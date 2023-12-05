Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are proud of their baby girl! The exes each separately took to Instagram to celebrate the 11th birthday of their only daughter, Vivian Brady.

The 46-year-old retired football star posted a series of pics of himself with his daughter, writing, "🎉🎂 Happy 11th birthday to the sweetest little angel in my life! 😇."

The proud dad shared several selfies with Vivian as well as some funny pics of his pre-teen.

"Watching you grow into the amazing person you are brings me so much joy. You are always a bright star 🌟 to all of us," Brady wrote. "Keep shining girlie girl, and never stop being the special, unique person you are. I Love you to the moon and back! 💖🎈"

Bündchen, 43, also shared a carousel of images with Vivian, writing, "Happy birthday my little sunshine! I am so proud of you in every way. Thank you for making my life so much brighter! Te amo muito❤️."

In the pics, the look-alike mother-daughter duo is seen riding horses together, practicing their yoga poses, and snuggling up in bed.

Bündchen also posted a pic of Vivian and her 13-year-old son, Benjamin Brady, hugging underneath giant "11" balloons.

Brady and Bündchen divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. They have joint custody of their two children together. Brady is also dad to son Jack, 16, whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Back in September, Bündchen spoke with CBS Sunday Morning about the end of her marriage, saying she hadn't hoped to get divorced but that she and Brady had grown apart.

"He's the father of my kids," she said. "So, I always wish him the best. I'm so grateful that he gave me wonderful children and I think you know, when a door shuts, other doors open."

