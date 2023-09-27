Gisele Bündchen has family on her mind.

The 43-year-old Brazilian bombshell took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a carousel of photos featuring a rare pic of her and her five sisters. In the 10th and final photo, Bündchen is seen gently resting her head on her mother Vânia's head. Also in the photo is her father, Valdir, and Bündchen's four other sisters -- her fraternal twin Patricia, Gabriela, Raquel and Rafaela.

"Always in my heart and prayers," she captioned the post, which she also wrote in Portuguese.

Bündchen also showed a lot of love for her native Brazil. The launch image of the carousel features Bündchen mirroring the same pose as Rio de Janeiro's famed 124-foot statue of Christ the Redeemer while poking out of the statue's access tunnel. It's quite the trek -- 12 flights of stairs -- to the access tunnel, but it's a breathtaking view, and that's evident in Bündchen's photo showing her above the clouds.

It appears the trip to Brazil included her two children -- Benjamin,13, and Vivian,10 -- whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Brady.

It's not often Bündchen strikes a pose with her sisters, especially her twin sister, Patricia. But they did exactly that back in May in Miami for a rare joint public appearance. They were on hand for the Luz Alliance Gala benefiting the Brazil Foundation -- which Bündchen was hosting. The gala raised nearly $1 million to benefit reforestation causes in their native country.

The sisters were dressed to impress for the event, with Bündchen dressed in a one-shouldered white, floor-length gown. The supermodel paired the look with green heels and matching emerald earrings while wearing her hair in loose waves. Patricia, who serves as her sister's business manager in Brazil, opted for a floral gown with her hair styled to one shoulder. She accessorized the look with minimalist gold jewelry.

Bündchen has leaned on her family in the wake of her divorce from the NFL superstar. In a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning while in Costa Rica, the model spoke about the end of their 13-year marriage and admitted that divorce is not what she hoped for, but she's OK with the way things have played out.

"I mean, it's not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for," Bündchen told Lee Cowan. "I know my parents have been married for 50 years and I really wanted that to happen. But I think you really have to accept you know, sometimes that's the way you are in your twenties, sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart."

The former Victoria's Secret model also shared she's grateful for what Brady has given her and will always wish him well.

"He's the father of my kids," she said. "So, I always wish him the best. I'm so grateful that he gave me wonderful children and I think you know, when a door shuts, other doors open."

