Why Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Relationship 'Cooled Off': Source

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's four-month relationship came to an end, not with a bang but with a fizzle, according to one person close to the situation.

A source tells ET said that the couple -- first photographed together earlier this year -- became too busy pursuing their individual lives and careers to "prioritize each other."

“Tom and Irina’s relationship has cooled off. They had fun together but it was hard to prioritize each other when they’re both very busy and it just naturally fizzled out and ran its course," the source said.

Additionally, their short-lived romance may have had an early expiration date as the NFL star, 46, reportedly did not have hopes for a love connection.



"Tom liked Irina, but didn't see a long-term relationship with her," the source continued. "He really wants to focus on his career and his family."

They added that there are "no hard feelings" between the supermodel, 37, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, nor drama left over.

Brady and Shayk were last seen together in mid-September when she was spotted at his Tribeca apartment during New York Fashion Week.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion and Russian model first sparked dating rumors over the summer when Brady was spotted picking up Shayk at the Hotel Bel-Air and then taking her to his home. She reportedly did not leave Brady's pad until the next morning.

In August, the couple was once again seen together, this time in London. A source told ET at the time that they went to "great lengths to not be seen together."

The short fling is believed to be the first relationship for the football player since finalizing his divorce from model Gisele Bündchen in October 2022. They were together for 16 years. Together they share Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.

Shayk meanwhile has one child, Lea, 6, with ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper. The pair dated for four years before eventually calling it quits in 2019.

