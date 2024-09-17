The 2024 NFL regular season is in full swing. Here's how to watch every football game this week.
We're now in Week 3 of the NFL 2024 regular season.
With only two weeks down, we've already seen headline-worthy action on the field. Thursday Night Football between the Bills and Dolphins resulted in Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffering from a concussion that had fans and analysts wondering if he would consider early retirement. The Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Cincinnati Bengals was particularly intense, with the Chiefs securing the win with just one extra point.
Week 3 has some much-anticipated showdowns in store. The Houston Texans are (so far) undefeated, and will try for their third consecutive win when they play the Minnesota Vikings. Quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Patrick Mahomes will face off during a matchup in a two-game Monday Night Football event. Can the Baltimore Ravens come back from last week's loss as they face the Dallas Cowboys?
Which teams will emerge victorious in Week 3? All the fun comes with actually watching to find out. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season, including the full schedule and best livestream options.
How to Watch NFL Week 3 Games Without Cable
The vast majority of the 2024 NFL regular season games will be available to watch on the NFL Network and NFL+. Select weekend games will air on FOX, CBS and NBC and Friday night games will stream on Peacock. Viewers can stream Thursday Night Football games live on Prime Video.
Watch NFL Week 3 on Sling TV
For NFL games on FOX, NBC and the NFL Network, one of the best ways to watch without cable is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month of any tier — bringing the Blue Plan with your local ABC, NBC and NFL Network down to just $22.50.
One of the most cost-effective ways to watch the 2024 NFL regular season is with Sling TV. Right now, Sling TV is offering 50% off your first month of service on any tier, bringing the Blue tier with FOX, ABC, NBC and the NFL Network down to just $22.50.
Watch NFL Week 3 on NFL+
You can catch several of the 2024 NFL regular season action with an NFL+ subscription. You'll get access to games airing on the NFL Network. You can watch in-market games on NFL+ on your TV, but out-of-market games will only be available to stream via your smartphone or tablet.
The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to the NFL Network. You can also upgrade to NFL+ with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously, which costs $100 per year (or $15 per month).
Watch NFL Week 3 on FuboTV
With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have access to ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX and the NFL Network to watch the NFL regular season games. FuboTV comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and right now, you can save $30 on your first month of streaming. For a limited time, you can get your first month of Fubo for as low as $49.99. Plus, the service offers a free 7-day trial.
FuboTV offers 190 channels in its base package, which includes ESPN, ABC, CBS, FOX, and the NFL Network. Right now, you can save $30 on your first month of Fubo. For a limited time, you can get your first month of Fubo for as low as $49.99. Stream ESPN, ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and 200+ top channels of live TV and sports without cable.
Watch NFL Week 3 on Hulu + Live TV
You can also live stream the NFL regular season on Hulu + Live TV. The streamer gives users access to CBS, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. Stream the games or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Subscriptions start at $77 a month and there is also a three-day free trial. The service also bundles ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu's on-demand catalog with your subscription.
Hulu + Live TV provides over 95 channels like ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX. Along with that, you'll get access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu's massive library of content.
Watch NFL Week 3 on Peacock
Football fans wanting to watch their favorite teams battle it out this season should highly consider signing up for Peacock. The service will live stream all NFL games televised on NBC, every Sunday Night Football game and nine additional matchups that will stream exclusively on Peacock.
NBC games are simulcast on Peacock. Plans start at $8 per month, but sign up the year for 17% off.
Watch NFL Week 3 on Prime Video
Amazon's streaming service, Prime Video, is once again the home of Thursday Night Football. Prime members in the U.S. can watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video for no additional fees.
Every Thursday night, kick off the NFL week on Prime Video. If you are not a Prime member, Prime Video is available as a standalone streaming service for $8.99 a month.
ET and CBS are subsidiaries of Paramount.
2024 NFL Week 3 Schedule
Here are the upcoming game times for week three of the NFL regular season, including where the games will air.
Thursday, September 19, 2024
- New England Patriots vs. New York Jets at 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)
Sunday, September 22, 2024
- New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Houston Texans vs. Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburg Steelers at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Denver Broncos vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Carolina Panthers vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Miami Dolphins vs. Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
- San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)
Monday, September 23, 2024
- Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)
Key dates for the 2024 NFL season
Here are all the important dates football fans will want to mark in their calendar for the upcoming NFL regular season.
October 6: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings)
October 13: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears)
October 15-16: Fall League Meeting
October 20: NFL International Game at Wembley Stadium in London (New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)
November 10: NFL International Game at Allianz Arena in Germany (New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers)
December 10-11: Special League Meeting
January 11-13: Super Wild Card Weekend
January 30: East-West Shrine Bowl
February 1: Senior Bowl
February 2: Pro Bowl Games
February 9: Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans
February 24 to March 3: NFL Scouting Combine
