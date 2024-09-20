The 2024 college football season has entered Week 4 and the schedule is filled with enticing matchups across the country. All the action starts tonight with a matchup of unbeaten Big Ten teams when No. 24 Illinois travels to No. 22 Nebraska. Saturday will then be highlighted by three games between top-20 teams who are facing each other for the first time as conference foes.

Watch NCAA Football on Sling

After an exciting first few weeks, college football fans can't wait to head back to the field. This is just the beginning of action-packed weekends leading up to the national championships and the end of the regular season on Saturday, December 14.

For games that you can't attend in person, you'll want to make sure your TV streaming options are ready. Below, find everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 college football season online without cable, including the full Week 4 schedule and all the best livestream options.

How to Watch College Football Week 4 Without Cable

The best way to stream the 2024 college football season without cable is on Sling TV. Most NCAA games will be broadcast on local channels (ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC), in addition to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1, CBS Sports Network and SEC Network. With Sling TV's Orange + Blue package, you'll have access to more than 50 channels such as FOX, NBC, ESPN and FS1 — along with the Big Ten Network and SEC Network.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to just $30. Sling TV also comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NCAA and NFL matchups if you can't watch them live.

For replays, post-game coverage and analysis, you can add Sling's Sports Extras for an additional $15 per month. This will get you access to the NFL Redzone, ACCN ESPN and Big Network. Paramount+ can also be added for $10 per month to watch every Power 5 match.

FuboTV is another great option for watching college football online. The sports-focused live TV streaming service has access to 14 channels broadcasting live college football games — including local, national, and college networks. Fubo costs $74.99 per month, but you'll want to upgrade and opt for the $84.99/month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network.

Right now, FuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial.

Hulu + Live TV will get you access to ESPN, ESPNU, FOX, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, and SECN. With over 90 live TV channels, you'll also get access to ESPN+ for even more college football.

Regularly priced at $76.99 per month, you can try Hulu + Live TV free for three days if you sign up now.

Last year, ESPN+ streamed over 500 college football games and had 218 exclusively on their platform. We know ESPN+ will stream several 2024 college football games as well, though the exact number is unknown at this time. At only $10.99 per month, ESPN+ is gentle on your budget. You can also save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $109.99 per year. You can also bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for only $4 more per month.

Peacock is the home of Big Ten Football this year, streaming select games on its platform, including those being broadcast on NBC. The streamer kicks off Week 1 with the Fresno State at Michigan game on August 31.

Peacock is also the home of Sunday Night Football for any NFL fans. Along with all this football action, Peacock has other live sports, popular new movies, NBC hit shows and Peacock originals like The Traitors. Peacock plans start at just $7.99 per month, but you can save 17% by signing up for an annual membership at $79.99.

What channel is NCAA football on?

The 2024 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, CBS, NBC, FOX, FS1 and ABC. There will also be a few games on the ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.

2024 NCAA College Football Week 4 Schedule

Below, find the full Week 4 schedule for the 2024 NCAA college football season, along with where you can watch each game. See the full 2024 college football schedule here.

All times in Eastern.

Friday, September 20

Saturday, Sept. 21

No. 1 Texas vs. UL Monroe | 8 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

No. 3 Ohio State vs. Marshall | 12 p.m. | FOX

No. 5 Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern | 7:45 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 6 Tennessee at No. 15 Oklahoma | 7:30 p.m. | ABC/ESPN+

No. 7 Missouri vs. Vanderbilt | 2:15 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 8 Miami (Fla.) at South Florida | 7p.m. | ESPN

No. 10 Penn Stat vs. Kent State | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

No. 11 USC at No. 18 Michigan | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 12 Utah at No. 14 Oklahoma State | 4 p.m. | FOX

No. 13 Kansas State at BYU | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

No. 16 LSU vs. UCLA | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 17 Notre Dame vs. Miami (Ohio) | 3:30 p.m. | NBC

No. 19 Louisville vs. Georgia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 21 Clemson vs. NC State | 12 p.m. | ABC/ESPN+

No. 23 Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 25 Texas A&M vs. Bowling Green | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

ET, CBS, CBS Sports and Paramount+ are subsidiaries of Paramount.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: