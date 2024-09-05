The 2024 NFL regular season officially kicks off today. Here's how to watch every football game this week.
It's finally here: The official start to the NFL 2024 regular season.
We've had an intense preseason, which began with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, where the Chicago Bears had a narrow lead versus the Houston Texans with a final score of 21-17. After a taste of what this season could have in store with three weeks of preseason games, we're even more excited to get the 2024 NFL regular season started.
The first NFL game of the season is a showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs tonight. Week 1 doesn't end there. Fans will have a chance to watch 14 more games, including an international game between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil.
The preseason gave football fans a glimpse of the toughest teams of the season, but Week 1 is where we truly see what these athletes are bringing to the table. Rookies — like the Bears' Caleb Williams, the Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels and the Patriots' Drake Maye — will get to prove themselves on the field. Predicted top players for the year include Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Cleveland Browns defensive player Myles Garrett and the 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams.
Of course, top picks could bust, leaving room for sleepers to emerge — all the fun comes with actually watching to find out. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, including the full schedule and best livestream options.
When does the 2024 NFL regular season begin?
The first game of the NFL regular season takes place on Thursday, September 5, 2024, with the NFL Kickoff game between the Ravens and Chiefs — a rematch of last year's AFC championship game.
How to Watch NFL Week 1 Games Without Cable
The vast majority of the 2024 NFL regular season games will be available to watch on the NFL Network and NFL+. Select weekend games will air on FOX, CBS and NBC and Friday night games will stream on Peacock. Beginning with Week 2, viewers can stream Thursday Night Football games live on Prime Video.
Watch NFL Week 1 on Sling TV
For NFL games on FOX, NBC and the NFL Network, one of the best ways to watch without cable is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month of any tier — bringing the Blue Plan with your local ABC, NBC and NFL Network down to just $22.50.
Watch NFL Week 1 on NFL+
You can catch several of the 2024 NFL regular season action with an NFL+ subscription. You'll get access to games airing on the NFL Network. You can watch in-market games on NFL+ on your TV, but out-of-market games will only be available to stream via your smartphone or tablet.
Watch NFL Week 1 on FuboTV
With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have access to ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX and the NFL Network to watch the NFL regular season games. FuboTV comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and right now, you can save $30 on your first month of streaming. For a limited time, you can get your first month of Fubo for as low as $49.99.
Watch NFL Week 1 on Hulu + Live TV
You can also live stream week one of the NFL regular season on Hulu + Live TV. The streamer gives users access to CBS, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. Stream the games or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Subscriptions start at $77 a month and there is also a three-day free trial. The service also bundles ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu's on-demand catalog with your subscription.
Watch NFL Week 1 on Peacock
Sunday night football games airing on NBC will also stream live on Peacock. For week one, instead of Sunday night, Peacock will be airing the NFL First Friday game between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles. Users can also live stream the first game of the season on Peacock.
Watch NFL Week 1 on Prime Video
While you won't need it for week one, Amazon's streaming service, Prime Video, will once again be the home to Thursday Night Football. Prime members in the U.S. can watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video for no additional fees.
2024 NFL Week 1 Schedule
Below, find the full schedule for Week 1 of the NFL regular season, including where every game will air to catch all the action.
Thursday, September 5, 2024
- Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Friday, September 6, 2024
- Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil at 8:15 p.m. ET (Peacock)
Sunday, September 8, 2024
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Arizona Cardinals vs. Buffalo Bills at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
- New England Patriots vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Monday, September 9, 2024
- New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN)
Key dates for the 2024 NFL season
Here are all the important dates football fans will want to mark in their calendar for the upcoming NFL regular season.
September 5: First Week of Regular Season Games
September 5-6 and September 8-9: Kickoff Weekend
September 6: NFL International Game at Corinthians Arena in Brazil (Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles)
October 6: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings)
October 13: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears)
October 15-16: Fall League Meeting
October 20: NFL International Game at Wembley Stadium in London (New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)
November 10: NFL International Game at Allianz Arena in Germany (New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers)
December 10-11: Special League Meeting
January 11-13: Super Wild Card Weekend
January 30: East-West Shrine Bowl
February 1: Senior Bowl
February 2: Pro Bowl Games
February 9: Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans
February 24 to March 3: NFL Scouting Combine
