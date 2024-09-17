We're now in Week 3 of the NFL 2024 regular season.

With only two weeks down, we've already seen headline-worthy action on the field. Thursday Night Football between the Bills and Dolphins resulted in Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffering from a concussion that had fans and analysts wondering if he would consider early retirement. The Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Cincinnati Bengals was particularly intense, with the Chiefs securing the win with just one extra point.

Week 3 has some much-anticipated showdowns in store. The Houston Texans are (so far) undefeated, and will try for their third consecutive win when they play the Minnesota Vikings. Quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Patrick Mahomes will face off during a matchup in a two-game Monday Night Football event. Can the Baltimore Ravens come back from last week's loss as they face the Dallas Cowboys?

Which teams will emerge victorious in Week 3? All the fun comes with actually watching to find out. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season, including the full schedule and best livestream options.

How to Watch NFL Week 3 Games Without Cable

The vast majority of the 2024 NFL regular season games will be available to watch on the NFL Network and NFL+. Select weekend games will air on FOX, CBS and NBC and Friday night games will stream on Peacock. Viewers can stream Thursday Night Football games live on Prime Video.

For NFL games on FOX, NBC and the NFL Network, one of the best ways to watch without cable is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month of any tier — bringing the Blue Plan with your local ABC, NBC and NFL Network down to just $22.50.

You can catch several of the 2024 NFL regular season action with an NFL+ subscription. You'll get access to games airing on the NFL Network. You can watch in-market games on NFL+ on your TV, but out-of-market games will only be available to stream via your smartphone or tablet.

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have access to ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX and the NFL Network to watch the NFL regular season games. FuboTV comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and right now, you can save $30 on your first month of streaming. For a limited time, you can get your first month of Fubo for as low as $49.99. Plus, the service offers a free 7-day trial.

You can also live stream the NFL regular season on Hulu + Live TV. The streamer gives users access to CBS, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. Stream the games or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Subscriptions start at $77 a month and there is also a three-day free trial. The service also bundles ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu's on-demand catalog with your subscription.

Football fans wanting to watch their favorite teams battle it out this season should highly consider signing up for Peacock. The service will live stream all NFL games televised on NBC, every Sunday Night Football game and nine additional matchups that will stream exclusively on Peacock.

Amazon's streaming service, Prime Video, is once again the home of Thursday Night Football. Prime members in the U.S. can watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video for no additional fees.

2024 NFL Week 3 Schedule

Here are the upcoming game times for week three of the NFL regular season, including where the games will air.

Thursday, September 19, 2024

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets at 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Sunday, September 22, 2024

New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Houston Texans vs. Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburg Steelers at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Denver Broncos vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Carolina Panthers vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Miami Dolphins vs. Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, September 23, 2024

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

Key dates for the 2024 NFL season

Here are all the important dates football fans will want to mark in their calendar for the upcoming NFL regular season.

October 6: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings)

October 13: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears)

October 15-16: Fall League Meeting

October 20: NFL International Game at Wembley Stadium in London (New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

November 10: NFL International Game at Allianz Arena in Germany (New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers)

December 10-11: Special League Meeting

January 11-13: Super Wild Card Weekend

January 30: East-West Shrine Bowl

February 1: Senior Bowl

February 2: Pro Bowl Games

February 9: Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

February 24 to March 3: NFL Scouting Combine

