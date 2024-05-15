Football is (almost) back!

Well, technically we still have a few months to go until the first 2024-2025 NFL season game kicks off. But we don't have to wait any longer for a taste of the sport because tonight, Wednesday, May 15, the National Football League will release its 2024 schedule. The dates for every game of the regular season will be revealed, so NFL enthusiasts can prepare for any much-anticipated future matchups. The NFL schedule release broadcast will air on the NFL Network. For those without cable, one of the easiest ways to watch the schedule release live is by streaming the event on Sling TV.

Upon the release, fans will see when the biggest games of the season will take place. The schedule will reveal when a rematch between Super Bowl LVIII opponents the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will happen, as well as an NFC title rematch between the Lions at 49ers. There are also a couple of quarterback revenge opportunities coming up when Kirk Cousins' Falcons take on his former team, the Vikings, and the Saints versus Raiders game featuring Derek Carr. We're also excited for the Bears at Commanders where we may see rookies Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels go head to head.

All this to say — we can't wait to see what's in store for the 2024-2025 NFL season. Keep scrolling to learn everything you need to know to watch the NFL schedule release on streaming.

When is the 2024 NFL schedule release broadcast?

The 2024 NFL schedule release is happening today, Wednesday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET on the NFL Network.

How to watch the 2024 NFL schedule release online:

The coverage will air on the NFL Network. For those without a cable package that includes the NFL Network, there are live TV streaming services that offer the channel and many more. Read on about Sling TV, FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV.

How to watch the 2024 NFL schedule release for free:

There are a couple of ways to watch the NFL schedule release free of cost. Both FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV offer eligible subscribers a free trial, which means you could sign up for the service and watch the NFL schedule release free of charge — as long as you cancel your subscription within the trial period, which is seven days for FuboTV and three days for Hulu + Live TV.

What to expect during the NFL schedule release coverage:

Hosted by Rich Eisen and Colleen Wolfe, the NFL regular season schedule release will break down the games division by division while analyzing the top matchups. Special guests will make appearances during the coverage, including Sunday Night Football broadcaster Mike Tirico, Monday Night Football broadcaster Joe Buck, Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson and others.

For those who want to know everything about the upcoming NFL season, it will be a night you won't want to miss.

