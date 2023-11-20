Gisele Bündchen has a message for the world.

On Sunday, the 43-year-old supermodel took to Instagram to offer up some words about kindness for her over 22 million followers.

"Everyone we meet has faced or is facing challenges in life that we know nothing about. We don't see the silent struggles, the fear, the obstacles, the heartbreaks, or their daily ups and downs… As we go about our daily routine, we may miss seeing someone needing a simple, kind word or gesture," the post, written in both English and Portuguese, read. "I believe an act of kindness sparks more kindness, and this is what we most need in the world today. 🙏."

Bündchen's message was accompanied by a picture of her sitting on the beach and staring reflectively toward the sun.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Gaia Herbs

The Lessons author's note comes a year after the "amicable" end of her 13-year marriage with retired NFL superstar Tom Brady.

In the year that has followed, Bündchen -- who shares children Benjamin,13, and Vivian,10, with Brady -- has offered her ex nothing but kindness.

In September, the Brazilian supermodel shared that she has nothing but gratitude for her ex-husband.

"He's the father of my kids," she said of the Super Bowl-winning athlete during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. "So, I always wish him the best. I'm so grateful that he gave me wonderful children and I think, you know, when a door shuts, other doors open."

Bündchen also spoke about life's changes and the space she is currently in amid her new chapter.

"I'm in a different place in my life," she said during the interview. "I'm able to choose more of what I want. Before I was more surviving, and now I'm living. It's different."

As for doing any part of her life over, Bündchen said that she wouldn't change a single thing she lived through, good or bad.

"I look into my life and I wouldn't have it any other way," she told CBS Sunday Morning. "I wouldn't have any other life. I wouldn't have done it. If they say, 'Can you change something in your life?' I wouldn't change absolutely anything."

RELATED CONTENT: