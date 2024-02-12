Amazon's Fire TV Stick is one of the most popular streaming devices you can get to transform your TV into a smart one. Just about any screen with an HDMI port can turn into a TV for watching all the best new TV shows and movies. This week, you can snag a Presidents' Day discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max — Amazon's most powerful streaming stick yet.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for 33% off, which brings the price down to $40. With the most advanced model in Amazon's Fire TV Stick lineup, you can enjoy smoother 4K streaming of over 1 million movies and TV episodes.

Compared to previous Fire TV sticks, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max has faster app starts and more fluid navigation. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 with a compatible router, making it 40% faster than the original 4K model. Watch your favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Peacock and more in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

Fire TV Stick delivers quick app starts and fast streaming in Full HD. As with all Amazon devices, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max integrates perfectly with Amazon smart home accessories. You can simply ask Alexa to turn up the volume, call up another app and even dim the lights in your home for optimal TV time.

The original Amazon Fire TV Stick along with the Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick Lite and Fire TV Cube are also steeply discounted this week. We recommend opting for the faster 4K Max option with improved hardware that boosts streaming and network performance, but you can also shop all the Fire TV Stick deals below for an excellent streaming experience at a reasonable price.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick Turn virtually any television into a smart TV with a Fire Stick, which lets you stream millions of movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. $40 $25 Shop Now

Fire TV Cube Amazon Fire TV Cube You won't have to worry about juggling multiple remotes when you hook up this Alexa-enabled Fire TV Cube to your screen. The device works in the same way as the Fire Stick, but it also functions similarly to the Amazon Echo since it has a speaker and can perform commands. $140 $115 Shop Now

