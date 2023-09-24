Gisele Bündchen is sharing where she stands with ex-husband, Tom Brady, almost one year after their divorce.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the 44-year-old addressed her relationship with the former NFL quarterback. While speaking about the end of their 13-year marriage, the model admitted that divorce in not what she hoped for, but she's OK with the way things have played out.

"I mean, it's not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for," Bündchen told Lee Cowan. "I know my parents have been married for 50 years and I really wanted that to happen. But I think you really have to accept you know, sometimes that the way you are in your twenties, sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart."

Together, Bündchen, and Brady are parents of Benjamin,13, and Vivian,10. Brady is also the father of Jack,16, whom he shares with Bridget Moynahan.

While speaking of their current relationship, the former Victoria's Secret model shared that she is grateful for what Brady has given her and will always wish him well.

"He's the father of my kids," she said. "So, I always wish him the best. I'm so grateful that he gave me wonderful children and I think you know, when a door shuts, other doors open."

Bündchen and Brady announced the "amicable" end of their 13-year marriage in October 2022. At the time, Gisele said in a statement, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart."

Prior to the end of their relationship, the Lessons author took a step back from modeling to focus on raising her and Brady's children while he worked. A decision she admitted she does not regret at all.

"I was there to take my kids to school everyday," she said. "Make them breakfast and take them to school in the morning. What a gift, they grow up so fast."

Bündchen's latest chapter didn't just start with ending her marriage. The model shares that after years of playing a role, and battling major anxiety while being one of fashion's most beloved models, she is finally living her authentic life.

"I'm in a different place in my life," she said during the interview. "I'm able to choose more of what I want. Before I was more surviving, and now I'm living it's different."

As for doing any part of her life over, Bündchen said that she wouldn't change a single thing she lived through, good or bad.

"I look into my life and I wouldn't have it any other way," she told CBS Sunday Morning. "I wouldn't have any other life. I wouldn't have done it. If they say, 'Can you change something in your life?' I wouldn't change absolutely anything."

