Tom Brady is going to be putting his decades on the gridiron to good use as an analyst for Fox Sports, and it was revealed on Monday that his first broadcast will feature the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns.

The Week One matchup is set to be an exclusive broadcast window for Fox, putting an even bigger spotlight on Brady's debut as a sports analyst.

The official NFL schedule will not be released until Wednesday, but the league permitted Fox to announce that game ahead of time during upfronts -- thus promoting Brady's role as a color commentator.

Michael Strahan announced the news while on stage with Brady at the upfronts presentation, and Brady quipped that it will be difficult for him to get used to being impartial while covering games, but that he was excited to be a part of it all.

There are a lot of eyes on the iconic football star given the record-breaking contract Brady reportedly signed with Fox, to the tune of $375 million over 10 years.

This reportedly makes Brady the highest-paid sports broadcaster in history, and even exceeds his $30 million annual salary with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he played for the last two seasons of his professional career.

With Brady in the broadcasting booth, it seems he's found a nice, new home in the world of the NFL, off the field for good.

The former NFL star spoke with ET earlier this month ahead of Netflix's The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady special, and addressed comments he made last month when he said he "wouldn't be opposed" to someday making a comeback and playing in the NFL once more.

When asked directly if he ever thought he'd return from retirement, Brady told ET, "No, man, I'm good. I'm in a great place."

He also addressed his forthcoming role as an analyst, telling ET, "I'm excited about working for Fox... I've been working really hard to really understand the mechanics of what I have to do and be excited to be on TV."

