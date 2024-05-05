Can a friendship survive a roast? Kevin Hart and Tom Brady are about to find out.

Talking with ET's Kevin Frazier from the carpet of The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady on Sunday, the 44-year-old comedian -- who is hosting Brady's Netflix roast -- shared that while the jokes he has written about the former New England Patriots quarterback, 46, are in good fun, he's not expecting to be on Brady's close friends list for much longer.

"I'm being mean today," the Jumanji actor quipped. "I'm not nice Kevin today... ​I'm expecting to lose the relationship with Tom after today. I've already come in with that."

Jeff Ross and Kevin Hart at 'The Roast of Tom Brady' - Getty Images

The Lift actor said that he and Brady have had a "good run" but that he is focused on being the best roast master possible.

"I don't think he has a real idea of, you know, what the world of roasting is, so it's going to get a little ugly but it's in fun!" he said. "And I think the world needs this. The world needs to see some, you know, some -- some cross-the-line humor that's done with a tasteful approach where people are having a good time on both sides."

In a trailer for the highly anticipated roast, Hart promoted the event by promising, "No helmets, no mercy, no Brady rule." In the promo, Brady himself responded to the take-no-prisoners approach, saying, "No f**kin' problem."

As for what kind of jokes he has prepared, Hart said that when he sat down to write them, he considered nothing off limits, including the end of Brady's marriage to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. The couple announced the "amicable" end of their 13-year marriage in October 2022. At the time, Bündchen wrote in a statement, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart."

Hart told ET that the panel of roasters -- including Jeff Ross and other surprise roasters -- could say or do anything in order to poke fun at Brady and get the laugh.

"I mean, I can't speak for what other people are doing or what I'm doing, it's a live event," Hart continued. "It's a live event, man, you know? I think in the idea of funny, you have to be able to grab -- you got to -- you got to go and make the uncomfortable comfortable."

He added, "Tom knows I love him. He knows all my stuff is coming from a place of fun and good heart, but I do have a job to do. I have a job to do."

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady will stream live on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET on May 5 and will be available to watch after the broadcast.

RELATED CONTENT: