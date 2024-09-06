The 10 Best 4K TV Deals at Walmart for Football Season 2024

Football season is in full-effect with Week 1 of the NFL games beginning tonight. To get you prepared for the action, Walmart Deals event is offering huge discounts across categories, including on 4K TVs. All Walmart shoppers can score some of the best tech deals out there, including savings on top brands like Samsung, Sony, LG and more.

Shop Walmart's Best TV Deals

If your television set is in need of a serious upgrade for the NFL Season, we've rounded up the best TV deals to shopping during Walmart's deals. Samsung's Frame TV that doubles as wall art is currently up to $1,798 off. The newest LG C4 OLED TV is also getting rollbacks in honor of the Walmart Deals event.

Ahead, find the best TV deals to shop for football season right now.

Best Walmart TV Deals to Shop Now

85" Samsung The Frame TV Samsung 85" Samsung The Frame TV The largest model of The Frame elegantly commands any wall it's mounted to. With this gorgeous 4K screen, you can study some of the most beloved art in the world in minute detail, then kick back and watch your favorite shows. At $1,798 off its regular price, can you really afford to pass this up? $4,297 $2,499 Shop Now

65" LG C4 Series OLED Smart TV Walmart 65" LG C4 Series OLED Smart TV This display with a 144 Hz refresh rate also boasts a 0.1 ms response time that guarantees crisp visuals. It's a great TV for gamers thanks to its Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR. It also uses over 8 million self-lit pixels to deliver a gorgeous picture with eye-popping color and visuals. $2,117 $1,817 Shop Now

Samsung 65” Q80C QLED 4K TV Walmart Samsung 65” Q80C QLED 4K TV Super precise LEDs are the secret to this TV's straight fire contrast with Direct Full Array. Catching the latest releases on a big screen at home, instead of at the theater will feel even more like you are watching on the big screen with Quantum HDR+. $1,499 $1,198 Shop Now

