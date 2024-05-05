Rob Gronkowski has a lot going on -- and no time to even think about getting back into playing professional football.

The four-time Super Bowl Champion walked the gridiron carpet ahead of The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady -- the live comedy roast of Tom Brady held as part of the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival on Sunday.

Speaking with ET's Kevin Frazier at the event, Gronkowski was asked if he would ever consider coming back from retirement, and he shot down the possibility without hesitation.

"No, man. The only tight end I got going for myself is right here, right in my rear end," Gronkowski joked. "I ain't coming back and playing. No shot, man."

Rob Gronkowski at Netflix's 'Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady' event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on May 5, 2024. - Lisa O'Connor/Variety via Getty Images

Furthermore, Gronkowski was effusive in his praise for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, sharing, "He's doing a great job, man."

Gronkowski -- who also played as a tight end for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- added of Kelce, "He's keeping the name alive and he's just dominating, on and off the field. No doubt about that."

The former NFL superstar also lightly joked about not being mentioned in Taylor Swift's recent album, The Tortured Poets Department.

"I mean, I'm not upset, though. But it would be pretty epic if somehow, someway, I was mentioned," Gronkowski quipped.

Since he's not returning to the NFL, Gronkowski has more time to focus on his recreational activities, like his frequent beach party events and getting the chance to support his longtime teammate, Brady.

"I got the Tom Brady Hall of Fame induction [on] June 12th at Patriot Stadium, so that's gonna be one of the most amazing events," Gronkowski marveled, adding that he's mostly focused on that and his roast of Brady.

"I'm gonna light Tom up! I'm gonna light everybody up," Gronkowski teased. "It's going to be great, it's gonna be epic, it's gonna be the best roast ever!"

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady airs live on Netflix at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

RELATED CONTENT: