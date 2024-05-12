Tom Brady has a lot of love for the moms!

On Sunday, the NFL champion took to Instagram to celebrate Mother's Day with a sweet tribute to the women in his life including his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen and ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan -- who are the mothers of his children.

"Happy Mothers Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life. None of this would be possible without your love ❤️❤️❤️," Brady, 46, wrote.

Brady's post began with a throwback picture of is mother, Galynn Brady, posing with his daughter, Vivian. The post continued with pictures of Brady posing with his sisters and their children.

The photo carousel also included a picture of him and Moynahan posing with their 16-year-old son, Jack. Brady ended his slide with a photo of Bündchen riding horses with their children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.

Brady and Bündchen ended their 13-year marriage in 2022. The Super Bowl's champion's latest post came amid reports that his ex-wife was upset, following the Netflix comedy roast.

Earlier this month, Brady's divorce and Bündchen's new relationship with Joaquim Valente were the center of a lot of jokes during Netflix's The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady. Following the event, a source told ET that the former supermodel was not happy with the content, especially the jokes about their children.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen ended their relationship after 13 years of marriage. - Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

"Gisele was upset and hurt by some of the jokes about her, her relationship with [boyfriend] Joaquim [Valente], and her marriage to Tom during his roast."

The source added, "Her main concern is always her children and family and she wants to protect them. She found some of the jokes to be distasteful and disrespectful."

Ahead of the show, ET spoke with Brady who revealed that his three children do not think he's the cool dad.

"I'm just their dad, so everything I do is lame and, you know, there's nothing I do that's right," Brady said with a laugh. "But it's fun being a dad. I've got some great kids."

