Gisele Bündchen and jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente have transitioned from friends to romantic partners, ET has learned.

A source tells ET the relationship between Bündchen and Valente has evolved gradually since they initially connected as friends, noting that "Gisele and Joaquim started as friends, but things have progressed between them and they have been seeing each other."

The pair's bond deepened as Valente provided support to Bündchen during her post-divorce phase following her split from football legend Tom Brady in October 2022.

"Gisele trusts Joaquim because they had a solid foundation before things turned romantic. He has been there for her as she transitions through this new phase of life post-divorce and it’s been a really nice change for her," the source adds.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

The source highlighted their shared interests in wellness, stating, "They connect on a deep level and are both into wellness, being active, and traveling. They have a lot of fun together."

People was first to report on the relationship.

In a Vanity Fair interview from March 2023, Bündchen spoke candidly about her relationship with Valente, emphasizing his role as an instructor for her and her children, Benjamin and Vivian, in martial arts. While Bündchen did not explicitly confirm the romantic rumors, she expressed gratitude for Valente's friendship and support during a challenging time in her life.

In May, the model was spotted having some fun with Valente in Miami, Florida. During a water activity, the mother of two showed off her amazing physique in a black string bikini while she paddled in the water. She added a little more style by sporting a straw hat and sunglasses.

Valente also put his toned body on display, going shirtless and sporting a pair of green shorts and a baseball cap.

Bündchen and Brady were first romantically linked in January 2007 and got married on Feb. 26, 2009. They share two children, 14-year-old son Benjamin and 11-year-old daughter Vivian, while Brady also has a 16-year-old son, Jack, with actress Bridget Moynahan.

