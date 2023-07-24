Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Spark Romance Rumors With PDA Pics

There might be a new romance on the horizon. Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have been spending some time together. The 45-year-old retired NFL star and the 37-year-old model were spotted together at Brady's Los Angeles home in photos obtained by TMZ.

Brady, who finalized his divorce from wife Gisele Bündchen in October 2022, was spotted picking Shayk up at the Hotel Bel-Air on Friday and taking her to his home. TMZ reported that Shayk didn't leave Brady's home until the next morning.

The same situation happened the next day, implying the A-list pair spent the majority of the weekend together. Brady was also photographed caressing Shayk's face while they were in his car together.

In June, a rep for Shayk denied that the model had thrown herself at Brady at an event, telling the Daily Mail at the time, "This story is completely false. It is a totally malicious and fictional account of the evening."

Shayk was previously in a relationship with actor Bradley Cooper and the exes share 6-year-old daughter, Lea. More recently, she's been linked to Kanye West and Leonardo DiCaprio.

After Brady and Bündchen went their separate ways, he was briefly linked to Kim Kardashian, though a source told ET earlier this month that the two A-listers are just "friendly."

"There isn’t anything romantic going on between them," the source previously told ET. "Both of their priorities are their families. Kim has just been having fun and enjoying her summer."

Brady and Bündchen share 13-year-old son, Benjamin, and 10-year-old daughter, Vivian. Brady is also dad to 15-year-old son Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

ET has reached out to reps for Brady and Shayk for comment.

