Shop
Sales & Deals

The 10 Best 4K TV Deals at Walmart for Football Season 2024

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Frame TV
Samsung
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 11:31 AM PDT, September 6, 2024

You don't need to wait for a holiday to save. Walmart Deals is serving up steep discounts on 4K TVs right now.

Football season is in full-effect with Week 1 of the NFL games beginning tonight. To get you prepared for the action, Walmart Deals event is offering huge discounts across categories, including on 4K TVs. All Walmart shoppers can score some of the best tech deals out there, including savings on top brands like Samsung, Sony, LG and more.

Shop Walmart's Best TV Deals

If your television set is in need of a serious upgrade for the NFL Season, we've rounded up the best TV deals to shopping during Walmart's deals. Samsung's Frame TV that doubles as wall art is currently up to $1,798 off. The newest LG C4 OLED TV is also getting rollbacks in honor of the Walmart Deals event. 

Ahead, find the best TV deals to shop for football season right now. 

Best Walmart TV Deals to Shop Now

85" Samsung The Frame TV

85" Samsung The Frame TV
Samsung

85" Samsung The Frame TV

The largest model of The Frame elegantly commands any wall it's mounted to. With this gorgeous 4K screen, you can study some of the most beloved art in the world in minute detail, then kick back and watch your favorite shows. At $1,798 off its regular price, can you really afford to pass this up?

$4,297 $2,499

Shop Now

LG 70” 4K UHD Smart TV 2160p webOS

LG 70” 4K UHD Smart TV 2160p webOS
Walmart

LG 70” 4K UHD Smart TV 2160p webOS

This LG Smart TV is a stunner with crystal clear colors and visuals, with a 60 Hz refresh rate that makes it ideal for watching sports or checking out the latest video games.

$648 $558

Shop Now

Samsung 65" QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV

Samsung 65" QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV
Walmart

Samsung 65" QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV

There isn’t a bad seat in the house thanks to anti-glare with ultra viewing angle technology. You’ll get a consistent and detailed 4K picture — at any angle, in any light — with pristine color across the entire screen. Save over $1,500 now.

$2,799 $1,298

Shop Now

LG 65" C2 Series 4K OLED TV

LG 65" C2 Series 4K OLED TV
Walmart

LG 65" C2 Series 4K OLED TV

Take your movie night experience up a notch with this LG television that has beautiful picture quality and intense contrast.

$2,457 $1,459

Shop Now

Samsung 65" Class S95C OLED 4K TV

Samsung 65" Class S95C OLED 4K TV
Walmart

Samsung 65" Class S95C OLED 4K TV

Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots, according to the brand. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action. 

$3,299 $1,659

Shop Now

65" LG C4 Series OLED Smart TV

65" LG C4 Series OLED Smart TV
Walmart

65" LG C4 Series OLED Smart TV

This display with a 144 Hz refresh rate also boasts a 0.1 ms response time that guarantees crisp visuals. It's a great TV for gamers thanks to its Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR. It also uses over 8 million self-lit pixels to deliver a gorgeous picture with eye-popping color and visuals.

$2,117 $1,817

Shop Now

Samsung 65” Q80C QLED 4K TV

Samsung 65” Q80C QLED 4K TV
Walmart

Samsung 65” Q80C QLED 4K TV

Super precise LEDs are the secret to this TV's straight fire contrast with Direct Full Array. Catching the latest releases on a big screen at home, instead of at the theater will feel even more like you are watching on the big screen with Quantum HDR+.

$1,499 $1,198

Shop Now

Philips 55" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Google Smart LED TV

Philips 55" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Google Smart LED TV
Walmart

Philips 55" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Google Smart LED TV

With Philips 55" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Google Smart LED TV, you can enjoy great content, dim the lights, adjust the temperature, change the volume, and more with Google Assistant.

$318 $298

Shop Now

Hisense 43" Class 4K Roku Smart TV

Hisense 43" Class 4K Roku Smart TV
Walmart

Hisense 43" Class 4K Roku Smart TV

Hisense Roku TVs are perfect for presenting your favorite entertainment in a new way. The R6E3 boasts a 4K Ultra High Definition display with HDR compatibility to boost contrast and color. There is no lag or judder so you can enjoy the fastest action. 

$289 $195

Shop Now

Sony 85” Class BRAVIA XR X93L Mini LED 4K HDR Smart Google TV

Sony 85” Class BRAVIA XR X93L Mini LED 4K HDR Smart Google TV
Walmart

Sony 85” Class BRAVIA XR X93L Mini LED 4K HDR Smart Google TV

Sony's Mini LED TV, powered by a Cognitive Processor XR, produces vivid imaging with dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, natural colors and high peak brightness.

$4,499 $3,599

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch Every NFL Week 1 Game Online: Schedule and Live Stream

Streaming

How to Watch Every NFL Week 1 Game Online: Schedule and Live Stream

How to Watch the 2024-25 NCAA College Football Season Online

Streaming

How to Watch the 2024-25 NCAA College Football Season Online

The 10 Best Samsung TV Deals to Score for Football Season

Sales & Deals

The 10 Best Samsung TV Deals to Score for Football Season

The Samsung Music Frame Is $100 Off at Amazon and Best Buy Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Samsung Music Frame Is $100 Off at Amazon and Best Buy Right Now

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 Is Back on Sale for Its Record-Low Price Today

Sales & Deals

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 Is Back on Sale for Its Record-Low Price Today

Samsung's 2024 Frame TV Is Up to $700 Off at Target Right Now

Sales & Deals

Samsung's 2024 Frame TV Is Up to $700 Off at Target Right Now

Tags: