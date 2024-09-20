The 2024 college football season has entered Week 4 with two nationally ranked Big Ten programs squaring off tonight. The No. 22 Nebraska Cornhuskers conclude their season-opening four-game homestand when they face the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini in Lincoln.

Watch Today's Game on Sling TV

Both teams are undefeated this season. The Huskers and freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola are coming off a 34-3 win over Northern Iowa in Week 3. The Illini are also coming off a 30-9 win over Central Michigan and have allowed only 26 points in three games. Who will end up with their first defeat in the Cornhusker State tonight?

Fans who can’t make the trip to Memorial Stadium can still stream the game live at home. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Illinois vs. Nebraska NCAA football game tonight, including the full Week 4 schedule and all the best livestream options.

How to Watch the Illinois vs. Nebraska NCAA Football Game Without Cable

Tonight's Illinois vs. Nebraska college football game will air on Fox. If you don't have cable, you can watch the Fighting Illini and Cornhuskers matchup live with Sling TV and more options detailed below.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream college football this season is through a subscription to Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with Fox down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording this season's top NCAA and NFL matchups. The streamer is also currently offering $81 off four months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports Extra plan for $219 when you prepay for the Sling TV Season Pass.

How to Watch the Illinois vs. Nebraska NCAA Football Game Online for Free

Right now, both FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV are offering free trials. Keep reading below and sign up to watch tonight's Illinois vs. Nebraska game without cable for free.

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NCAA college football season. Every game broadcast locally, nationally, and on college networks will also be available to stream on FuboTV, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

Fubo costs $79.99 per month or you can upgrade and opt for the $89.99 per month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network. Right now, FuboTV is offering $30 off your first month and a free seven-day trial to watch tonight's Illinois vs. Nebraska game at no cost.

With Hulu + Live TV, you get a bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ along with dozens of live TV channels. With Fox included in that package of channels, you’ll be able to watch tonight's Illinois vs. Nebraska game live. Regularly priced at $76.99 per month, you can try Hulu + Live TV free for three days if you sign up now.

When is the Illinois vs. Nebrask NCAA football game?

The Illinois vs. Nebraska college football game kicks off Friday, September 20, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Illinois vs. Nebraska NCAA football game on?

Tonight's Illinois vs. Nebraska game will be broadcast live on Fox.

2024 NCAA College Football Week 4 Schedule

Week 4 of college football brings dozens of quality matchups. Here’s a look at what’s on tap this weekend. Below, find the schedule for Week 4 of the 2024 NCAA football season, along with where you can watch each game. See the full 2024 college football schedule here.

All times Eastern.

Thursday, September 19

6:30 p.m. — South Alabama at Appalachian State, ESPN

7 p.m. — Edward Waters at Benedict, ESPN2

Friday, September 20

6:30 p.m. — Stanford at Syracuse, ESPN

7 p.m. — Illinois at Nebraska, FOX

9 p.m. — San Jose State at Washington State, CW Network

Saturday, September 21

11 a.m. — NC State at Clemson, ABC

11 a.m. — Marshall at Ohio State, FOX

11 a.m. — Florida at Mississippi State, ESPN

11 a.m. — Kansas at West Virginia, ESPN2

11 a.m. — Tulane at Louisiana, ESPNU

11 a.m. — Houston at Cincinnati, FS1

11 a.m. — James Madison at UNC, ACC Network

11 a.m. — Charlotte at Indiana, Big Ten Network

11 a.m. — Villanova at Maryland, Big Ten Network

11 a.m. — Rice at Army, CBS Sports Network

11:45 a.m. — Ohio at Kentucky, SEC Network

1 p.m. — Arkansas State at Iowa State, ESPN+

1 p.m. — Virginia at Coastal Carolina, ESPN+

1:30 p.m. — Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech, ESPN+

2:30 p.m. — USC at Michigan, CBS

2:30 p.m. — Miami (OH) at Notre Dame, NBC

2:30 p.m. — Arkansas at Auburn, ESPN

2:30 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Louisville, ESPN2

2:30 p.m. — Arizona State at Texas Tech, FS1

2:30 p.m. — Rutgers at Virginia Tech, ACC Network

2:30 p.m. — Kent State at Penn State, Big Ten Network

2:30 p.m. — Memphis at Navy, CBS Sports Network

2:30 p.m. — Youngstown State at Pitt, ESPN+ and ACC Network Extra

2:45 p.m. — UCLA at LSU, ABC

3 p.m. — Utah at Oklahoma State, FOX

3 p.m. — Duke at MTSU, ESPNU

3:15 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Missouri, SEC Network

4 p.m. — TCU at SMU, CW Network

4 p.m. — UTEP at Colorado State, truTV

6 p.m. — Miami (Fla.) at South Florida, ESPN

6 p.m. — Cal at Florida State, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Northwestern at Washington, FS1

6 p.m. — Florida Atlantic at UConn, CBS Sports Network

6 p.m. — Alabama A&M at Austin Peay, ESPN+

6:30 p.m. — Tennessee at Oklahoma, ABC

6:30 p.m. — Iowa at Minnesota, NBC

6:30 p.m. — Akron at South Carolina, ESPNU

6:30 p.m. — Bowling Green at Texas A&M, ESPN+ and SEC Network+

6:45 p.m. — Georgia Southern at Ole Miss, SEC Network

7 p.m. — Baylor at Colorado, FOX

7 p.m. — Michigan State at Boston College, ACC Network

7 p.m. — UL Monroe at Texas, ESPN+ and SEC Network+

7:30 p.m. — Purdue at Oregon State, CW Network

7:30 p.m. — Fresno State at New Mexico, truTV

9 p.m. — Portland State at Boise State, FS1

9:30 p.m. — Kansas State at BYU, ESPN

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: