

$190 $150

Shop Now

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet
Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet

Get 50% off a full-featured tablet for kids ages 3–7, 1 year of Amazon Kids+ content, and a Kid-Proof Case with a built-in stand. This Fire tablet has up to 10 hours of battery for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music.

$110 $70

Shop Now

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet
Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet

The Pro version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet is ideal for kids ages 6-12 and includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+ content.

$150 $100

Shop Now

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet
Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet

Fire HD 8 Kids tablets offer a full-feature tablet experience for kids, including up to 30% faster hexa-core processor compared to the previous generation and all-day battery life for enjoying books, shows, and listening to music.

$150 $100

Shop Now

Best Blink Video Doorbell and Camera Deals

You can save up to 40% on Blink's smart home products that let you keep an eye on your front door and answer it no matter where you are directly from your smartphone. Shop the best Amazon deals on Blink video doorbells and cameras below.

Blink Video Doorbell

Blink Video Doorbell
Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell

Take your home security up a notch with this standalone Alexa-enabled video doorbell, who shows you who's on your front step. 

$60 $42

Shop Now

Blink Video Doorbell + Mini Camera

Blink Video Doorbell + Mini Camera
Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell + Mini Camera

Experience 1080 HD day and infrared night video, motion detection, and two-way audio with Video Doorbell and Mini.

$90 $62

Shop Now

Blink Whole Home Bundle

Blink Whole Home Bundle
Amazon

Blink Whole Home Bundle

Get 35% off the Blink Whole Home bundle featuring a Video Doorbell, Outdoor 4, Mini, and Sync Module 2. Using the Blink app, you'll be able to experience 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, and crisp two-way audio.

$190 $122

Shop Now

Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 Smart Security Cameras

Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 Smart Security Cameras
Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 Smart Security Cameras

Answer your door from anywhere with Video Doorbell and help protect your home inside and out with the wire-free Outdoor 4 smart security camera.

$330 $214

Shop Now

Blink Mini - Two Pack

Blink Mini - Two Pack
Amazon

Blink Mini - Two Pack

Keep tabs on your fur baby or human baby with a Blink security camera. You can stream live video from your phone to keep your home and loved ones safe.

$50 $30

Shop Now

Best Ring Doorbell and Camera Deals

If you're looking to upgrade your home's security camera or video doorbell setup, now's the perfect time to take advantage of the best Ring doorbell and alarm deals. You can save up to 40% on devices to help you know what is going on inside and outside your home, whether you're there or not.

Ring Video Doorbell

Ring Video Doorbell
Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell

With an update on the original Ring Video Doorbell, now you can enjoy improved motion detection and crisper night vision.

$100 $60

Shop Now

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus
Amazon

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus

Save 20% on an upgraded version of the Ring video doorbell with head-to-toe HD+ Video for an expanded field of view so you can see more of who’s at your door. Other features include motion detection, privacy zones and Color Night Vision.

$150 $120

Shop Now

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2
Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

This wired Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 comes equipped with two-way talk audio and 3D motion detection. Use the Ring app to get accurate real-time alerts and a video recording of what is happening outside your home from your Ring Pro.

$230 $180

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

