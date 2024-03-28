Gisele Bündchen is getting the love and support she needs from her jiu-jitsu trainer boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, just days after she shut down rumors that their relationship started while she was still married to Tom Brady.

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old supermodel attended the launch of her new cookbook, Nourish, with Valente, 34, in Miami, Florida, marking their first public outing as a couple.

Gisele Bundchen's new boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, supports her at the launch of her new cookbook - MEGA

In photos obtained by ET, Valente is seen smiling while talking with guests inside The Hub in Miami Beach, where the event was held. Another photo shows Bündchen on stage talking to the crowd about the recipe book and even some personal details about her life.

When asked by one fan what food she turns to after a "hard day or breakup," the Brazil native told audience members her go-to food is ice cream. At one point during the conversation, Bündchen even gave a shout-out to Valente and his brothers who she said taught her about "food spacing and food combining."

Gisele Bundchen talks from the stage at an event launching her new cookbook, 'Nourish' - MEGA

The appearance come just days after Bündchen bluntly addressed rumors that she cheated on her ex-husband of 13 years while talking with the New York Times for a profile.

The outlet reported that "in no uncertain terms, [Gisele] refuted the charge that she had cheated: 'That is a lie.'"

She also said, "I really don't want to make my life a tabloid. I don't want to open myself up to all of that."

A source told ET in February that Bündchen and Valente had transitioned from friends to romantic partners. The source also said that the relationship between them evolved gradually since they initially connected as friends.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage and two children together - Getty

Bündchen and Brady got married in February 2009 after two years of dating and separated in 2022. They share two children, 14-year-old son Benjamin and 11-year-old daughter Vivian. Brady also shares a 16-year-old son, Jack, with actress Bridget Moynahan.

In her New York Times interview, Bündchen also gave more insight on how she and her new boyfriend became romantic, saying that she and Valente were indeed good friends first and that it was a new experience for her.

"This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first," she said. "It's very different. It is very honest, and it’s very transparent."

